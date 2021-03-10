NEW BETHLEHEM — Used to scratching and clawing their way, possession by possession, to win playoff games, the Ridgway Elkers did it again.
Down by as many as 12 points early in the second half and nine with 4:05 remaining, the Elkers willed their way to a 45-43 win at Redbank Valley in the first round of the District 9 Class AA basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Redbank Valley, meanwhile, was left scratching its heads after the final flurry of action that resulted in a whistle before the horn, then waved off by the officials who then jogged off the court.
Chris Marshall’s drive into the lane resulted in what turned out to be a no-call when there was definitely contact, one way or another. The fifth-seeded Elkers (6-8) skipped off the court as they advance to Thursday’s semifinals at top-seeded Karns City, which had a bye.
The call left the Bulldogs stunned. They also were unable to score in the final four minutes after holding what almost appeared to be an insurmountable lead.
Almost.
“Well, I don’t know what he called because he ran off the floor, but it must have been a charge. I don’t know what happened,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said, in a very diplomatic tone. “I thought we were going to get the block and get to the line, but I didn’t see him call anything and he ran off the floor. It is what it is. We’ll be back next year and considering the way we had to play this year (with COVID concerns), we’re just glad we had the opportunity to play.”
The season ended at 15-7 for the Bulldogs, who had dealt Karns City one of its two losses this year and split the two games with the top-seeded Gremlins. But it’ll be the Elkers moving on.
“We train for this all year, we play in close games all year long, be it the system that we play,” said Elkers assistant coach Eric Herzing, who ran the team without head coach Tony Allegretto who was suspended due to being ejected in the team’s regular-season finale. “Redbank Valley is an unbelievable team and they will be a threat again next year. Those kids are great basketball players. I don’t know their playoff success, maybe this was their first playoff game, but it wasn’t ours. We were mentally locked. It takes four quarters to win a basketball game. We were fortunate.”
Junior guard Dom Allegretto, one of the four players with past playoff experience out of the team’s six-man rotation, fighting foul trouble earlier and a Charley horse that had him limping around most of the game. But his 3-pointer from the corner with 44.6 seconds left tied it at 43-43.
The Bulldogs’ Bryson Bain missed a shot, got the rebound but then the Bulldogs turned it over and after a Ridgway timeout, the Elkers got a layup from Dan Park to go ahead for good at 45-43 with 19 seconds remaining.
Once again, the Bulldogs misfired on a chance to take the lead on a Bain missed 3-pointer with the ball going out of bounds to Ridgway. Two fouls later got the Elkers into the bonus with less than five seconds left. With just 5.3 seconds on the clock, Park missed the front end of the one-and-one free throw, setting up the frantic final seconds.
Park finished with 15 points to lead the Elkers while R.J. Miller finished with 12 points. Allegretto added nine points as the Elkers shot 58 percent (19-for-33) from the field and worked through a 17-turnover game that had the Bulldogs forcing tempo.
But it was Ridgway that ran out to an 8-0 lead in the games first 2:17. The Bulldogs got back in the game, trailing 12-10 by the end of the first quarter. Freshman Owen Clouse hit two 3-pointers off the bench to get the Bulldogs back in the game.
The Bulldogs surge that had them using a 13-2 run to start the second quarter to grab a 23-14 lead after Marshall’s basket with 59 seconds left before halftime. Marquese Gardlock was fouled on a 3-point shot before time expired and he drained all three to put the Bulldogs up 27-19 at the break.
Four quick points gave the Bulldogs their largest lead at 31-19 on a Bain basket at the 6:29 mark of the third quarter. Miller’s basket beat the third-quarter horn to get the Elkers within 35-30, but four quick points by Gardlock on a dunk and Marshall put the Bulldogs up 39-30 just 90 seconds into the fourth.
Allegretto picked up his fourth personal foul at the 5:52 mark, but didn’t foul line, nor did the Elkers go away.
“The one thing coach Allegretto was been preaching all week was not to panic, we can get layups and stay the course, and we were able to finish and that’s something I just told Dominic, with everything that’s going on, that shot, I will live a long time before I forget that shot,” Herzing said.
The Elkers got it back to 39-34 on two Park free throws with 4:38 left, but two quick Bulldogs baskets off turnovers, the first coming on a Couse steal and layup and the second on a Gardlock basket, put the Bulldogs up 43-34 with just over 4:05 left.
That was it for Bulldogs points.
“You know tightened up their defense a little bit and we weren’t able to get the easy looks that we would normally get,” Marshall said. “It was a good game. They battled the second half and we made some mistakes, and the turnovers killed us in the second half. Hats off to Ridgway. They’re going to next round.”
Bain and Marshall scored 15 and 11 points respectively for the Bulldogs while Gardlock scored nine points. Clouse added eight points with those four players accounting for all the points. The Bulldogs were 15-for-40 from the field (38 percent) and committed 14 turnovers, six in the first quarter and four each in the third and fourth quarters.
“We did what we wanted to do, up until the last four minutes and that just comes with maturity,” Marshall said. “We’re young. We don’t have many seniors on the team. We’ll be back next year.”
RIDGWAY 45, REDBANK VALLEY 43
Score By Quarters
Ridgway 12 7 11 15 - 45
Redbank Valley 10 17 8 8 - 43
Ridgway –45
Aaron Sorg 1 0-0 2, Dom Allegretto 4 0-1 9, Dan Park 6 2-5 15, R.J. Miller 5 2-4 12, Alex Bon 2 0-0 5, Jack Benninger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-10 45.
Redbank Valley –43
Bryson Bain 6 2-2 15, Marquese Gardlock 3 3-3 9, Chris Marshall 3 5-7 11, Landon Pence 0 0-0 0, Owen Magagnotti 0 0-0 0, Owen Clouse 3 0-0 8, Mason Clouse 0 0-0 0, Joe Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Ty Sherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-12 43.
3-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Allegretto, Park, Bon), Redbank Valley 3 (O. Clouse 2, Bain).