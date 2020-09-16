REYNOLDSVILLE — A very special night of racing closed out the 2020 season at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night with the running of the Spider Barnett Memorial. Spider was a legendary Hummingbird driver who passed away earlier this year.
The night started off with special parade laps led by Jeremy Ohl, who was driving a tribute car in honor of Spider Barnett. His car contained an urn that had Spider’s ashes in it for the parade laps. Ohl was joined on track by other Battle Chassis cars from both the Super and Semi Late Model divisions.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models competed in a 40-lap, $4,000+/win, $300/start race to headline the evening. Also, the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models did battle in a 25-lap, $1,000+/win special. The Young Guns Jr Sprints joined us for the final time this season with Mason McAndrew taking the checkers in the Stock Class and Sam Darby picking up the win in the Open Class. Alex Ferree claimed the big payday in the Spider Barnett Memorial while Rich Wicker took home the big check in the Semi Late special. Ferree led green to checkers and took home the $4,000 big check, $1,100 in lap money, and $400 from winning the Sub Hub Dash for Cash for a $5,500 payday. The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks, and Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders were also on the card with Tim Steis, Brandon Connor, and Blake Joiner winning in their respective divisions.
The Young Guns Jr Sprints –Stock Class kicked off the night with Garrett Davenport and Cale Schwartzmiller leading the field to the green flag for their 10-lap feature. A first-lap caution set up the first restart, as it was Schwartzmiller out to the lead over Davenport and Grady Rinehart as the first lap was completed. On lap 5, Mason McAndrew passed Rinehart to move into third. On lap 6, McAndrew got past Davenport to move into second.
On lap 7, a caution for an incident involving Davenport forced him to retire from the race. McAndrew restarted third instead of second because he was docked a position for rough driving. On the ensuing restart, McAndrew got by both Rinehart and Schwartzmiller to take the lead. On lap 9, Rinehart used the highside to his advantage to work past Schwartzmiller for second. On the final lap, Adam Presnar got around Schwartzmiller for third. McAndrew extended his lead in the last couple of laps on his way to picking up the win followed by: 2) Grady Rinehart 3) Adam Presnar 4) Cale Schwartzmiller 5) Brayden Beatty.
Sam Darby and Kalen Jackson led the Young Guns Jr Sprints –Open Class trackside for their 10-lap event. Darby jumped out to the lead on the initial start as both Colten McAndrew and Evan Darby passed Jackson to move into second and third. On lap 3, Evan Darby used the low line to his advantage to work his way by McAndrew for second. Sam Darby maintained the lead over the field the rest of the way enroute to capturing the checkered flag followed by: 2) Evan Darby 3) Colten McAndrew 4) Kalen Jackson.
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks were next with Dalton Gustafson and Dennis Harrison Jr. leading the field to the green flag for their 15-lap main. Gustafson took the lead on the start with Justin Watt in second and Harrison Jr. in third. One lap was completed before a caution set up the first restart. The spin moved Tim Steis into third for the restart. On the restart, Gustafson took the lead as Steis worked his way by Watt for second.
On lap 4, Steis got by Gustafson to take the lead. A caution later that lap set up another restart. On the restart, Bryce Swauger worked his way around Watt for third. On lap 9, Swauger used the lowside to his advantage to take second from Gustafson. On lap 11, Watt worked his way around Gustafson for third as Swauger caught and challenged Steis for the lead. Swauger gave Steis all he could handle in the final laps but it was not enough as Steis held on to pickup the win followed by: 2) Bryce Swauger 3) Justin Watt 4) Dalton Gustafson 5) Rich Anderson.
Alex Ferree and Andrew Wylie led the BWP Bats Super Late Models trackside for their 40-lap, $4,000+/win Spider Barnett Memorial race. Ferree jumped out to the lead on the start with Mike Pegher Jr. and Wylie in second and third. A handful of caution flags came out allowing only three additional laps to completed through them. The top three remained Ferree, Pegher Jr., and Wylie. Ferree took the lead on the restart following the cautions over Pegher Jr. and Wylie. On lap 10, Wyatt Scott worked his way around Wylie to move into third. The race remained green until lap 13 or 14 when a caution set up a restart, as on the restart it was Ferree leading the way over Pegher Jr. and Scott.
About 4-5 laps were completed before a caution brought about a restart, as it was Ferree out to the point with Pegher Jr. and Scott following as the race crossed its halfway point. A handful of laps were completed on the restart before another caution brought about a restart with a little under 10 laps to go. On the restart, Ferree took the lead as Scott looked to the inside of Pegher Jr. for second. Contact was made between and Scott and Pegher Jr. which caused Pegher Jr. to spin which moved Scott to second and Mike Wonderling to third. Pegher Jr. kept his car moving, allowing the race to stay green. One last caution flag came out with two laps remaining but it did not phase Ferree as he led all 40 laps on his way to capturing his first-ever checkered flag at Hummingbird in the Spider Barnett Memorial followed by: 2) Wyatt Scott 3) Mike Wonderling 4) David Scott 5) Greg Oakes.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models were next for their 25-lap, $1,000+/win special. Rich Wicker and Gabe Shaffer led the field to the green flag. Wicker took the advantage on the start with Joe Martin second and Shaffer third. A couple of quick caution flags to start the race kept the field close. One of the cautions involved Shaffer which forced him to retire from the race, moving Nick Erskine into third for the restart.
On the restart, Erskine used the highside to his advantage to pass Martin and move into second. Then, on lap 3, Martin got back by Erskine to retake second. Wicker jumped out to the lead on the restart over Martin and Erskine. One more caution flag came out the rest of the way as Wicker fended off several challenges by Martin for the lead to hold on and win followed by: 2) Joe Martin 3) Nick Erskine 4) Doug Surra 5) Caleb Whiteford.
Duke Davidson and Brandon Connor led the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks to the track for their 20-lap feature. Davidson took the lead on the initial start with Connor and Jamie Colwell in second and third. One lap was completed before a caution set up the first restart. On the restart, Davidson and Connor got together battling for the lead and went off-track which allowed Colwell, Bob Egley, and Trevor McCann to move into the podium positions.Another quick caution flag and only one additional lap getting completed set up another restart.
On the restart, Colwell pulled out to the lead with Egley and McCann following. On lap 5, Egley worked his way around Colwell for the lead just before another caution flag came out for a wreck on the backstretch. On the following restart, Egley went wide in turns 1 and 2 which allowed Colwell, McCann, and Jim Bloom to move into the top 3 positions. One lap was completed once again before a caution set up another restart. That made Colwell, Bloom, and Connor the top 3. On lap 9, Connor worked his way around Bloom for third. Then, on lap 10, Connor took the lead from Colwell as the race reached its halfway point. The race remained green until lap 12 when a caution brought about another restart.
On the restart, Bruce Hartzfeld used the highside to his advantage to power past Bloom for third. One lap was completed before a caution set up one final restart with 7 laps remaining. Connor built a pretty substantial lead on the final restart as the laps clicked away. On lap 18, Brent Johnson worked his way around Hartzfeld for third. Then, on lap 19, Johnson passed Colwell for second. Connor had such a large lead that it ended Johnson’s late-race charge at second as he held on to pick up the win followed by: 2) Brent Johnson 3) Jamie Colwell 4) Jim Challingworth 5) Rich Waltman.
The Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders closed the 2020 racing season with their 15-lap main. Blake Joiner and Jerry Walls led the field to the opening green flag. Joiner took the lead on start with Walls in second and Wayne Truitt in third. The race stayed green for the opening 6 or 7 laps before a caution for a crash set up the only restart of the race. The top 3 were now Joiner, Truitt, and Brooks Kaufman for the restart, as Kaufman worked his way by Truitt to move into second. On lap 11, Truitt got around Kaufman to retake second with just 4 laps remaining. Joiner continued to extend his lead as the final laps clicked away as he cruised to victory followed by: 2) Wayne Truitt 3) Brooks Kaufman 4) Todd Davis 5) Tyler Laughard.
Speedway Notes: Although our 2020 racing season has come to a close, we still have a couple more special events upcoming at the track. On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Renegade Monster Truck Tour will be visiting the speedway for the first time. They will feature full-size and mini Monster Trucks and Tuff Trucks as well. To buy tickets for this event go to www.MonstersAThummingbird.com. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m.. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 10, we will be holding our 3rd Annual Automotive Swap Meet from 8 a.m.-Noon. All racing and automotive vendors are welcome, with a $20 set-up fee and free parking. We are also bringing back “THE BATTLE AT THE BIRD” on the same day at 3 p.m.