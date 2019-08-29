DuBOIS — The 2019 high school boys soccer season will see a passing of the torch so to speak, as one Esposito era ends as another begins.
Rich Esposito stepped away from the Brockway soccer program in January after three decades of coaching, including the past 10 as head coach during which he amassed a 169-27-4 record and won five District 9 titles.
However, the family name will be back on the sidelines this fall in a head coaching capacity, as Esposito’s oldest son Phil has taken over the reins of the DuBois Central Catholic boys program — a role he added to being DCC’s part-time athletic director.
Phil Esposito fills the void left by the departure of Frank Szczerba following last season — one in which the Cardinals went 8-10-1 and reached the D-9 Class A semifinals before falling to eventual district champ Brockway.
The younger Esposito is certainly no stranger to the sport, having been a star player for his father at Brockway. Phil Esposito, who went on to place college football at Clarion University as a placekicker, still holds the Brockway school record for career goals (149).
This will be his first head coaching experience after helping father as an assistant for a couple seasons before taking over the AD position at DCC last fall.
“The coaching situation got a little nerve-racking there for a while,” said Esposito. “Frank decided not to coach this this year because he wanted to watch his son player soccer (in college), which is understandable.
“All Summer we didn’t have a head coach. We had a couple people interested, but they all backed out. I always wanted to be a head coach, so I decided I would do it. We talked here (at school) because I’ll be busy, and we’re working together to make sure it all (school athletics-wise) works out.
“I’m going to use everything that my dad has taught me, and hopefully, I can be half the head coach he was.”
One plus for the new coach in the experienced staff he’ll have helping him. Jay Barnett returns from last year’s staff, while Rich Esposito plans to help his son whenever he can as a volunteer coach.
Phil’s younger sister Juli, a recent graduate of Slippery Rock University, also will be on staff as an assistant. She still holds the Lady Rovers career scoring record (135 goals), a mark that could fall this season.
“I’ve got a great coaching staff,” said Esposito. “Jay Barnett is back, and I’m happy to have him. he knows the game very well and he knows these kids better than any of us. My dad is going to help out as much as he can too. He’s probably the best coach in D-9 soccer history. When kids found he was going to help out a little bit, they were all excited.
“And, Juli just graduated from college and brings a lot of good insight because she played D-II soccer. Having a co-ed team again, the girls seem to respond better to having a female coaching-figure, and she can really help them out.
“The hardest thing is getting that trust between player and coach, and the kids have been responding well to everything we’ve been teaching them so far.”
On the field, that coaching staff hopes to mold what looks to be an inexperienced team that lost seven seniors, including the likes of Tyler McIntosh, Egan Peck, Zach Edwards and Jon Schoeneman.
Esposito will call upon seniors Colin barnett, Tristen Engle and Rachel Aravich to lead a squad that will feature seven freshmen and several other first-year players. Aravich is one of eight girls on the team, as DCC didn’t have enough players to field a girls squad for the second straight season.
“Rachel, Colin and Tristen are pretty much our leaders,” said Esposito. “Everyone is responding well to them, especially the new and younger kids. We’re gelling pretty good with that right now, and the team camaraderie is very good.
“Johnny Ritsick and Lenny Swisher are also for us, and both of them can run for days. We have a couple younger players like Neel Gupta coming up from the junior high who are going to help us out.
“We’re also going to have a lot of first-year kids who haven’t played soccer but are really good athletes who we’re going to count on to help us well. The big thing with them is just getting them to understand the game.
“My dad always says, ‘soccer is a simple game complicated by players.’ So, we’re trying work basics on the basics. It might be a little rocky at first, but as every game goes by, and the kids start picking up on more stuff, we’re going to improve.”
Despite being inexperienced, Esposito said his goal is the same as any other coach — to win districts.
“The main goal is to win and make it to playoffs and then look to make a run like last year,” said Esposito. “Once you’re in playoffs, anything can happen.”
Central Catholic opens its season Friday at home against Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Rachel Aravich, Colin Barnett, Tristen Engle, Alex Ochs, Parker Meholick, Shane Paisley, Johnathan Ritsick, Lenny Swisher. Juniors: Chelsea Busatto, Isaac Gray, AJ Jenkins, Ethan Kness, Cade Peck, Harrison Starr, Maria Werner, Ethan Spellen. Sophomores: Andre Bell, Ian Boland, Hayes Cooper, Aaron Gankosky, Owen Helm, Megan Ochs. Freshmen: Caleb Bruno, Cory Floyd, Neel Gupta, Bella Hartzell, Emma Peck, Carson Spencer, Paris Stern.