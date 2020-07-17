DuBOIS — Falls Creek scored seven runs over the first three innings before holding off a late-game rally by Paris to secure a 7-6 victory in a DuBois Minor League contest at Way Memorial Field Thursday.
The Eagles took the early lead in the top of the first inning behind a pair of one-out hits.
James Crabtree got things started by singing to right field after a groundout to third started the inning, as Cash Wolfgang followed by driving a double into right field, as Crabtree scored the game’s first run from first on the hit.
Falls Creek took advantage of a trio of walks in the second inning to add a pair of runs to its lead.
Paris starting pitcher Chase Wadding looked to secure a 1-2-3 inning as he struck out the first two batters of the frame.
Instead, Joben Smith kept the inning alive by reaching on a walk before moving around to third on a pair of wild pitches and eventually coming in to score on an arrant throw back to the pitcher.
Chase Perkins followed by drawing the second walk of the inning as with Alex Lyle at the plate Perkins would come around to score on three wild pitches during the at-bat.
The home side got a run back in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit back down to two runs.
Rich Stone started the inning by reaching on a walk before Coen Rooney was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
Stone then moved up to third on a wild pitch and would later score on an error on a throw back to the pitcher as Mason Chamberlin followed with a walk as Paris looked to continue to cut into the deficit.
Instead, Falls Creek got out of the jam by throwing Rooney out as he attempted to move up on a wild pitch before starting pitcher Max Risser struck out the next two batters to preserve the 3-1 lead.
The Eagles’ bats came alive in the third inning as they plated four runs on three hits to stretch their lead to six runs.
Crabtree started the inning by reaching on a walk before Wolfgang drove the first pitch he saw into right field for a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Crabtree would eventually score on a wild pitch as Risser then helped his own cause by lining a double into right-center field to bring home Wolfgang.
Risser moved to third on a wild pitch on a wild pitch as Paris reliever Luca Morelli finished off a strikeout for the first out of the inning as an error on the throw back to the pitcher on the play allowed him to score the third run of the frame.
Morelli looked to get out of the inning as he forced the next batter to fly out to short before Knox Shenkle kept the inning alive with a two-out single into right field.
With Levi Strong at the plate, three wild pitches allowed Shenkle to come all the way around to score Falls Creek’s final run of the game.
Paris began to rally in the fourth inning as it used a four-run inning of its own to get back within two runs at 7-5.
Luke Reed led off the inning by singling to right before Mario Berta reached on an infield single to the left side and Stone drew a walk on a full-count pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Falls Creek then turned to Eric Decker on the mound, as Risser finished the game with four runs allowed, three earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over three-plus innings.
With Rooney at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Reed to score the first run of the frame as Decker eventually recorded a strikeout for the inning’s first out.
Chamberlin followed by drawing a full-count walk to load the bases yet again, as Drew London drew a bases-loaded walk to push across Berta.
Stone and Chamberlin would each eventually score on wild pitches to make it a two-run game after four innings of play.
Paris reliever Reed allowed his team to continue to rally in the late innings, as he pitched the final three innings of the game without allowing any baserunners while striking out eight.
The home side got to within a run in the fifth inning when Wadding reached on an infield single and moved up to second on an off-target throw on the play.
After Reed reached on a walk, two wild pitches allowed Wadding to score while Reed moved up to third, but Decker stranded the tying run at third by striking out the next batter looking.
Decker then closed out the game in the sixth inning by retiring the side in order on a pair of strikeouts as he finished off the game himself on a groundout back to the mound to close out the 7-6 win.
Both teams wrap up their regular seasons next week as Falls Creek takes on Harley Davidson Tuesday while Paris faces Scotty’s Wednesday before bracket play begins Thursday.
FALLS CREEK EAGLES 7,
PARIS 6
Score By Innings
Falls Creek 124 000 — 7
Paris 010 410 — 6
Falls Creek—7
Tyler Farrell ss-c 3000, James Crabtree 3b 2210, Cash Wolfgang 1b 3121, Max Risser p 3111, Eric Decker c-p 2000, Conner Perkins lf 3000, Knox Shenkle cf 2110, Levi Strong rf 2000, Joben Smith 2b 1100, Chase Perkins eh-lf 1100, Alex Lyle eh-2b 1000. Totals: 23-7-5-2.
Paris—6
Luca Morelli 3b-p 3000, Easton Passmore lf 3000, Chase Wadding p 3120, Luke Reed ss-p 2120, Mario Berta cf 3110, Rich Stone 1b 1200, Coen Rooney rf 2000, Mason Chamberlin 2b 2100, Drew London c 1001, Carter Blasco eh 2000. Totals: 22-6-5-1.
Errors: Falls Creek 2, Paris 2. LOB: Falls Creek 3, Paris 4. 2B: Wadding, Risser. SB: Wolfgang, Decker; Reed. HBP: Decker (by Wadding); Rooney (by Risser).
Pitching
Falls Creek: Max Risser-3+ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Eric Decker-3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Paris: Chase Wadding-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Luca Morelli-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Luke Reed-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Risser. Losing pitcher: Wadding. Save; Decker.