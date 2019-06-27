DuBOIS — “C’est La Vie” say the old folks, it goes to show you never can tell.
Only this time it wasn’t Chuck Berry, but the Elk-McKean Senior League All-Star baseball team reveling in that line as it rallied for a 6-3 victory over DuBois to claim the District 10 title Wednesday.
But the win certainly didn’t come easy for Elk-McKean as it had to be a little unconventional to get the job done.
After DuBois broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Tyler Newell, it left the bottom of the Elk-McKean lineup to do the heavy lifting.
And, lift they did.
Dalton Stahli and Luke Zimmerman used their speed and baserunning ability to not only score the tying and go-ahead runs but also rattle the DuBois defense and set the table for a few more.
Stahli led off the inning by drawing a four-pitch walk off DuBois reliever Bryson Dinkfelt to put the tying run on base.
“That was huge for us,” Elk-McKean manager Casey Zimmerman said. “I wasn’t sure about whether to bunt him over or let it play out. Sometimes you just roll the dice and it worked out in our favor.”
Domenic Allegretto lined out to second for the first out, before Luke Zimmerman laced a ball to center for a base hit.
Stahli went for third on the hit as DuBois centerfielder Dante Armanini fired a throw to try to cut him down.
While the throw was a good one, the ball clipped Stahli as he slid and it trickled away into short left field.
Stahli tracked for home on the play as DuBois gathered the ball and threw to the plate. But the ball again got tangled with Stahli as he slid home safely to tie the score.
The play also allowed Luke Zimmerman to move all the way to third to put the go-ahead run just 90 feet away.
He didn’t stay there for long, breaking for the plate on a pitch to Camron Marciniak and slid home safely to give Elk-McKean a 2-1 advantage.
“DuBois is a well-coached, fundamental baseball team so sometimes you have to play the odds a little bit,” Casey Zimmerman said. “We have fast, athletic kids and that’s why we bring them around the bases.”
From there, things got rocky for DuBois as Marciniak doubled off Cody Jaconski, DuBois’ second pitcher of the inning, stole third and came home on a throwing error to push Elk-McKean’s lead to two runs while Aiden Zimmerman tripled and scored on an RBI single by Harley Morris to make it 4-1.
Reese Novosel then capped the scoring for Elk-McKean when he belted a two-run homer to left-center field to open up a 6-1 advantage.
Still, DuBois had a little left in the tank as it pushed two runs across and loaded the bases with two outs before Elk-McKean’s Harley Morris came on in relief and got the final out to nail down the victory.
Nathan Tyler, Mitch Drahushak and Karson Fields all had hits in the inning with Fields and Luke Shugar driving in DuBois’ two runs.
Elk-McKean finished with nine hits off three DuBois pitchers, including three for extra bases.
Marciniak, Morris and Luke Zimmerman all had two hits each with Marciniak finishing with a double while Aiden Zimmerman tripled and Novosel homered.
DuBois’ six hits were spread between six different hitters with Newell and Jaconski both hitting doubles.
Aiden Zimmerman picked up the victory, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits while walking none and striking out four in 6 2/3 innings. Morris retired the only batter he faced to earn the save.
Fields started and threw six scoreless innings before reaching the pitch limit, allowing just four hits while walking one and striking out three.
Dinkfelt suffered the loss in relief.