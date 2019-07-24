BANGOR, Maine — It took a combined 20 innings and a pair of walk-offs, but the Elk-McKean Senior League All-Stars are on the way to the East Regional championship.
Elk-McKean secured a pair of thrilling extra-inning victories in elimination games Tuesday, defeating Maryland 7-6 in eight innings before defeating New Jersey 11-10 in 10 innings in the losers’ bracket final.
With the pair of wins, Elk-McKean earned a rematch with Delaware in the championship game today at 2:30 p.m., needing a win to force the winner-take-all game at 5:30 p.m.
Delaware handed Elk-McKean its lone loss in the tournament, a 3-1 final in both team’s opener at the tournament Thursday.
Delaware then went on to win its next two games to reach the title game as the lone undefeated team in the tourney at 3-0.
For Elk-McKean, the route to today’s games has been a much longer one, as it has now won five elimination games in five days to earn a chance at the regional title.
In the first of its two games Tuesday, Elk-McKean scored a pair of runs on an infield single to secure a 7-6, walk-off win over Maryland.
After Maryland scored the game’s first run in the top of the second, Elk-McKean responded with a four-run bottom of the third.
After Luke Zimmerman and Camron Marciniak started the inning off with back-to-back walks, a pop out and a groundout resulted in two quick outs with runners on second and third.
Carson Whiteman then got a two-out rally started by reaching on an infield single to short to score Zimmerman.
Kaden Dennis and Domenic Allegretto followed with RBI singles before Dalton Stahli drove in the fourth run of the frame with a double.
The team’s exchanged runs in the fourth inning as Harley Morris singled to score Aiden Zimmerman and bring the score to 5-2 after four innings.
Maryland then tied the game with three runs in the fifth as the game remained tied at five heading into extra innings.
Maryland took the lead with a run in the top of the eighth on a two-out RBI single.
In the bottom of the inning Luke Zimmerman led off with a single to center, but a fly out and strikeout brought Elk-McKean down to its final out.
Morris then kept the game alive by drawing a walk before moving to second on a fielder’s indifference to put runners on second and third.
Whiteman then reached on an infield single to second to score Luke Zimmerman as Morris raced around to score the game-winning run from second on the throw to send Elk-McKean to the losers’ bracket final.
In the second game of the day Elk-McKean took the early lead by putting up four runs in the bottom of the second.
Dennis started the inning with a double, as Allegretto followed with a sacrifice bunt and Dalton Stahli drew a walk to put runners on the corners.
A double steal then allowed Dennis to score while Stahli reached second, as Stahli then scored on a single by Ethan Wells.
Wells later scored on a single by Luke Zimmerman, who scored the inning’s final run when Whiteman drew a bases-loaded walk.
After New Jersey tied the game with four runs of its own in the top of the third, Elk-McKean pulled back in front with three runs in the home half.
Singles by Allegretto and Wells around a walk issued to Stahli loaded the bases with nobody out.
Luke Zimmerman then reached on a fielder’s choose to bring home Allegretto for the go-ahead run.
Stahli scored the second run of the inning on a double steal, while Marciniak brought home Luke Zimmerman for the final run of the frame on a groundout.
Elk-McKean took its 7-4 lead into the seventh inning, but New Jersey was able to tie the game behind a two-run triple and a runner scoring on a fielder’s choice to send the game into extras.
New Jersey carried its momentum into the eighth inning, scoring a pair of runs as Elk-McKean found itself down to its final out once again in the bottom of the frame.
Aiden Zimmerman reached on a hit by pitch to start the inning, before Morris singled and Dennis hit a one-out single to bring home Aiden Zimmerman and trim the deficit to one.
After a pop out for the second out of the inning, Stahli hit a ground ball to the left side as Dennis was caught in a run down between second and third, but Morris was able to score before the tag was made for the final out to tie the game at 10 and send it into the ninth inning.
With a runner beginning each inning at second base from the ninth inning on, each team was able to score a run in the ninth.
For Elk-McKean, Stahli started the bottom of the inning on second and scored on a pair of sacrifice bunts by Wells and Luke Zimmerman to tie the game and force a 10th inning.
In the top of the 10th, a single put runners on the corners with no outs for New Jersey.
Aiden Zimmerman then forced a line out, fly out and ground out to escape the jam and send the game to the bottom of the 10th tied at 10.
Marciniak started the home half on second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Aiden Zimmerman.
New Jersey then looked to put Morris on by way of an intentional walk, but after the first two intentional outside pitches the third came a little too close to the plate.
Morris capitalized, reaching out to poke a bunt single down the first-base line as Marciniak raced home from third before a play could be made to send Elk-McKean to the championship game with a thrilling 11-10 victory.