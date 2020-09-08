REYNOLDSVILLE — Using a balanced rushing attack and a lockdown defense Reynoldsville defeated DuBois 30-13 at home Saturday afternoon to move back to .500 on the season in a Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League varsity contest.
The Falcons, who had three different ball carriers rush for at least 50 yards on the day while holding DuBois to 79 yards of total offense with all but 20 of those yards coming on one drive, moved to 2-2 with the win.
Reynoldsville saw its first drive of the game end in a fumble recovered by the Renegades, but its defense came up big for the first of many times on the day, forcing a three-and-out to bring the offense, which finished with 281 yards on the day, back onto the field.
After a 22-yard punt return by Caleb McDonald set the offense up on the plus side of the 50 at DuBois’ 38-yard line, the Falcons needed just four plays to find paydirt.
On a 2nd down play from the 19-yard line, McDonald took a pitch towards the near sideline from quarterback Landon Yohe, but instead of a rushing play, the Falcons had drawn up a trick play.
McDonald sold the run, then dropped back to pass, finding a wide open Brandt Bash, who stretched out to make the grab while crossing the goal line for a 19-yard touchdown.
The extra-point kick was missed, as Reynoldsville led 6-0 with 5:41 remaining in the opening frame.
After the teams went back-and-forth with unsuccessful drives, the Falcons took over at their own 31-yard line early in the second quarter as they needed just four plays to find the end zone.
Bailee Bell sparked the drive with a 39-yard carry, followed by a 25-yard burst from Malachi Domitrovich, as the home side eventually finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Yohe to Bash.
Domitrovich added the 2-point kick to put the Falcons ahead 14-0 just 34 seconds into the second quarter.
After a pair of failed drives by DuBois sandwiched around a 1-play drive for the Falcons that ended in an interception, Reynoldsville took over just outside of the red zone.
The great field position was set up by yet another strong punt return by McDonald, as this time he broke off a return of 44 yards.
Three plays later it was McDonald himself finding the end zone on a 14-yard carry as Domitrovich converted another kick to make it a 22-0 game at the 3:27 mark of the second quarter.
Reynoldsville would take the 22-point advantage into the half, as it closed the first half with a 152-22 advantage in total offense.
The Renegades opened the second half with the ball, but after yet another three-and-out, they were forced to punt once again.
Reynoldsville needed just one play to build on its lead, as Domitrovich broke free for a 44-yard rushing score before adding the 2-point kick to stretch the lead to 30-0 after 2:27 of play in the second half.
Domitrovich led the Falcons’ balanced rushing attack with 86 yards on eight carries, while Antonio Giambanco rushed nine times for 67 yards and Bell added 50 yards on three totes.
DuBois responded with its longest drive of the game, going 59 yards on eight plays along with a pair of offsides penalties to get on the board.
The big play on the drive came when Seth Wilmoth connected with Aaron Eberly over the middle for a 26-yard gain, as Wilmoth would later punch it in from three yards out with 3:33 left in the third to cut the deficit to 30-6.
In the fourth quarter, Wilmoth used a coffin corner punt to force Reynoldsville to start a drive from its own 1-yard line.
Four plays later the home side was forced to punt, as Eberly returned the punt 23 yards to the 7-yard line, as a targeting penalty tacked on four yards as DuBois started its drive at the 3-yard line.
Wilmoth then added his second 3-yard rushing score of the game, while also adding the extra-point run to make it a 30-13 game with exactly seven minutes remaining.
Wilmoth finished with 53 yards rushing on 17 carries, as DuBois as a whole had 36 yards on 28 rushing attempts, while he also went 6 for 10 through the air for 43 yards.
The Falcons then closed the game on a time-consuming 12-play drive, as it marched all the way down to the Renegades’ 3-yard line from their own 35 on 12 rushing plays to run out the final nearly seven minutes of the game.
Reynoldsville is back at home Saturday as it welcomes Treasure Lake, while DuBois (0-3) hosts Brockway in search of its first win of the season.
REYNOLDSVILLE 30,
DuBOIS 13
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 0 6 7 — 13
Reyn 6 16 8 0 — 30
First Quarter
R—Brandt Bash 19 pass from Caleb McDonald (kick missed), 5:41
Second Quarter
R—Brandt Bash 4 pass from Landon Yohe (Malachi Domitrovich kick), 9:26
R—Caleb McDonald 14 run (Malachi Domitrovich kick), 3:27
Third Quarter
R—Malachi Domitrovich 44 run (Malachi Domitrovich kick), 7:33
D—Seth Wilmoth 3 run (run failed), 3:33
Fourth Quarter
D—Seth Wilmoth 3 run (Seth Wilmoth run), 7:00
D R
First downs 6 10
Rushes-yards 28-36 34-258
Comp-Att-Int 6-10-0 2-6-1
Passing Yards 43 23
Total Plays-Yards 38-79 40-281
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
Punts 6-21.5 2-27.5
Penalties-Yards 2-10 7-34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Easton Harris 6-(-17), Aaron Eberly 1-0, Seth Wilmoth 17-53, Bryson Kail 1-(-3), Nicholas Roman 2-4, Kendahl Hoare 1-(-1).
Reynoldsville—Antonio Giambanco 9-67, Caleb McDonald 4-23, Malachi Domitrovich 8-86, Bailee Bell 3-50, Blake Wadding 6-26, Landon Yohe 3-6, Team: 1-0.
PASSING
DuBois—Seth Wilmoth 6-for-10, 43 yds.
Reynoldsville—Landon Yohe 1-4, 4 yds., 1 TD; Caleb McDonald 1 for 1, 19 yds., 1 TD; Luca Morelli 0 for 1, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Bryson Kail 2-2, Cael Hoare 1-2, Easton Harris 1-17, Aaron Eberly 1-26.
Reynoldsville—Brandt Bash 2-23.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—Easton Harris.
Reynoldsville—None