DuBOIS — A pair of huge plays by Avery Bittler in the opening four minutes proved to be the difference Saturday for Johnsonburg, as the Shamrocks’ varsity squad came away with a hard-fought 12-0 victory against Treasure Lake in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League (CPYFL) season opener for both teams.
Bittler returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, then rumbled 65 yards again on the Shamrocks’ first offensive play after forcing a Titans punt on their first offensive series.
The remainder of the game proved to be a defensive battle, with neither team finding the end zone in the final 36 minutes. Johnsonburg doubled up Treasure Lake in total yards (123-62) while running 21 plays in Titans territory compared to Treasure Lake snapping the ball just six times on the Shamrocks’ side of the field.
Despite defending short fields, the Treasure Lake defense did its part to keep the Titans in the game — allowing just 58 total yards after Bittler’s long touchdown scamper.
However, Johnsonburg made Bittler’s two big early plays stand up as the Titans offense never could get going against a stiff Shamrocks defense. Bittler finished with 11 carries for a game-high 115 yards — amassing most of that yardage (108) on just three carries.
After Bittler gave the Shamrocks the quick 12-0 lead, the teams traded possessions to close out the first quarter and start the second.
Treasure Lake got the ball back late at the Johnsonburg 47 on the next to last play of the first quarter following an 18-yard punt.
Titans quarterback Dalton Reasinger hit Jonathan Reed for 11 yards on the first play of the second quarter to give Treasure Lake a first down at the Shamrocks 35.
Any momentum that play built was quickly taken away by the Johnsonburg defense as it ripped the ball away from a Titans ball carrier. Treasure Lake’s Tony Rodriguez eventually jumped on the loose ball, but the play went for a loss of 12 yards and ultimately stalled the drive.
Johnsonburg countered by quickly driving from its own 37 to the Titans’ 35 — thanks in large part to a 27-yard run by Bittler. However, the Treasure Lake defense made a stand there, dropping Bittler for a 4-yard loss before forcing him to throw incomplete on a halfback pass on fourth down.
The Titans couldn’t capitalize on the stop, though, as Johnsonburg’s Rocco Allegretto came up with an interception on the next to last play of the half when he hauled in a deflected pass.
Treasure Lake got the ball to start the second half but the Shamrocks forced a four-and-out. Johnsonburg’s ground and pound offense then started to run out the clock, as the Shamrocks offense was on the field for 14 of the ensuing 16 plays — a stretch that spanned the end of third and start of the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks put together a 9-play, 34-play following the turnover on downs. Noah Stauffer had a huge 15-yard run on third-and-14 to extend the drive, while quarterback Parker Calla used a nice fake handoff to push forward for five yards on fourth-and-1.
Calla’s play gave Johnsonburg a first down at the Titans’ 20, but the Treasure Lake “D” came up big again two plays later Landen Buchanan picked off a Calla pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Buchanan also led the Titan offense with 12 carries for 47 yards.
The Shamrocks got the ball right back, though, as Hayden Brunner recovered a Titans fumble two plays later at the Treasure Lake 25.
Bittler promptly rumbled 16 yards to give Johnsonburg first-and-goal at the 9-yard line. But, the Shamrocks couldn’t extend their lead as the Titans defense made one final stand to keep it a 12-0 game.
Treasure Lake got the ball back with 3:29 to play and quickly picked up a first down on runs of eight and six yards by Buchanan. Time wasn’t on the Titans’ side though, as they turned the ball over on downs allowing the Shamrocks to take a knee to end the game.
Johnsonburg (1-0) has a bye this weekend, while Treasure Lake (0-1) is back at home against Punxsutawney.
In other CPYFL varsity action Saturday, St. Marys beat Reynoldsville, 48-20, and Punxsutawney blanked Brockway, 48-0. DuBois had an opening-week bye.
DuBois opens its season Saturday against St. Marys in a game that will be played at Johnsonburg’s practice field on Main Street. Brockway plays host to Reynoldsville.
JOHNSONBURG 12,
TREASURE LAKE 0
Score by Quarters
Johnsonburg 12 0 0 0 — 12
Treasure Lake 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
JB—Avery Bittler 65 kickoff return (kick failed), 9:38.
JB—Avery Bittler 65 run (run failed), 6:16.
JB TL
First downs 5 2
Rushes-yards 36-168 27-51
Comp-Att-Int 0-4-1 1-2-1
Passing Yards 0 11
Total Plays-Yards 24-123 29-62
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Punts 1-18 1-29
Penalties-Yards 2-15 1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Johnsonburg—Avery Bittler 11-115, Noah Stauffer 8-12, Parker Calla 2-3, Rocco Allegretto 2-(-6), team 1-(-1).
Treasure Lake—Landen Buchanan 12-47, Josiah Brackman 7-15, Dalton Reasinger 5-(-15), Antonio Prouty 1-(-1), Alex Sago 2-5.
PASSING
Johnsonburg—Parker Calla 0 of 2, 0 yards, 1 int.; Avery Bittler 0 of 2.
Treasure Lake—Dalton Reasinger 1 of 2, 11 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Johnsonburg—None.
Treasure Lake—Jonathan Reed 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Johnsonburg—Rocco Allegretto.
Treasure Lake—Jonathan Reed.