DuBOIS — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team scored early and often against Warren Sunday on its way to a lopsided 12-2 victory in the District 10 championship game that went the distance at Way Memorial Field.
DuBois jumped on Warren starter Liam Hanson for five runs in the top of the first and never looked back as it scored in every inning but the fourth.
However, DuBois was never quite able to finish off the victory early as Warren scored single runs in the second and sixth innings to help force the game go the full six innings.
Evan Burton powered the DuBois attack, going 4-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs. Cooper Knouse and Nate Witherite also enjoyed multi-hit games. Knouse went 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Witherite was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs batted in.
Burton was beneficiary of all that offense as he and two relievers combine on a two-hitter. Burton tossed the first 3 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two and walking three.
Luke Reed relieved Burton in the fourth and tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up a hit while striking out one. Knouse threw the bottom of the sixth to finish off the win. He allowed one earned run on four walks and struck out one.
With the win, DuBois advances to the Section 1 Tournament, which appears to be a two-team event with the other squad coming from District 1. No details were available Sunday night on how or where that tourney will be played. It’s scheduled to begin Friday.
“We wanted to get on top of the them right away today and put the pressure on them, and we got five in the first there,” said DuBois manager Eric Burton. “Then our pitching was pretty outstanding and we hit the ball well. We made a few errors, but they’re only 11-years old and that’s going to happen.
“And, the kids are very excited (about winning title). I think one of them may have been an All-Star when he was nine, but for a majority of them this is their first time playing All-Stars.”
DuBois wound up being the visitors based on the pregame coin flip even though it was the undefeated (2-0) and top-seeded team coming out of pool play, having already beaten Warren, 7-5, in that portion of the tournament.
Sunday’s matchup was never that close as DuBois seized control from the get-go in the top of the first.
Luca Morelli and Witherite each drew walks to start the game, and both scored when Burton belted a pitch down the right-field line for a triple. Burton in turn scored on a groundout by Reed.
J.T. Hughes reignited the inning with a one-out single, while Porter Price followed with a walk. Knouse then hammered a double to right-center that Price got a great read on. He was on Hughes’ heels as both scored on the hit to make it 5-0 after a half inning.
Burton quickly retired the side in the bottom of the first, getting a little help from battery mate Reed who threw out a would-be base stealer.
The offense then tacked on two more runs in the second.
Witherite and Burton got things started with back-to-back singles with one out. Reed then plated Witherite with a groundout, while Burton later raced home on a bad throw back to the mound on ball four to Hughes.
Trailing 7-0, Warren cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Liam Hanson reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a second DuBois miscue in the inning.
The bottom half of the second also saw a lengthy weather delay (just over an hour and 10 minutes long) as seveRE storms moved through the DuBois area.
DuBois got out of the inning when play resumed and promptly got that run right back, plus another, in the third.
Knouse led off the frame with a triple to left and later scored when Morelli hit into a fielder’s choice. Witherite then beat out an infield single that brought home Morelli to put DuBois up 9-1.
Both teams worked out of jams in the fourth as relievers stranded the bases loaded in each half inning. Reed needed just one pitch to do so as he got Warren’s Tanner Stuart to fly out to center after Burton hit the pitch limit with two away.
DuBois added another run in the fifth when Burton blasted a triple to right with one out and came home on a groundout by Hughes to put DuBois on the verge of a mercy-rule victory at 10-1.
However, DuBois couldn’t push another run across in the fifth but tallied two more in the sixth on five walks. Chase Wadding plated one of the runs with a groundout, while Burton forced home the other with a two-out bases loaded free pass.
Warren didn’t go quietly in the bottom of the sixth against Knouse, as it too capitalized on four walks and a hit batter. It plated its second and final run when Wyatt Wilson swiped home as part of a double steal that saw Morelli throw out Logan Ristan at second.
DuBOIS 12,
WARREN 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 522 012 — 12
Warren 010 001 — 2
DuBois—12
Luca Morelli 2b-c 3201, Nate Witherite cf 3221, Evan Burton p-ss 4343, Luke Reed c-p-3b 4012, J.T. Hughes ss-2b-lf 4121, Porter Price 1b 2100, Cooper Knouse 3b-p 2222, Max Risser 3b 1000, Ace Johnson rf 1100, Chance Anyadike rf 1000, Aiden Keller lf 1000, Chase Wadding lf-2b 1001. Totals: 27-12-11-11.
Warren—2
Tanner Stuart ss-3b-p-3b 3000, Ty Bryan 3b-p-3b-1b 3000, Wyatt Neall c 3000, Liam Hanson p-ss 3110, Wesley Wilcox 1b-p 2000, Wyatt Wilson cf 2100, Kigan Ristan lf-2b 2000, Keegan Weissinger 3b 1000, Mason Warner lf 1010, Alex Lund lf 1000, Brayden Frank rf 1000, Jaret Lang rf 0000, Eddie Abplanalp 0000. Totals: 22-2-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 3, Warren 1. LOB: Waren 10, DuBois 11. 2B: Hughes, Knouse. 3B: Burton 2, Knouse. HBP: Keller (by Bryan); Stuart (by Knouse). SB: Morelli; Wilson. CS: Stuart (by Reed); Ristan (by Morelli).
Pitching
DuBois: Evan Burton-3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Luke Reed-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Cooper Knouse-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BBm 1 SO, 1 HB.
Warren: Liam Hanson-1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Ty Bryan-2+ IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Tanner Stuart-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO; Wesley Wilcox-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Burton. Losing pitcher: Hanson.