DuBOIS — Ridgway and Clarion are set to meet in a heavyweight battle for the District 9 Class 2A title Saturday at Mansell Stadium at 6 p.m.
The game is a rematch of a highly anticipated contest that pitted the 6-0 Bobcats up against the 5-1 Elkers in Ridgway on Oct. 4.
The first bout did not live up to expectations, as Ridgway dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish on its way to a 42-0 Homecoming victory, propelling it forward to a regular season Large School title.
Clarion standout running back Austin Newcomb sat out the contest, while the senior is questionable for Saturday’s meeting as well after exiting last Saturday’s semifinal win over Kane with an apparent injury.
For the top-seed Elkers, they will be in search of their fourth straight D-9 title and second in a row in 2A, while Clarion is in search of its first district title since a 55-0 rout of Redbank Valley in the 2A title in 2013.
Saturday night’s contest between the pair of 10-1 squads pits two of the areas best defenses up against two of the best offensive units in the Tri-County Area, as last time out it was Ridgway getting the best end of both of those battles.
The Clarion offense, which entered the two team’s Week 6 contest averaging 46.5 points per game before being shutout, is still averaging an area best 43.8 points per contest and has scored at least 27 points in each of its 10 wins this year.
The Elkers, who are often known for their stout defense, are not to be overlooked on the offensive side of the ball, as they sit second behind Clarion with 39.5 points a game.
Clarion, the second seed, is led offensively by its rushing attack which is averaging an area-best 253.4 yards per game on the way to 443.9 total yards per game, which also leads the area.
That ground game could take a significant hit if Newcomb is unable to go, as the Bobcats were still able to rush for 186 yards without the back in the last meeting with Ridgway, but clearly missed the senior’s big-play ability.
Newcomb is the area’s leading rusher with 1,209 yards on 111 carries as he is averaging a first down (10.9 yards) every time he takes a handoff and has found the end zone 21 times.
While Clarion has a strong ground game, it has also put up big numbers in the passing game, led by the deep-threat connection between quarterback Cal German and wideout Ethan Burford.
German is 86-of-153 passing on the year for 2,083 yards (3rd among Tri-County QBs) and has thrown for 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Of those 2,083 yards, more than half (1,129) have gone to Burford, who leads the area in receiving yards on 35 catches for 17 scores as he averages 32.3 yards per game.
While the duo have torn apart most of the defenses they have faced this season, things certainly did not go that way against Ridgway.
Burford entered the first meeting averaging 35.6 yards per catch as he had 711 yards on 20 grabs, half of those going for touchdowns, but was held to just three catches for 27 yards.
Matt Dush, who made his first defensive appearance of the season, stuck with Burford throughout the game and has since become a major factor in the Elkers’ secondary.
Ridgway relies on a balanced offensive attack as well, as the Elkers are averaging 204.2 rushing yards per game along with 167.4 yards a game through the air as their 371.6 yards per game are third best in the area.
The defending 2A champs have a running back by committee style of offense, as a handful of backs see time and can pick up chunks of yards for the Elkers.
Gabe Watts leads Ridgway with 547 yards on 78 carries and nine touchdowns, while Jake Wickett sits nine yards back with 538 on 85 carries for 11 scores.
Dush follows with 500 yards and nine scores on 57 carries, while Tyler Watts has 58 totes for 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Dush is also the team’s leading receiver, with 662 yards and four touchdowns on 38 catches and is coming off a big game in a semifinal win over Karns City in which he had seven catches for 165 yards and a touchdown while adding 45 yards rushing on eight carries and a score.
Elker quarterback Paul Gresco, who sits fourth in the area behind German with 1,876 passing yards on 116-of-160 completions for 17 scores and four picks, is coming off one of the best games of his career.
In last week’s victory, Gresco was 18-of-22 passing for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Ridgway over the Gremlins.
The two teams also take care of the ball as well as anyone in the area, as Ridgway has the second-best turnover ratio at plus-13 with 18 takeaways and and area-low five giveaways, while the Bobcats sit one back at plus-12 with 23 takeaways and 11 giveaways.
The game is the second of a Mansell Stadium doubleheader Saturday, as top-seeded Coudersport battles second-seeded Redbank Valley for the Class A title at 1 p.m.