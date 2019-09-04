RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team shot a combined score of 214 to defeat visiting Bradford by 27 strokes at Laurel Mill Golf Course Tuesday.
The Elkers were led by a sub-par round from Eric Christoff, who led all golfers with a round of 35 on the day.
Zack Zameroski followed with a 41, while Greg Simon (44), Collin Porter (46) and Kole Asti (48) rounded out the scorers for Ridgway.
Also competing on the day for the Elkers were Sean Fitch (48) Derek Peterson (49) and Wyatt Shaffer (58).
Bradford was led by a 39 from Joe Gorse, as Thomas Anderson finished one shot back with a 40 and Jack Tim (49), Ashton Alexis (56) and Max Greenburg (57) were the other scorers for the Owls.
Ridgway plays at Brookville today at 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney 175,
Brockway 244
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys golf team posted a score of 244 to finish 69 shots behind visiting Punxsutawney in a match at Brockway Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
Dylen Coder posted the Rovers best score of the day with a 54, while Daniel Shugarts followed with a 57.
Carter Nichols (66) and Lance Dowdall (67) rounded out the scores for Brockway.
Aiden Bullers (71) and Elijah Snell (72) also competed at the match for the Rovers.
The Chucks were led by a 40 from Zach Vanleer, while Ryan Roberts followed with a 44 and a 45 from Graham McFarland and a 46 from Sean Deeley rounded out Punxsy’s scorers.
Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic Friday