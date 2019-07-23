BANGOR, Maine — The Elk-McKean Senior League All-Stars scored at least one run in every inning on its way to an 18-2 victory in six innings over New Hampshire in the East Regional Monday.
The win marks the third time in as many days that Elk-McKean has fought off elimination at the tournament after losing its opener 3-1 to Delaware Thursday.
Elk-McKean then defeated Rhoades Island 13-12 in eight innings Saturday before a 6-4 win over New York Sunday followed by Monday’s rout of New Hampshire.
A run in the top of the first gave Elk-Mckean the early lead Monday, as it added one run apiece in the second and third innings.
New Hampshire responded with a run of its own in both bottom halves of the second and third innings to trim the deficit to 2-1 and 3-2 respectively.
Elk-McKean then took control with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth before breaking the game open with a 10-run top of the sixth to secure the mercy-rule victory.
A pair of two-out hits gave Elk-Mckean the early lead in the first inning, as Harley Morris got things started with a single to left before stealing second.
Morris then came in to score the game’s first run on a single to center by Carson Whiteman.
In the second, Elk-McKean added to its lead when Dalton Stahli led off by reaching on a hit by pitch before scoring on a groundout by Luke Zimmerman.
New Hampshire got a run back in the home half of the inning scoring on back-to-back wild pitches with two outs in the frame.
In the top of the third, Morris reached on a one-out walk before stealing second and later scoring after a pair of wild pitches to bring the score to 3-1.
New Hampshire got its final run of the game in the bottom of the third on a two-out single to trim the deficit back to one run.
In the top of the fourth Stahli led off with a walk before Ethan Wells followed with a single to put runners on the corners on with nobody out.
Zimmerman then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Stahli as Wells was also able to score on an error to push the lead to 5-2.
Elk-McKean continued to build on its lead in the fifth, as Whiteman singled to left to lead off the inning before Kaden Dennis reached on an error to put runners at the corners.
A double steal then allowed Whiteman to score while Dennis was thrown out at second on the play.
The bottom of the order then came through once again, as Stahli, Wells and Zimmerman hit three straight singles as Stahli came home to score on Zimmerman’s hit to push the lead to five runs.
Stahli, Wells and Luke Zimmerman, who started in the seven, eight and nine spots in the lineup respectively, went a combined 7-for-9 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored in the win.
Stahli was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs, Wells was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Luke Zimmerman added a 2-for-3 game with five RBIs and a run scored.
Whiteman added a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Morris had two hits and scored three runs.
Dennis finished with a pair of runs and RBIs while Camron Marciniak had two runs batted in and a run scored.
After Marciniak drew a walk to load the bases, Aiden Zimmerman walked to bring home Wells to bring the score to 8-2 heading into the sixth inning.
An error by New Hampshire proved to be costly in the top of the sixth as Elk-McKean took advantage in a big way with 10 runs.
After a pop out started the inning, Dennis hit a ground ball to second, but was able to reach on an error.
A fly out to right followed for what would have been the final out if not for the error, but instead the inning continued as Elk-McKean then saw its next 11 batters reach base on seven singles, a double, two walks and an error.
Stahli and Reese Novosel started the hit parade with back-to-back singles to load the bases before Luke Zimmerman singled to right to score Dennis and Stahli.
Marciniak followed with a two-RBI single of his own, driving a pitch into center field to plate Novosel and Luke Zimmerman.
Aiden Zimmerman then reached on another error in the infield while Morris followed with a single to load the bases once again.
Whiteman then ripped a single to center to score Marciniak while Aiden Zimmerman came around from second to score on the hit.
Dennis then delivered the team’s fourth two-RBI single of the frame, as his single up the middle brought in Morris and Whiteman.
Domenic Allegretto and Stahli then drew back-to-back walks as the bases were loaded yet again for Wells.
Wells delivered the final big hit of the inning, doubling to center field as Dennis and Allegretto scored the final runs of the game.
A popup on the infield finally brought the big inning to an end, as New Hampshire needed seven runs in the bottom half to keep the game alive.
The home side managed a pair of singles off Stahli to start the inning, before Elk-McKean turned to Jefferson Freeburg on the mound.
Freeburg got the first batter he faced to groundout before issuing a walk to load the bases.
Stahli was able to record the win on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out two.
He then got the next batter to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game as Elk-McKean kept its run alive while eliminating New Hampshire.
Elk McKean will now take on Maryland today at 1 p.m., with the winner of that contest taking on New Jersey in the losers’ bracket final at 4:30 p.m.
The winner of that second contest will advance to Wednesday’s championship game against Delaware at 2:30 p.m., needing a win to force the winner-take-all title game at 5 p.m.