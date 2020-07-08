DuBOIS — Farmers National Bank used a 2-run bottom of the second to edge Frank’s, 2-1, in a 2-inning weather-shortened/time limit Minor League softball contest Tuesday evening at Heindl Field.
A strong pop up rain shower halted the game after two innings, then shortly after play resumed in the top of the third, lighting halted the contest again and all but ended it.
By Little League rules, there is a 30-minute wait after each sighting of lighting. With the initial sighting happening at 7:02, the game was called because of the DuBois Little League rule for the division that no inning can start after 7:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game that is part of a doubleheader.
That ruling handed Farmers the 2-inning victory.
Frank’s used a little 2-out magic to grab the lead in the top of the first.
After Farmers staer Addison Lilja retired the first two batters, Elliette Brener singled to right. She husted around to third on an infield single by Mylea Walls before scoring on Sumari Carr’s single to left.
Lilja limited the damage to just that one run, as third baseman Maggie Mauthie held on to a popup she caught over top shortstop Mindy Bojalad as the two bumped into each other.
Farmers got a leadoff infield single from Adriana Renaud in the bottom half of the inning, but Frank’s starter Tessa Tekely struck out the ensuing three hitters to quickly end the inning.
Lilja countered with a pair of strikeouts to open the second before Frank’s tried to get things going again with two away. Kylee O’Donnell legged out an infield single before Reese Glass was hit by a pitch.
However, Lilja recorded her third strikeout of the inning to strand a pair of runners in scoring position after they moved up a wild pitch.
Farmers then quickly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second.
Selma Kacsmar led off the inning with a single to left, then took second and third on wild pitches before scoring when Jasmine Stevenson reached on an error. Stevenson later scored a 2-out single to center by Reese Pgingstler to make it 2-1.
Frank’s tried to respond in the top of the third when the game resumed after a brief rain delay.
Lexi Rising ripped a leadoff single to center before Lilja got Erin Lindmar to ground out to shortstop. That proved to be the last play of the game, as a bolt of lighting in the distance ended things.
Both teams are back in action Thursday night.
Frank’s plays Palumbo’s at 6 p.m., while Farmers battles Advanced at 8 p.m.
FARMERS NATIONAL BANK 2,
FRANK’S 1
Score by Inning
Frank’s 10 — 1
Farmers 12 — 2
• Game called in Top of 3rd because of lightning/time limit
Frank’s—1
Erin Lindmar eh 2000, Sydnee Smiley rf 1000, Elliette Brener 3b 1110, Mylea Walls c 1010, Sumari Carr ss 1010, Tessa Tekely p 1000, Emery Tekely of 1000, Kenlee O’Donnell eh 1000, Kylee O’Donnell 1b 1010, Reese Glass rf 0000, Madison Ross lf 1000, Lexi Rising eh 1010. Totals: 12-1-5-1.
Farmers—2
Adriane Renaud 2b 1010, Addison Lilja p 1000, Mindy Bojalad ss-3b 1000, Maggie Mauthie 3b-ss 1000, Selma Kacsmar 1b 1110, Jasmine Stevenson eh 1101, Brianna Wilmoth c 1000, Isabella Funair eh 1000, Reese Pfingstler rf 1011, Lily Orcutt cf 1000, Gaby Funair lf 0000. Totals: 10-2-3-2.
Errors: Frank’s 1, Farmers 0. LOB: Frank’s 4, Farmers 2. SB: Renaud. HBP: Glass (by Lilja).
Pitching
Frank’s: Tessa Tekely-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Farmers: Addison Lilja-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lilja. Losing pitcher: Tekely.