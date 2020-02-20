DuBOIS — The District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships are set for Saturday at Clearfield Area High School and features a field with some real star power.
Seven district champs return, inluding a pair of reigning state champions in DuBois senior Ed Scott and Selinsgrove junior Nate Schon who struck PIAA gold at 138 and 220, respectively, a year ago.
Scott enters the tournament looking to become just the sixth Beaver to win a fourth district title, while Schon can capture his third in as many years.
Three other area wrestlers — DuBois senior Trenton Donahue, Clearfield sophomore Mark McGonigal and St. Marys junior Jeremy Garthwaite — joined Scott on top the podium last year in Clearfield. Donahue can win his third title this year as well.
Williamsport’s Riley Bower and Shikellmay’s Cade Balestrini also captured D-4/9 crowns a year ago, while DuBois’ Chandler Ho and Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastian won gold two years ago — making in nine wrestlers in the field who have won titles.
Beyond the seven returning champs, there will be a total of 33 returning regional qualifiers to hit the mat Saturday in hopes of making it back to the Northwest Regional Tournament next weekend at Altoona Area High School.
Clearfield is the defending team champion, having bested DuBois by 11.5 poins (169.5-158) last year. The Bison and Beavers each have three top seeds for this year’s tourney. Selinsgrove also has a trio of No. 1 seeds, while Williamsport has two.
The District 4/9 Tournament is set to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. The parade of champions and Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the finals and consolation finals to follow at 4:20 p.m.
Here is a closer look at each weight class:
106 pounds
The 106-pound bracket is fairly wide open with just one regional returnee, Cranberry’s Jacob Umstead (0-1), and Umstead is the fifth seed. Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo (22-5) is the top seed in the top half with Umstead, while all three local entrants are in the bottom half.
Clearfield’s Evan Davis (23-12) is the No. 2 seed and opens against St. Marys’ Tanner Quackenbush (4-15). The winner gets either third-seeded Gage Sonnie (13-11) of DuBois or Bradford’s Devon Poe (6-10) in the semifinals.
Nasdeo has pinned both Davis and Sonnie this season.
113 pounds
Like 106, 113 is another field that looks to be wide open with no regional returnees in the bracket. DuBois sophomore Brendan Orr (20-10) is the top seed and has a bye into the semifinals where he will face either Clearfield’s Derrick Bender (7-18) or Selinsgrove’s Donovan Goundie (10-13).
Cranberry’s Austin Shoup (19-5) is the second seed and also had a bye into the semis in the six-man bracket.
Orr has beaten four of the other five entrants and didn’t face Goundie during the season.
120 pounds
The area has two entrants at 120, with DuBois’ Kam Stevenson (10-14) and St. Marys’ Isaac Dellaquila (10-11) landing on opposite sides of the draw.
Stevenson is the fourth seed in the top half and faces Shikellamy’s Damian Wolfe (11-13) in the quarterfinals. The winner gets top-seeded Aiden Gaugler (27-5) of Selinsgrove in the semifinals.
Dellaquila, the sixth seed, faces Williamsport’s Carter Weaver (19-3) in the quarterfinals, with second-seeded Carter Stanley (26-2) of Cranberry most likely awaiting the winner in the semis.
126 pounds
All three local competitors find themselves in the top half of the draw in a full nine-man bracket at 126.
Clearfield’s Nolan Barr (22-10) is the top seed and awaits the winner of a preliminary bout between Shik’s Caleb Yoder (8-14) and Selinsgrove’s Zavier Lopez. The other quarterfinal in the top pits DuBois’ Cadin Delaney (9-14) against St. Marys’s Connor Gausman (10-11).
On the other side, Bradford’s Lucas Laktash (23-7), the two seed, appears to have a clear path to the finals.
132 pounds
DuBois’ Donahue, who has won titles at 106 and 126 last year, will look to win his third district crown as the No. 1 seed at 132. The Beaver awaits the winner of a preliminay bout featuring Clearfield’s Peyton Smay (4-11) and Cranberry’s Alex Tafoya (2-17).
St. Marys’ Lane Dellaquila (8-9) is also in the top half as the fifth seed and faces Williamsport’s Isiah Harer (14-14) in the quarterfinas.
The bottom half at 132 is highlighted by Bradford’s Brett Thompson (17-6), the second seed.
138 pounds
The bracket at 138 shapes up to be one the more exciting ones as it features three past district champs in Shik’s Balestrini, Wiliamsport’s Bower and DuBois’ Ho.
Balestrini (26-3) garnered the top seed and finds himself in the top half along with fourth-seeded Luke Freeland (20-11) of Clearfield. Second-seeded Bower (28-4) and third-seeded Ho (24-9) each face wrestlers with losing records in the quartefinals and look to meet for a berth in the finals.
Balestrini hasn’t faced either Bower or Ho this year, but Bower edged Ho, 1-0, at team duals.
145 pounds
Williamsport’s Roman Morrone (27-8) headlines the field at 145 as the top seed and is on the same side of th bracket as DuBois sophomore Austin Mitchell (16-12) the fifth seed. Mitchell faces fourth-seeded Drake Hayden (19-10) in the quarterfinals.
The bottom half has a pair of area wrestlers in second-seeded Tylor Herzing (9-5) of St. Marys and third-seeded Karson Kline (21-13) of Clearfield. A win by both in the quarters sets up a showdown for a spot in the finals. Herzing tech falled Kline, 15-0, at team duals.
152 pounds
DuBois’ Scott (30-0) has moved from 138 up to 152 this year as he seeks his fourth district title. To do so, he’ll most likely have to beat another returning champ in the finals in second-seeded McGonigal (26-5) of Clearfield.
Scott’s biggest challenge in the top half looks to be fourth-seeded Johnny Wittman (15-9), while McGonigal should face third-seeded Owen Mahon (20-12) in the other semifinal.
Scott and McGonigal have never met.
160 pounds
The field at 160 features a pair of 20-win wrestlers in the top two seeds — Selinsgrove’s Bastian (29-2) and DuBois’ Gauge Gulvas (21-11). Top-seeded Bastian is in the top half and opens against Clearfield’s JD Graham (5-11). St. Marys’ Nick Crisp (6-1) battles fourth-seeded Grant Miller (14-9) in the other quartefinal.
Gulvas squares off against Cranberry’s Eben Wry (8-10) in the quarters in the bottom half.
170 pounds
Like some of the light weights, the 170-pound field appears to be a wide-open battle with just two of the seven entrants having winning records.
Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick (22-12) is the top seed and has a bye into the semifinals where he will wrestle either DuBois’ Ryan White (9-13) or Cranberry’s Kody Deloe (6-12).
The other wrestler with a winning record is second-seeded Raivis Bobby (12-10) of St. Marys. The Dutchman meets Williamsport’s Cale Cooklin (3-18) in his opener. Selinsgrove’s Dean Hollenbach (13-15) is the third seed.
Kovalick and Bobby split bouts during the season.
182 pounds
The 182-pound bracket is the complete opposite of 170, as all but one of the seven competitors sport winning records.
Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank (22-6) is the top seed and has a bye into the semis where he wrestles either Clearfield’s Brett Zattoni (19-15) or Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge (10-4).
The other area entrant in the field is DuBois junior Garrett Starr (No. 3, 15-5), who opens against Punxsy’s Josh Miller (10-11). The winner will most likely face second-seeded Steven Miller (20-8) of Selinsgrove in the semifinals.
195 pounds
St. Marys’ Garthwaite (24-4) has moved up a weight class this year as he looks to capture his second straight title. The Dutchman has a bye into the semis, where he awaits the winner of a bout pitting Cranberry’s Seth Yeager (23-8) against Shik’s Logan Krick (5-10).
Clearfield’ Matt Bailor (2-7) is on the other side of the draw and wrestles third-seeded Ryan Aument (23-9) in the quarterfinals. Punxsy’s Garrett Eddy (17-4) is the No. 2 seed.
220 pounds
Selinsgrove’s Schon (30-0) is back at 220 as he looks to win his third straight title at the weight. The area’s lone entrant is in the top half with the Seal, as St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis (13-12) battles Williamsport’s Charlie Lundy (2-17) for the right to face Schon in the semis.
Shik’s Adam Young (23-4) is the second seed in the five-man bracket.
285 pounds
The area has two wrestlers in the field at heavyweight, with the pair landing on opposite sides of the draw.
Clearfield sophomore Oliver Billotte (30-3) is the top seed and has a bye into the semifinals. The Bison awaits the winner of a quartefinal bout between Sellinsgrove’s Trey Baney (10-3) and Bradford’s Dylan Mazzone (12-10).
DuBois senior Alex O’Harah (21-9) landed on the other side of the draw as the third seed. The Beaver wrestles Punxsy’s Hunter Harris (8-14) in the quarters. O’Harah just just pinned Harris last week.
The winner will most likely face second-seeded Charles Crews (22-11) of Williamsport in the semifinals. Crews beat O’Harah, 6-4, at teams duals but lost to Billotte, 5-0, that same day in the team finals.