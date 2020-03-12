CLARION — Ridgway gave Farrell all it could handle and then some for three quarters, but an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter proved too much to overcome as it suffered a 51-33 loss in the PIAA Class 2A second round at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Wednesday night.
“They’re crushed,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said of his team. “We came in here expecting to win, we didn’t come here to lose.”
“We battled and it seemed like we were behind the 8 ball right from the start the game with the way it was being called and if it’s that physical, we’re at a disadvantage.”
The Elkers, were looking to make the quarterfinal round for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four years with a win.
Ridgway closes the season with a 20-8 record as the 20-win season was a 10th in a row for the District 9 champions.
“We had a rough stretch in the middle (of the season), but we wanted to keep our streak of 20-win seasons, its now 10,” Allegretto said. “There are not a lot of teams in Pennsylvania, especially public schools, that have had 10 seasons of 20 or more wins.”
The Elkers final push came in the middle portions of the third quarter, as after trailing by seven (24-17) at the half, Kimahri Wade put the Steelers up nine with a bucket 21 seconds into the second half.
A 7-0 run then got Ridgway back to within two at 26-24 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter, as Zack Zameroski sparked the run with a bucket just 22 seconds after Wade’s score on the other end.
Fellow senior Matt Dush scored the following four points, first hitting a pair of foul shots before scoring on a fadeaway jumper, then Zameroski went 1-of-2 at the line to make it a two-point game.
Farrell responded with a five-point run of its own, as Brian Hilton scored on the inside after coming down with a rebound before Eric Hopson scored the final three points of the run, first off a turnover in the backcourt by the Elkers then by going 1-of-2 at the line with just under a minute remaining in the quarter.
Zameroski finished the scoring in the third with a basket with 35 seconds left as the Steelers took a 31-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The District 10 runner-up then broke the game open in the early portions of the final quarter, scoring the first eight points of the frame to push its lead to 13.
After a bucket by Zameroski temporarily stopped the bleeding, back-to-back Farrell scores made it a 15-point (43-28) game with under three minutes to play.
First it was Hopson scoring on the end of a lengthy possession, then Hilton finished off a fast break off a turnover with an emphatic dunk with 2:57 to go.
The Elkers continued to battle despite the double-digit deficit, as a 5-1 run on a three-pointer from Dan Park and a score on the inside by RJ Miller brought the score to 44-33 with 1:54 on the clock.
Farrell then scored the final seven points of the game, going 5-of-6 at the foul line over the final minute and change to close out the 18-point victory.
The teams were even at 11 after eight minutes of play, as a back-and-forth opening frame ended with Zameroski scoring the final four points on his way to a team-high 14 to tie the game.
The Steelers then used runs of 5-0 and 5-1 in the second quarter to push their lead to 24-17 heading into the locker room.
The game was the final one in an Elker uniform for seniors Dush, Zameroski and Drew Young.
“Drew (Young) came back from a knee injury this year and he was a great teammate, he didn’t get a whole of playing time, but he’s a great kid and he’s so supportive,” Allegretto said.
“Zack (Zameroski) and Matt (Dush) are great players in this program, Matt for the last three years and Zack played a prominent role the last two years and they won a lot of basketball games and I’m proud of them.”
Farrell will now take on WPIAL (District 7) champ Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
OLSH defeated Portage 84-56 in a second round matchup Wednesday night.