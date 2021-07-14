Mother Nature was the big winner on Tuesday on the opening day of the Federation League playoffs as all four Game 1s of the first-round series were washed out by storms that passed through the area.
The series openers in Rossiter and DuBois each got underway before heavy rains hit, while on the other side of the mountain Brookville vs. Kuntz Motors in Curwensville and Sykesville vs. PGP at the Lawrence Township Rec Park never got started.
In Rossiter, the third-seeded Miners and No. 6 Pulaski saw a brief delay after one batter (infield single by Eric Schneider) before play resumed. When it did, the Generals proceeded to load the bases with one out on an error and a single to right by Cole Slaughenhoup.
Jackson Frank then blooped a single to right that Miner Anthony Maseto made a diving try on but couldn’t quite make the catch on. Schneider scored on the hit, but Phil Myers was got caught between second and third when Slaughenhoup rounded second too far.
Myers sacrificed himself so Slaughenhoup could stay at third as Frank took second. Jeremy Krise then reached on a strikeout in the dirt to reload the bases before Rossiter starter Daren Byers ended the rally and inning with a strikeout.
The skies then opened on Shaffer Field and the game had to be called before Rossiter got its first at-bat.
Up in DuBois, Rockets starter T.J. Gornati retired the side in order in the top of the first at the Skylodge Field, then Garrett Brown drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning before the game was stopped and ultimately suspended.