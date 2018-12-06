RIDGWAY — As Ridgway looks to continue its success on the hardwood, the Elkers will need their upperclassmen to step up and lead on and off the court in place of a large departed senior class from last season.
Ridgway headed into last season’s District 9 Class 2A title game at 26-0 on the year, as it earned the top seed in the tournament. However, the Elkers saw their undefeated season come to an end in the title game in a 66-46 defeat at the hands of second-seeded Coudersport.
Ridgway still advanced to the PIAA playoffs, where the Elkers won their opening round game before falling in a hard-fought contest against defending state champion Sewickley Academy, 44-41, as the Elkers closed out the season with a 26-2 record.
Ridgway graduated a talented six-member senior class, which included a handful of their leading scorers and rebounders, from that squad.
Neil MacDonald, Johnny Mitchell, Andy Breier, Josh Thorwart, Chris Wickett and Aaron Hinton all graduated from last season’s team.
MacDonald, Mitchell and Breier were all key factors in the Elkers’ PIAA opening round victory over Penn-Mansfield last season.
MacDonald led the way with 11 points, while Breier and Mitchell each added nine points in the 55-42 victory.
MacDonald was named to the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First-Team All-Stars in both his junior and senior seasons with the Elkers.
Last season, MacDonald led Ridgway in scoring with 321 points (11.5 ppg) and shot 52 percent from the floor while also adding 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Breier was named to the Second Team All-Stars after leading the Elkers with 5.8 rebounds per game while finishing as the team’s second leading scorer with 284 points (10.1 ppg) in his senior campaign.
Mitchell was named an honorable mention on the TCS/CE All-Stars along with Daunte Allegretto, who returns as a senior this season.
Allegretto is a part of another large senior class that will look to step up and lead Ridgway to another strong season, as this season’s class includes four seniors.
The Elkers will look to rely on the senior leadership of Allegretto, Will Thompson, Parker Rohr and Jake Reynolds.
It is evident that the team will need a new group of scorers to step up and replace the likes of MacDonald and his fellow senior teammates from last season.
Allegretto is the lone returning starter from last season, while Thompson, Reynolds and Matt Dush all played key minutes last year.
Juniors Zack Zameroski, Dush and Greg Simons will also play a key role this season for Ridgway.
Elkers head coach Tony Allegretto said his team will be tested right away with a challenging early season schedule in non-league games.
Ridgway faces Clarion-Limestone, St. Joseph’s, Eisenhower and Brookville, as well as a pair of tough league opponents in the early portion of their season.
Allegretto said his team will then head into the ‘always challenging’ Elk County Tournament.
“The 2018 portion of our schedule is the most difficult we have had to endure, and how we handle it will be telling,” Allegretto said.
The head coach noted that each player on this seasons team need to find their roles and grow into them as quickly as possible.
“I believe we will be a good team, but it may take some time for us to hit our stride,” Allegretto said.
The team lost a good portion of their scoring from last season and a lot of senior leadership, as the head coach believes Allegretto will grow into a senior leader and be a steadying force on the court.
The head coach added that the Ridgway football team’s run into the quarterfinals of the PIAA playoffs has once again slowed down his team’s practices in the preseason.
Allegretto noted that a few players have been dealing with some injuries and have had a hard time getting their entire roster on the court for a practice.
The new-look starting lineup for Ridgway will take the court for the first time this season at home against Cameron County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Daunte Allegretto, Will Thompson, Parker Rohr, Jake Reynolds. Juniors: Zack Zameroski, Matt Dush, Greg Simons. Sophomores: Mike Gresco, Alex Bon, Gavin Burrs, Dom Cherry, RJ Miller. Freshmen: Jonathan Hinton, Dan Park, Eric Salberg, Domenic Allegretto.
