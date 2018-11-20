KARNS CITY — Ridgway and Brockway entered Monday night’s District 9 Class 2A championship game sporting two of the top defenses in the Tri-County Area, so it should have come as no surprise the matchup turned into a defensive battle at Karns City’s Diehl Field.
In the end, Ridgway made a few more plays on offense to pull out a 14-7 victory on Matt Dush’s 7-yard touchdown run off the left side with 25 seconds left to play.
Dush’s game-winning score — which came on the heels of a huge turnover on downs near midfield by Brockway — gave the Elkers their third straight District 9 championship and first in Class 2A.
The title etched Ridgway’s place in D-9 history as it became just the fourth school district since 1987 to capture a third district title in a row in any classification.
Kane was the last school to accomplish the feat, winning three straight crowns from 2014-16. And like Ridgway, the Wolves won their first two in Class A before bumping up to Class 2A in 2016.
Karns City has done in three times in Class 2A — winning three straight from 1999-2001 and 2007-09. The Gremlins also won four straight D-9 2A titles from 2012-15. Clearfield also won six straight D-9 Class 3A titles from 2010-15 while also competing in a PIAA subregional playoff following a couple of those crowns.
The Ridgway defense, which got a major boost from the return of injured All-State linebacker Evan Furlong, forced a key turnover on downs with with just under three minutes to play to set up its game-winning touchdown drive.
Brockway (9-3) had gotten the ball at its own 45-yard line following an Elkers punt — their seventh of the game — and a 15-yard penalty on Ridgway.
Rover Jon Wood ran for four yards on first down, but the next two plays netted just two yards. Facing a fourth-and-4 at the Ridgway 49, Brockway head coach Tom Weaver elected to go for it in a tied game.
Quarterback Peter Downer found Josh Solnosky open on the Ridgway sideline past the sticks, but Solnosky couldn’t come up with the catch, giving the ball to the Elkers with 2:49 to play.
“I should have just punted the ball,” said Weaver of the fourth down call. “We get it (the first down), maybe we get inside and kick a field goal. It just didn’t work out. But, if you punt it and hold them, then you are in overtime and it is just extending the game. We are short of people anyway (players hurt or ineligible).
“They made the decision, and I said ‘ok, let’s stick with it.’ We will look like heroes if we make it, but if not, we are goats. But, I don’t care. Call me whatever you want.”
Ridgway (11-1) picked up a first down on a pair of runs and a 5-yard catch by Daunte Allegretto. Dush then made a nice diving catch down the middle of the field near the Rover 15, but an ineligible man down field penlaty negated the play.
That call only momentarily slowed down the Elkers, as QB Paul Gresco hit Gabe Watts on a screen pass for 16 yards before Allegretto hauled in a 20-yard catch to give Ridgway a first-and-goal at the 9.
Gresco then hit Allegretto for two yards before Dush broke free off left tackle and dashed into the end zone to score from seven yards out for the game-winning score with 25 seconds remaining. Allegretto’s second extra point of the night made it 14-7.
The touchdown marked the second straight week the Elkers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from a 7-0 deficit after its opponent scored in the final 32 seconds of the first half to take a lead into the break.
Brockway got the ball at its own 43 on the ensuing kickoff, but Austin Green intercepted a Downer pass to seal the victory.
“We had a couple bad plays in the first half, but credit to Brockway,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said. “They capitalized on our busted punt that we had down here, and they scored to end the half and stole the momentum. But we told the kids at the half, it’s the same thing as Moniteau last week. We’re only down 7-0, be patient, play our game. It is a game of field position, and our kids held tough.
“At the end of the day, to be three-time champs (after) going into the Large School Division says a lot about our kids and our program. And, to win a championship game with 25 seconds to go, there’s no other way to script it, man. It’s just awesome.”
Before Ridgway’s offense got going late in the third third quarter and into the fourth, most of the game was a defensive struggle that saw the teams combine for 14 punts (7 each) and just 128 combined yards at the half (Brockway 76, Ridgway 52). Ridgway finished with a 206-122 advantage in total yards in the game.
Ridgway had the game’s first scoring opportunity late in the first quarter after a nice punt return by Allegretto gave Ridgway the ball at the Rover 22.
Runs of seven and 10 yards by Cole Secco and Watts, respectively, gave the Elkers first-and-goal at the 5. Ridgway got as close as the 1 before Jon Beck dropped Jake Wickett for a 5-yard loss. Brockway then nearly picked off a halfback pass by Wickett on third down.
That forced a 22-yard field goal attempt by Allegretto, but his line drive kick was off the mark with 2:14 left in the opening quarter.
A long series of punts ensued, with each team punting three times.
Brockway eventually came away with good field position at the Elker 40 following a 3-yard shanked punt with 2:10 left in the half.
A 17-yard catch by Jon Wood, then a 12-yard run by Tyler Serafini two plays later quickly have Brockway first-and-goal at the Elker 7. Downer then found Connor Ford open in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left in the half. Zane Puhala’s extra point helped send the Rovers into the break up 7-0.
Brockway got the ball to start the third quarter, and Ridgway’s defense forced a quick three-and-out. A long punt return by Wickett looked to have the Elkers in business, but Ridgway was called for roughing Puhala on the punt — thus giving the ball back to Brockway.
The Rovers tried to capitalize on the huge penalty, picking up a pair of first downs before Isaac Schloder picked off Downer on second-and-9 at the Elker 31 to end the drive.
The teams then exchanged punts with Ridgway eventually getting the ball back at its own 14.
The Elkers proceeded to march 86 yards on 10 plays — all on the ground — in a drive that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth to tie the game.
Wickett pounded out eight of those carries for 63 yards on the drive, including a 14-yard touchdown to cap the drive just 1:32 into the fourth quarter. Allegretto’s extra point knotted the score at 7-7. Wickett did all of his damage in the game on that drive, as he finished the night with 15 carries for 54 yards. He had four totes for minus-13 yards at the half.
Ridgway amassed 137 of its 206 total yards in its two scoring drives in the second half.
Ridgway got the ball right back as it recovered a pooch kick at the Brockway 40 on the ensuing kickoff. Dush promptly ripped off a 40-yard TD run on the first play, but an illegal blindside block on the Elkers negated the score. There was also a holding penalty on the Elkers on the play.
Brockway then forced the Elkers to punt, getting the ball at its own 20 after a 47-yard boot went into the end zone.
Serafini ripped off a 17-yard run on the first play for a first down, while Wood ran for a yard on the ensuing play. Serafini ran 73 yards on 14 carries, but the rest of the Rovers were held to 20 carries for minus-19 yards in the game.
That’s when things took a turn for the worse for the Rovers. Off-setting, unsportsmanlike dead-ball penalties were then called after Wood’s run, but officials messed up the down and ruled it third down instead of second down following that announcement.
Brockway’s coaching staff tried to get the down corrected, but after another brief discussion between officials, they kept it as third down. Wood was dropped for a 5-yard loss on the next play as the Rovers were force to punt after losing a down on the series.
The Rover defense then forced a quick three-and-out, setting the stage for the sequence in the final three minutes that led to Ridgway’s victory.
“I just think we ran out of gas,” Weaver said. “Ridgway was tough. It was a good defensive struggle. I’m proud of our guys. We had a great season.”
Next up for Ridgway is District 10 champ Wilmington in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Karns City at 1 p.m.
