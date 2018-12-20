BROOKVILLE — Jumping out to a dominating first half, the Ridgway Elkers basketball team turned in an impressive effort in dealing host Brookville a 54-29 non-league loss Wednesday night.
The Elkers (6-0), playing in the first of what will be seven straight road games, ran out to a 26-6 halftime lead as they forced the Raiders to a lowly 2-for-15 effort from the field. From there, the Raiders (2-3) got it under 20 just once at 36-17 late in the third quarter.
“By no means was it easy, but getting that lead allowed us to do some things and the mistakes we made, hopefully we learn from them,” Elkers head coach Tony Allegretto said. “We attacked some in the second half when we shouldn’t have and had some bad turnovers. Those in close games will hurt us, but playing so well in the first half … We made shots and when you’re playing good defense and making shots, it’s something you can build on.”
The Elkers shot it well, making 53 percent (17-of-32) of their shots from the field while sinking 17 of 21 free throws. Daunte Allegretto finished with 18 points, going 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Will Thompson scored 11 points while Zack Zameroski came off the bench to score 10 points and collected six rebounds. Parker Rohr grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, scoring four points.
The biggest negative for the Elkers on an otherwise solid night on the court came less than two minutes into the game when one of their leading scorers, Matt Dush, left the game with an ankle injury. He was unable to put any weight on it as he was taken off the court.
“Losing Matt is big and hopefully that’s just a sprain and he’ll be back soon,” Allegretto said. “Obviously, we’re not deep right now and trying to get some kids ready. Next man up.”
The Elkers won their third straight lopsided game after grinding out wins against Cameron County, Kane and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy to start the season. They’ll head to Clarion-Limestone Friday before the Elk County Tournament next Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve had a very tough schedule and have another tough one Friday,” Allegretto said. “We’re playing well. I’m happy where we’re at. We’re a little behind because of football, but I have some seniors who know what they’re doing and I have a point guard with experience and we play defense.”
Ridgway outrebounded Brookville, 29-15, and the Raiders were 12-for-35 (34 percent) from the field. The Raiders played better in the second half with the Elkers holding a 28-23 advantage, but the damage was done earlier.
“It’s hard to tell if the team is good or not when the team they’re playing isn’t executing or doing anything basketball-wise,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I give them credit. They beat us and were ready, but I don’t know if it was more them being a better team or that we just weren’t a team.”
Aaron Park led the Raiders with eight points. Jace Miner came off the bench to score six points.
Ridgway won the JV game, 36-33.
The Raiders host St. Marys Friday.
