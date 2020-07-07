DuBOIS — After a scoreless opening inning, Fat Kids put up runs in each of its next five trips to the plate on the way to a commanding 10-2 victory over Johnson Motors in a DuBois Junior/Senior League contest at DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
With the game still tied at zero heading into the home half of the second inning, Andrew Green led off the frame for Fat Kids with a single into center field before Quinn Morgan followed with a single down the line in right to put two runners aboard with nobody out.
Johnson Motors starter Carter Kosko looked to escape the jam by retiring the following two batters via the strikeout as a past ball allowed Green and Morgan each move up a base.
With two outs, Clarence Mowrey drove a single just inside the first base bag to bring home Green and Quinn for the game’s first run.
After another strong inning on the mound from Aiden Snowberger, who went three scoreless innings allowing just one hit and now walks while striking out six, Fat Kids continued to build on its lead.
Frantz got the offense started by reaching on a one-out infield single to third before stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch.
Nate Tyler then reached on a walk before advancing to second on a fielder’s indifference as Luke Shugar came to the plate with two runners in scoring position and only one away.
Shugar was able to reach on an infield single to bring home Frantz for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Next up was Green, who grounded out to second to plate Tyler as the home side took a 4-0 lead after three innings of play.
Fat Kids took advantage of a crucial error in the fourth inning as it added two more runs to its advantage with another big two-out single.
Colby Clark led the inning off by hitting a routine grounder to second, but an arrant throw on the play allowed Clark to reach first safely.
A single to right field by Luke Delaney then put two on with nobody out, as both runners moved up on a fielder’s indifference after a strikeout for the first out of the inning.
Johnson Motors reliever Elijah Everett then struck out the following batter, which would have been the third out of the inning, but because of the error the order flipped over for Fat Kids.
Snowberger then delivered the home side’s second two-out, two-RBI single of the game by lining a pitch into left field to bring across Clark and Delaney.
Tyler led off the fourth by reaching on a hit by pitch, as a balk called on relief pitcher Damon Stewart allowed Tyler to move to second base with no outs in the inning.
A fly out to short then resulted in the first out of the inning, before Green hit a grounder to short, as he was able to beat out the throw, which skipped into foul territory allowing Tyler to score from second on the play to make it a 7-0 game after the fifth.
A trio of unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth allowed Fat Kids to take a 10-0 lead into the final inning of play.
After a strikeout got the inning started, Alex George drew a walk and Snowberger singled to left to put runners at first and second.
Johnson Motors pitcher Gavin Walls was then able to record his second strikeout of the inning as he looked to escape the jam and keep it a seven-run game.
Walls was able to strike out Tyler swinging, but the pitch in the dirt allowed Tyler to try for first on the play.
An off-target throw from the catcher allowed Tyler to reach second while George scored and Snowberger came all the way around from first to score on the play.
Tyler would eventually score Fat Kids’ final run of the game on a wild pitch to make it a 10-run lead heading to the seventh.
Johnson Motors was able to break up the shutout in the top of the seventh as Trent Miller led off by drawing a walk before a fly out to short resulted in the inning’s first out.
Matt Pyne then drove a triple into right-center field to bring home Miller, as Fat Kids then handed the ball over to Green on the mound.
Green got Kosko to fly out to center field, as the ball was hit deep enough to bring home Pyne to bring the final score to 10-2 before Green closed out the game by forcing Stewart to line out to first.
Johnson Motors is back in action Wednesday against Homewood, while Fat Kids takes on Bucks Thursday, as both games will be played at Stern Family Field at 6 p.m.
FAT KIDS 10,
JOHNSON MOTORS 2
Score By Innings
Johnson Motors 000 000 2 — 2
Fat Kids 022 213 x — 10
Johnson Motors—2
Matt Pyne cf-ss 4121, Cartar Kosko p-c 2001, Damon Stewart ss-p 4030, Joey Foradora c-p 1000, Gavin Walls rf-p 2000, Elijah Everett 1b-p 3000, Conner Siple rf 1000, Anthony Sago lf 1010, Neel Gupta 2b-cf 3000, Hayden Wilson lf-1b 2000, Trent Miller 3b-2b 2100, Dylan Hurver 3b-cf 2000. Totals: 26-2-6-2.
Fat Kids—10
Aiden Snowberger p-2b 4132, Garrett Frantz cf 4120, Nate Tyler c-p 1300, Luke Shugar ss 3011, Andrew Green 3b 3121, Quinn Morgan lf-c 3110, Colby Clark 1b 3100, Luke Delaney 2b-lf 3110, Clarence Mowrey rf 3012, Alex George eh 2100. Totals: 29-10-11-6.
Errors: Johnson Motors 4, Fat Kids 0. LOB: Johnson Motors 7, Fat Kids 7. 3B: Pyne. SF: Kosko. SB: Snowberger, Frantz. HBP: Kosko (by Snowberger), Siple (by Tyler); Tyler (by Foster).
Pitching
Johnson Motors: Cartar Kosko-2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Elijah Everett-2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Damon Stewart-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Gavin Walls-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Fat Kids: Aiden Snowberger-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Nate Tyler-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO; Andrew Green-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Kosko.