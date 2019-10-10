Seven weeks into the regular season the District 9 Large School division is still up for grabs, as a dominant win by Ridgway over Clarion and a Karns City upset of Kane last threw a wrench into the standings heading into Week 7.
Four tips sit atop the standings at 6-1, as Ridgway is the only one of the four that controls its own destiny.
This week’s Large School slate includes five games, as Ridgway and Brookville look to stay hot, while Brockway, St. Marys and Clarion all look to bounce back form losses last week.
All five games kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look this week’s Large School action:
Ridgway (6-1)
at Karns City (5-2)
The Elkers face their second of three straight tough tests on the road against Karns City this week as they look to lock down the Class 2A regular season district title.
After thumping previously undefeated Clarion 42-0 last week, Ridgway is the only team that controls its own destiny in determining the champion as the Elkers and Bobcats both sit at 6-1 along with Brookville and Keystone.
It can thank its opponent this week for that, as Karns City is coming off a thrilling 22-9 win on the road over Kane last week, a game which it trailed 9-0 early in the 4th quarter.
After shutting down a Clarion offense that entered scoring 46.5 points per game, the Ridgway defense solidified itself as the best in the area.
The Elkers are allowing an area low 7.3 points per game as they are second in rush defense (100.3 yards per game) and fourth in pass defense (100.2 yards per game) which leaves them second in overall defense with 200.5 yards allowed per game.
That defense will look to slow down a Gremlins’ offense that relies heavily on its ground game, where 2,012 of their 2,393 total yards have come this season.
Karns City’s offense revolves around quarterback Anthony Kamenski, who leads the team with 761 yards on 102 carries for seven touchdowns, while the senior is also 21-of-56 passing for 381 yards and five scores.
Hunter Rowe and Luke Garing are also key cogs in the Gremlins’ ground game with 466 and 352 yards respectively.
While the defense has been dominant, offense has also been a strong suit for Ridgway this season as it not only leads the area in points allowed per game, but also in points per game at 43.5.
Ridgway has also taken care of the ball better than any team in the area this season, as their four turnovers are the lowest among Tri-County teams and they have added 12 takeaways for a +8 turnover ratio, tied for third best in the area.
For Ridgway, Gabe Watts and Jake Wickett lead its running back by committee approach with 369 and 363 yards respectively, as both have found the end zone six times on the season.
Quarterback Paul Gresco surpassed 1,000 yards on the season in last week’s win, as he now sits at 1,067 yards, sixth in the area, on 70-of-98 passing for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Kane (5-2)
at Brookville (6-1)
Brookville will look to stay alive in the chase for a D-9 Class 2A regular season title as it searches for its fourth straight win against a Wolves group coming off a tough loss at home to Karns City.
The Rovers do not entirely control their own destiny, as they would need to win out and hope for another loss from Clarion, as it handed Brookville its only loss of the year with a 29-12 victory back in Week 3.
That loss came on the heels of a three-game winning streak to open the season for Brookville, as they have since bounced back with three more wins in a row as they find themselves as one of four 6-1 teams in the standings.
The Wolves rely on a balanced offensive attack, as quarterback Zuke Smith is at the center of both the passing and ground games.
Smith is 50-of-120 passing on the season for 906 yards and 11 scores along with 7 interceptions, while the junior has also carried the ball 49 times for 130 yards and four scores.
Jake Alcorn leads Kane with five rushing touchdowns on 67 totes for 424 yards while Teddy Race also has four scores on the ground on 385 yards off of 53 carries.
While the Wolves have turned the ball over 14 times this season, they still have a positive turnover ratio as their defense has forced 19 turnovers over seven games this season.
Ian Thrush continues to be the spark in the Raiders’ offense, as the receiver has 51 catches on the year for 721 yards, second best among area pass catchers, and eight touchdowns.
Thrush has been a solid target for Jack Krug and Robert Keth, as the duo have split time behind center over the past few games.
Brockway (1-6)
at Punxsutawney (0-7)
Looking to overcome a tough loss on the road against Moniteau, Brockway hits the road again in search of its second win of the season against the winless Chucks.
Punxsutawney is coming off its best offensive output of the season in a 59-34 loss on the road against Bradford, as it had scored just 46 points combined in its first six games of the year.
Max London leads the Chucks with 527 rushing yards and three scores, as 171 of those yards and a pair of the touchdowns came in last week’s loss to the Owls.
Turnovers have doomed Punxsy throughout the season as it has coughed the ball up 24 times while forcing just six turnovers defensively on the year.
For the Rovers, Jon Wood has been vital to their offensive success, as he currently sits fifth among area rushers with 549 yards on 80 carries and seven touchdowns.
While Brockway has been strong against the pass this season, allowing a third-best 99.4 yards per game, it sits third from the bottom in rush defense at 214.0 yards allowed per game.
Bradford (1-6)
at Clarion (6-1)
Clarion will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season as it welcomes Bradford to town as the Owls are coming off their first win of the season last week over Punxsutawney.
After scoring 19 points in its first six games of the season combined, including four shutouts, the Bradford offense had a field day in a 59-34 defeat over Punxsutawney at home last week.
The Owls finished with 331 yards rushing in the win, nearly doubling their output over the first six games, as Derek Sunafrank had a huge game, rushing for 201 yards and five touchdowns on 19 totes.
The senior now has 333 yards on the ground this season on 56 carries for five of the team’s six touchdowns on the ground.
Caleb Nuzzo is 55-of-95 passing on the year for Bradford for 452 yards and two touchdowns along with five picks.
Last week’s shoutout loss to Ridgway proved how vital running back Austin Newcomb is to the Bobcats’ offensive scheme as it is not known if he will return to the field this week.
Despite missing a game, Newcomb still leads all area backs with 937 yards on the season and 15 scores off of 89 totes.
Clarion also has the area’s top receiver in Ethan Burford, who is averaging 32.1 yards per catch on the season has he has hauled in 23 passes for 738 yards and 10 scores.
Moniteau (2-5)
at St. Marys (3-4)
The Dutchmen will look to avoid losing four in a row and return to .500 on the year as the host a Moniteau squad coming off its second win of the season.
The Warriors’ rush-heavy offense is led by JD Dessicino, who has 556 yards on the ground on 104 carries for four scores.
After holding its opponents to 14 points per game over its three-game win streak, St. Marys has since allowed 48.7 points per game over its last three losses.
Dutch quarterback Christian Coudriet will likely move into the top spot in area passing yards this week as he currently sits second behind DuBois’ Alex Kovalyak, who is sideline with an injury.
Coudriet enters this week’s game with 1,558 passing yards as he is 114-of-180 passing for 12 scores, but has also thrown nine interceptions on the season.
Bryce Walker is the sophomore’s main target in the passing game, as Walker sits in fifth in receiving yards in the area with 460 on 38 grabs.
The Warriors two wins on the season have come against Bradford and Brockway, who have a combined 2-12 record on the year, while St. Marys has defeated Brockway and Bradford along with Punxsutawney who sits at 0-7 on the season.