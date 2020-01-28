RIDGWAY — Ridgway jumped out to a 17-0 lead to open the game and never took its foot off the gas on the way to a commanding 54-38 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone Monday night.
After a slow start for both teams on the offensive end saw just three points scored in the first three minutes and change, the Elkers scored eight points in the span of just 40 seconds to break the game open on the way to handing C-L its third loss of the season.
“When you make shots and get turnovers early from the defense,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. “I’ve been harping on our defense, we’re playing two sophomores and a couple other guys that don’t have the experience.”
“We want to rotate and get the steals and the other team won’t know where we’re coming from and that’s kinda what happened tonight and we stopped reaching and I thought our defense played much better tonight.”
The win was a third in a row for Ridgway (11-5), as it got on the board 1:33 into the game on a three-point play from Zack Zameroski.
Both teams then went over a minute and a half without points, before Matt Dush split a pair of Lions’ defenders with a bounce pass to find Zameroski on the inside for a score with 4:42 left in the opening frame.
The score was the first of four baskets over the next 40 seconds for the Elkers, as Dush recorded a steal in the back court and laid it in just 16 seconds later.
Clarion-Limestone then coughed the ball up on its next two possessions as well ,leading to score on the inside from Zameroski followed by a jumper in the lane by Dush.
Zameroski and Dush combined for 17 of Ridgway’s 19 points in the opening frame with nine and eight respectively.
The duo added one score apiece around a jumper from Dan Park to push the lead out to 17-0 with just under a minute remaining in the quarter.
Deion Deas eventually got the Lions on the board with a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, before Dush wrapped up the scoring by finishing on a hard drive to the hoop just before the buzzer to send Ridgway into the second quarter with a 19-3 advantage.
“We were making shots, we were getting to the basket and the only negative was we got in a hurry a couple times,” Allegretto said. “We would go on stretches where we would have three or four bad possessions and we had way too many turnovers.”
The Elkers stretched their lead to 21 by scoring the first five points of the second quarter on a bucket by Park, who later went 1-of-2 at the foul line, then a score in the paint from Alex Bon with 5:57 left to play in the half.
The teams then went back-and-forth over the final five minutes and change, as Ridgway took a 30-13 edge into the halftime break.
Ridgway continued to build on its lead in the second half, as it opened the third quarter on a 4-0 run on buckets by Park and Zameroski.
Dush would later finish the scoring in the third quarter by hitting both ends of a 1-and-1 with 23.4 seconds remaining to give the home side a 20-point (42-22) lead entering the final quarter of play.
Park helped the Elkers finish off the victory by scoring eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter on his way to a double-double, as he also pulled down 13 rebounds in the win.
Zameroski and Dush finished with 13 points apiece in the win while Zameroski added nine boards.
Deas added six points in the final eight minutes for the Lions on his way to a team-high 13 points in the loss.
“It was nice to see the support, everybody knew it was a big game and a lot of people from around the district were here,” Allegretto said. “We had a great start and coach (Joe) Ferguson does a great job and I know when something starts that poorly for you its hard to get out of that whole.”
Ridgway is back in action Wednesday as it travels to face Kane.