BANGOR, Maine — The Elk-McKean Senior League All-Stars saw a strong run at the East Regional come to an end with a 9-8 loss in eight innings to Delaware in the first championship game Wednesday.
Elk-McKean entered the contest needing a win to force a winner-take-all game to follow, but it was unable to win its sixth consecutive elimination game at the tournament.
The Pennsylvania champions fought their way through the losers’ bracket after suffering a 3-1 loss to Delaware in the opening game July 18.
Elk-McKean then won five games in the elimination bracket, including a pair of extra-inning victories Tuesday to make it to Wednesday’s title game.
In Wednesday’s game, Elk-McKean found itself just one out away from forcing the if-necessary game, but Delaware was able to tie things up before winning the game in extra innings to claim the title and advance to the Senior League World Series.
Delaware took the lead in the top of the first Wednesday as its leadoff batter reached on a walk and later scored on a one-out single.
Elk-McKean responded in a big way in the home half of the inning, putting up seven runs to take its first lead of the day.
Camron Marciniak, Aiden Zimmerman and Harley Morris started the inning off with three straight singles to load the bases.
Carson Whiteman followed by reaching on an infield single to score Marciniak before Kaden Dennis drew a bases-loaded walk to push across Zimmerman.
Domenic Allegretto then reached on a fielder’s choice as Dennis was forced out at second on the play while Morris came across to score the third run of the frame.
Whiteman later scored on an error while Allegretto scored on a wild pitch to bring the score to 5-1.
Ethan Wells, Luke Zimmerman and Marciniak then drew three consecutive walks to load the bases once again.
Wells eventually scored on a passed ball, while Aiden Zimmerman singled to bring home Luke Zimmerman for the final run of the inning as Elk-McKean took a 7-1 advantage into the second.
From that point the Elk-McKean bats cooled off, as the team managed just three hits over the next six innings combined.
In the meantime, Delaware battled back from the six-run deficit, scoring a run in the second, three in the third and another in the fourth to bring the score to 7-6 after four innings.
It remained a one-run game heading into the top of the seventh, as Elk-McKean needed just three outs to force the winner-take-all game.
After a poppet started the inning, the second batter of the inning was able to reach base on an error.
A strikeout followed for what would have been the third out of the inning and ended the game, but instead led to a a two-out double to tie the game at seven.
Elk-McKean was retired in order in the bottom of the inning to send the game into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Delaware’s first two batters peached reach on errors and later scored on a one-out single as it took a 9-7 lead.
Elk-McKean, like it had done all tournament, fought back in the bottom of the inning, as Wells reached on a one-out walk and stole second.
After a line out for the inning’s second out, Marciniak came through with a two-out RBI single to center to bring home Wells and cut the deficit to one as he represented the tying run at first.
The game then came to an end on a groundout as Elk-Mckean suffered a 9-8 defeat.