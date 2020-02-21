DuBOIS — A hot-shooting first quarter for Grace Prep proved to be the difference against host DuBois Christian School Thursday in an ACAA Tournament quarterfinal game, as the Storm held off a couple comeback bids by the Eagles in the second half to come away with a 59-53 victory.
Prep (East No. 3 seed) jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead, thanks in large part to 3-pointers by Isaac Maas and Andrew Summers, while a second trey from Maas helped the Storm push that advantage to 15-4 just over three minutes in.
DuBois Christian 9West No. 2 seed) countered with a 6-0 spurt of its own to get back within five points (15-10) but was forced to play catch up the rest of the night from there.
The Storm led 22-14 after one, but the Eagles got as close as one (22-21) on a basket by Zaden Thomas with 3:41 left in the first half to cap a 7-0 spurt that featured a 3-pointer by Isaac Smith.
But, Prep pushed its lead back to five (29-24) at the half before leading by as many as 11 points (43-32) late in the third quarter. DuBois Christian cut the deficit to nine (45-36) entering the fourth before Summers hit a 3-pointer to open the final quarter to make it 48-36.
The Eagles countered with an 8-0 run, including four points by Gabe Hoover, to quickly get back within four at 48-44 with 4:14 to play. DuBois Christian could get no closer than that four-point margin, despite a big fourth quarter by Hoover.
Hoover scored 11 of his team high 24 points in the final eight minutes. He added nine rebounds and seven blocked shots.
His strong night was trumped by the Storm duo of Maas and Summers, who combined to score 48 of their team’s 59 points. Maas finished with a game-high 30, while Summers added 18 and 10 rebounds.
With the win, Grace Prep (14-6) earned a matchup against East Division champ Northumberland Christian in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian (11-9) dropped into the fifth-place, where it plays Huntingdon Christian (West No. 3 seed) today at 1:30 p.m. The eagles beat Huntingdon twice in the regular season.
“We’re proud of our kids, and they put up a good fight,” said Eagles coach Barth Thomas. “But man, they (Storm’s) were on fire to start and hit them outside threes, and that was the difference.
“We were getting some good looks, but our outside shots weren’t going down. I was proud our guys were getting to the rim pretty well, but they were hitting the 3-pointers and we were getting the two in those exchanges.
“Then we’d get close in the second half, but we’d miss a couple shots and they (Storm) would have a five or six-point run. Then our big guy (Hoover) started cramping there at the end. We fought hard, but we just weren’t the better team tonight.”
Summers and Maas dominated the first quarter as they combined to score all 22 Storm points — 12 by Summers. Each hit a pair of 3-pointers. Meanwhile, DuBois Christian had six different players find the scorebook in the their 14-point opening quarter.
The Eagles kind of held Summers in check after the opening eight minutes as he hit just two more threes the rest of the game. The also limited the Storm to just seven second-quarter points, while scoring 10 — five by Hoover — to get within five (29-24) at the break.
However, Maas stepped up and netted 17 of his 30 points in the second half to help the Storm hold off the Eagles’ comeback bid in the fourth quarter.
Colin Thomas, Alex Hallowell and Adam Mowrey each had four points for the Eagles, with Thomas adding eight steals.