DuBOIS — Entering the postseason tournament as the bottom seed out of seven teams did not slow down Falls Creek, as it slugged its way to a 10-3 victory in five innings over second-seeded Scotty’s Donuts in the quarterfinal round in DuBois Minor League action at Way Memorial Field Monday.
Falls Creek finished the regular season just 1-7 to earn the seventh seed for the postseason, while Scotty’s earned the No. 2 seed with a 5-3 mark in the regular season.
The Eagles, which scored at least one run in every inning of the five-inning win, took advantage of three walks in the first inning to put their first two runs on the board.
Tyler Farrell led the inning off by reaching on a walk before Cash Wolfgang reached on an infield single to third to put two runners on with nobody out.
A walk issued to Max Risser then loaded the bases, as Eric Decker followed by drawing a bases-loaded walk to pus across Farrell for the first run of the game.
Scotty’s starting pitcher Brock Yale then looked to escape the jam with back-to-back strikeouts, but a wild pitch allowed Wolfgang to score the second run of the frame before Yale got out of the inning with a third straight strikeout.
The home side responded with a run in the bottom of the first to get back within a run, the closest it would come the rest of the night.
After a strikeout started the inning, Nate Witherite reached on a dropped fly ball to start a one-out rally.
Brady Baronick followed by driving a pitch into the right-center field gap for a triple to score Witherite for Scotty’s first run of the game.
Yale then drew a walk before moving up to second on a fielder’s indifference to put runners at second and third with one away.
Falls Creek starting pitcher Risser preserved the one-run lead by forcing a line out to second followed by a fly ball on the infield that he took in himself for the final out.
The Eagles responded in the next half inning, adding three runs to their lead as they began to break the game open.
Conner Perkins led off the frame by driving a pitch to right-center for a double to bring Levi Strong to the plate.
Strong was able to reach on an infield single to short, as an arrant throw allowed him to move up to second while Perkins scored.
Scotty’s then attempted to throw Perkins out at second, but the throw sailed into center field, as he came all the way around to score on the single followed by two errors.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Chase Perkins reached on a walk before moving around to third on a pair of wild pitches.
Another strikeout resulted in the second out before Wolfgang kept the inning alive with a two-out walk before another wild pitch allowed him to advance while Chase Perkins scored the third and final run of the inning.
The Eagles used another three-run frame in the third to stretch their lead to 8-1 as Decker led off with a triple to left before Alex Lyle was hit by a pitch.
Knox Shenkle then grounded into a fielder’s choice to second, plating Decker while Lyle was forced out at second on the play.
Next up was James Crabtree, as he roped a pitch into the right-field corner and hustled all the way around for a 2-run inside-the-park home run to push the lead to seven runs.
The visiting side continued to add to the lead in the fourth, as Chase Perkins reached on his second walk of the day before Farrell legged out an infield single to third.
A pair of wild pitches would then allow Chase Perkins to score to bring the score to 9-1.
Scotty’s Donuts took advantage of four free passes to get a pair of runs back in the home half of the fourth.
Baronick led off by drawing a walk before Yale was hit by a pitch, as a passed ball then allowed both runners to move up a base.
Calvin Cooper followed by grounding out to first to bring home Baronick, as Hoover would later score on a wild pitch for the home side’s final run of the game.
Lyle led off the fifth with a walk for Falls Creek, as its leadoff batter reached safely in all five innings in the win.
Lyle then moved up to second on a wild pitch, as an arrant throw from the catcher on the play allowed him to come all the way around to score the game’s final run.
Scotty’s looked for a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth as Locke Lander kept the inning alive with a walk, before Witherite greeted Decker with an infield single.
Decker then closed out the game with a strikeout, as the mercy rule was put into effect to end the game with a final score of 10-3 after five innings.
Risser got the win on the mound for Falls Creek, going 3 2/3 innings while allowing three runs on two hits and four walks while hitting one and striking out five.
Lyle pitched one hitless inning in relief, walking one and striking out one, before Decker recorded the game’s final out via the strikeout.
Falls Creek will now take on second-seeded Harley Davidson in the semifinal round Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. with a spot in Thursday’s championship game up for grabs.
Harley Davidson advanced to the semifinal round with a win over No. 6 seed VFW in the quarterfinals Friday.
FALLS CREEK EAGLES 10,
SCOTTY’S DONUTS 3, 5 innings
Score By Innings
Falls Creek 233 11 — 10
Scotty’s 100 20 — 3
Falls Creek—10
Tyler Farrell ss-c 2110, Cash Wolfgang 1b 1110, Max Risser p-ss 1000, Eric Decker c-1b-p 2111, Alex Lyle 2b-ss-p 1100, Knox Shenkle 3b 2101, James Crabtree rf 3112, Conner Perkins lf 2110, Levi Strong cf 1110, Joben Smith eh-lf 2000, Chase Perkins eh-cf 0200. Totals: 17-10-6-4.
Scotty’s—3
Locke Lander ss-p 2000, Nate Witherite 1b-ss 3120, Brady Baronick c-p 2111, Brock Yale p-1b 0000, Calvin Cooper 3b 2001, Gavin Hoover 2b 1100, Chase Anyadik cf 1000, Camden Dodd lf 2000, Neel Patel rf 2000, Camron Gump eh-rf 2000. Totals: 17-3-3-2.
Errors: Falls Creek 1, Scotty’s 4. LOB: Falls Creek 5, Scotty’s 5. 2B: Perkins. 3B: Decker; Baronick. HR: Crabtree. HBP: Lyle (by Lander); Co. Perkins (by Lander); Yale (by Risser). SB: Risser. CS: Witherite (by Decker).
Pitching
Falls Creek: Max Risser-3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Alex Lyle-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Eric Decker-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Scotty’s: Brock Yale-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Locke Lander-2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Brady Baronick-2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Risser. Losing pitcher: Yale.