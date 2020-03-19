While some people struggle finding a career path growing up, DuBois Central Catholic graduate Matt Fassnacht always knew he wanted to get a career in the sports field.
The 2015 grad had one aspect of his path figured out, but he went back-and-forth in his precise career choice before eventually landing a job out of college as the Video Content Creator for Major League Baseball.
Sports were always a way of life for Fassnacht, as he played football at a young age before playing baseball and basketball during his four years of high school.
“I knew from the start I wanted to get into sports, I could play all day, I could watch all day and I could talk about it all day,” Fassnacht said.
Video production was certainly not the first path Fassnacht thought he would go down as he noted in his early years at DCC he had decided to go the way of physical therapy for athletes.
That decision stemmed from a torn ACL he suffered during his freshman season of basketball, as after going through the rehab process, he thought he had his career path figured out, but noted that like most people, he changed his mind a couple of times.
In his late years of high school, Fassnacht began to lean more towards the journalism side of things, as he headed to Gannon University to get his degree in Communications in hopes of becoming a sports reporter.
He noted that his biggest dreams and aspirations heading into his college years were to become the next Dan Patrick, a legendary broadcaster and radio personality.
At Gannon, Fassnacht spent time as a sports writer for the Gannon Knight, a student-run newspaper, and was also a host for a sports-talk radio show on the university’s 90.5 WERG.
Near the midway point of his time at Gannon, another career path change came about.
“I picked up a camera my junior year, and had a few friends who who did the same thing. We did it for fun at first and then I realized that I could combine this new passion that I had for photography and videography with sports,” Fassnacht said.
A couple of years later in 2019, he graduated with a degree in Digital Media Communication and began to look for work, noting he spent some time managing the social media accounts of a basketball skills clinic in Erie after graduation.
In June of 2019 he thought he had gotten his ‘big break’ but instead was turned down for a second interview. Then, the very next day his actual break came.
The day after he got a text from a friend who had a video position with the Pittsburgh Pirates saying a portion was open and wanted to know if he was interested.
Then, after three interviews over the next week, Fassnacht took the job offer and found himself at the MLB New York City headquarters less than a week later as he was tasked to help produce videos for the London Series on Jun 29-30 between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
“I always like to tell that story to show you never know when your break is going to happen, but when it does it’s good to be ready,” Fassnacht said.
Since his start last June, Fassnacht’s main role is to create video content for the social media platforms of players and teams as well as the official MLB accounts.
He added that his main role last season was producing promotional videos for Sunday Nigh Baseball.
“Friday and Saturday, I would get to the park three or four hours early to shoot some scenic stuff, some B-Roll, with the intentions of the highlight video and then I would shoot the game as it goes then I would edit Saturday night into Sunday morning so the video could go out and be posted Sunday morning,” Fassnacht said.
When working towards the Sunday promo video, he noted he also still had to make sure he got content for the social media platforms as well.
Fassnacht added that on top of typical game coverage, he would often be sent to cover players accomplishing milestones or making their major league debuts, noting he got the chance to cover Marcus Stroman’s debut for the New York Mets in Pittsburgh.
One of his videos even went viral, as he was recording an at-bat by Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper while a San Francisco Giants’ fan was chanting ‘overrated’ before Harper hit a home run on the next pitch.
The video went viral, being shared across the sports world, including by outlets like ESPN, which Fassnacht noted was a cool experience to see his video posted by a media outlet he grew up dreaming of working for.
He also got the chance to travel to Arizona to the home of Cody Bellinger to film his reaction when it was announced he had been named the 2019 National League MVP.
The opportunity also gave him the chance to meet Cole Tucker of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a childhood friend of Bellinger’s, who Fassnacht had watched make his debut earlier that season.
“We got to talk about Pittsburgh and how I just moved there and he was just a super nice, down to earth guy,” Fassnacht said.
The ability to see new places and meet new people is what Fassnacht said he has enjoyed most about the position.
“I would say the opportunity to travel, some of the players I’ve met, it’s just one of those things that if you’d told me at 15 years old you’re gonna do this for a career it really is mind boggling,” Fassnacht said.
He also said getting the chance to meet players he idolized while growing up and playing the game himself has been a surreal experience.
“That has been the coolest things, I thought working with players it would be one of those things where you get nervous and anxious and don’t want to mess up, but you realize they are working as well and just regular people and excited to be working,” Fassnacht said.
With the start of the 2020 MLB season being pushed back to mid-May at the earliest due to the coronavirus, Fassnacht said the MLB has handled the situation well in making sure he and other freelancers are not out of work.
He said the league has been making sure he is continuing to practice on his videography and photography and putting everyone through workshops.
“They gave us a lot of work in Florida and Arizona during Spring Training before this happened that kinda allowed us to have some breathing room before this happened unexpectedly,” Fassnacht said.
“We’re really working hard to get the work back, and there is work, it was a little scary at first because we weren’t sure. When baseball gets shut down and players are told to leave the complex, if the players aren’t working then there really isn’t much for us to do”
“They’re figuring it out and we’re figuring it out day by day just like everyone else.”
He said as all freelancers know, the biggest fear is running out of work, but was happy with the way the league has handled the entire situation so far.
During the offseason, Fassnacht does different types of freelance work, from shooting graduate photos to weddings, as well as going out into nature and taking and edition pictures, adding that he was then able to sell some of his works, which was an unexpected source of revenue for him.
As for the future, Fassnacht is happy with his current position and wants to stay in the field as long as he can, noting the field of sports videography is continuing to grow and that will lead to continuing opportunities.