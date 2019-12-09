DuBOIS — The return of a veteran squad, along with the creation of a new league, has the DuBois rifle excited for the upcoming season.
DuBois, which placed second in air rifle and fourth in smallbore as team last year at the Pennsylvania State Interscholastic Rifle & International Air Rifle Championships, lost just three shooters to graduation in Zach Garman, Lucas Knarr and Courtney Weidow.
And of that three, Weidow was the only one who shot at states for the Beavers — meaning head coach Joanne Pentz welcomes back the majority of her postseason and varsity lineup from a season ago.
That group of returnees are led by senior Keith Fatula, who placed third individually in air rifle at states with a score of 387 to help DuBois finish second as a team behind Everett (1,513-1,495). He was the medalist in the standing position in smallbore with an 189 as part of an overall score of 556.
Also back from the state squad are Alex Long (374 air rifle, 557 smallbore) and Alexandria Howard (370 air rifle, 548 smallbore).
DuBois’ experience goes well beyond that trio though, as seniors Danielle Baumgartner and Kassie Uplinger and juniors Megan O’Rourke, Janee Waxler and Ashley Yanulittis, Jordan Uplinger have all shot at the varsity level.
Sophomore Jeremy Wolfgang and Zak Roy also saw limited varsity action as freshmen.
“We excited for season,” said Pentz. “We have 15 kids back from last year, and everybody from state team returns other than Courtney. Everett lost a bunch of kids, and I think they may have lost more of their top shooters than we did.
“We’re really excited about Keith Fatula and Alex Long this season. They will be our top two and are good shooters. Keith did well at states last year and we’re looking for him do well again this year. He’s also looking at some colleges and the coast guard academy. We always seem to have someone further there shooting in college or the military.”
Behind, Fatula and Long, Pentz expects Howard, Baumgartner and Kassie Uplinger to comprise the team’s Top 5 shooters. A total of 10 can shoot for varsity matches, with the best five scores counting, and Pentz is looking at Wolfgang, O’Rourke and Waxler to lead the pack in the battle for the final five varsity spots.
“Being able to have 10 shoot makes it easier as a coach,” said Pentz. “That way you don’t have to try pick who Top 5 are (scoring-wise) because sometimes kids in that 6-8 spot haev good days and are pushing on the door with the other kids.”
Pentz and the team also are excited about the creation of the new Allegheny Mountain Rifle Conference, which will feature two sections with teams from the central part of the state.
In past years, DuBois struggled to find a lot of matches because they are the northern-most school that has rifle in this region of Pennsylvania. The closest school DuBois shoots is Northern Cambria. A vast majority of schools with rifle in the central part of the start are from Somerset County.
In the new conference, DuBois will be in the East Section along with Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge, Everett, Forest Hills, Northern Cambria and Somerset.
Each of those schools will now have to shoot one match a season against each other, rotating home and away each year. DuBois will also still have its two air rifle matches against DuBois Central Catholic.
The West Section features Berlin, Conemaugh Township, North Star, Meyersdale, Portage, Rockwood, Salisbury, Shanksville and Turkeyfoot.
The two section champs will then square off in a conference championship match prior to states. In the past, DuBois shot just a handful of matches before competing in states at year’s end.
“The new conference is going to be a big deal for us, because now we have a league to shoot in and have more guaranteed matches,” said Pentz. “Some years in the past, we may only have four or five matches because a lot of those schools didn’t want to travel up here.
“Most of them (southern teams) are close to each other, and could get more matches just by shooting each other. Now we have something to compete for before states and the kids are excited for that. We’d love to win our section and be able to compete for the conference championship.”
DuBois opens its season Thursday at home against Northern Cambria.
ROSTER
Seniors: Danielle Baumgartner, Keith Fatula, Alex Long, Kassie Uplinger. Juniors: Alexandria Howard, Karley Nelson, Megan O’Rourke, Zachary Shugarts, Jordan Uplinger, Janee Waxler, Ashley Yanulittis, Sophomores: Zach Funair, Krista Miller, Dory Morgan, Samantha Muth, Zak Roy, Cassandra Salter, Jeremy Wolfgang. Freshmen: Khiler Consentino, Mia Edwards, Andrew Getch, Audrey Himes, Nathan Shaffer.