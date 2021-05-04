DuBOIS — It wasn’t exactly the way that the DuBois Area High School boys’ volleyball team had hoped to close the home-portion of its season, but it wasn’t without its moments.
The Beavers (0-10) didn’t get the win, falling to visiting Farrell in four sets, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, yet did play well enough to give them something to think about.
Unfortunately, just not for long enough.
DuBois finished just 11 back of the Steelers in terms of kills, 34-23, but was inconsistent throughout the match.
The one set the Beavers led in kills, the second, they won. In two of the three others, Farrell doubled their output.
Junior Weston Bacha led DuBois with nine while senior Brice Butler led Farrell with 14.
The same also applied to the DuBois service game where the Beavers where they did extremely well in stretches before tailing off.
“I thought our serves were consistent, we just didn’t serve aggressively,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “We weren’t serving like we were trying to score as much as we were just trying to keep it on the court. When you have a team that is a little unconventional and uses their hands the way (Farrell) does, you just can’t be sending lollipops over the net.”
Things certainly didn’t start well for the Beavers as Farrell ripped out to a 6-1 advantage behind some strong play by Butler at the net.
That lead eventually grew to 13-6 before DuBois was able to put together a couple of small runs and eventually close the gap to just three points, 19-16.
But, that’s as close as things got as the Steelers grabbed six of the next seven points to take the opener, 25-17.
Things started to shape up much the same in the second before the Beavers put together a couple of two- and three-point runs off services from senior Ryan Gildersleeve and junior Chris Warnick to open up a four-point advantage.
Farrell came back with a strong effort and eventually retook the lead before Warnick returned to the line and put down four more, with the help of kills from Bacha and junior Landon Gustafson, to move back in front 20-17.
Farrell made one last run, taking a 22-21 lead, before a side out tied the game at 22-22.
From there, Landon Gustafson closed the door at the service line, putting down three straight points, including the final one on an ace to give DuBois the 25-22 victory.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair that saw five ties in the early going.
DuBois trailed by just two, 16-14, before turning the ball over to the Steelers who then basically salted the game away with eight straight points, seven on serves by Butler to make it a 24-14 contest.
The Beavers did make a final run on a five-point service by Gustafson but the lead was simply too much as Farrell held on 25-20.
DuBois got off to a good start in the fourth set thanks to some tough play at the net by Bacha to open up a 4-0 lead but three sizeable service runs from Farrell turned the tide and eventually pushed the Steelers out to a 16-10 lead.
The Beavers did narrow the gap to just two, 21-19, before Butler made a final charge at the net, claiming three kills in Farrell’s final four points to give the Steelers a 25-21 win.
DuBois will now close out the season when it travels to Bishop Guilfoyle Thursday.