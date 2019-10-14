The Brockway, Brookville and Ridgway cross country teams were all in action Saturday at the Rocky Grove invite, and the trio of local schools combined for seven Top 50 finishes in an event that featured more than 400 runners.
The duo of Brookville’s Emma Fiscus (22:04) and Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson (22:28) carried the banner for the local contingent as they finished 14th and 19th, respectively, in the girls race.
Conneaut Area’s Meaera Shannon (19:40) was the girls champ, with Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts and Knoch’s Sammy Jo Barnes crossing behind her with identical times of 20:25.
Lady Raider Amber McAninch (23:48) also collected a Top 50 finish, crossing the line in 44th place. Brookville had four others girls finish in the Top 75 (157 total runners) in Anna Fiscus (24:20, 60th), Sadie Shofestall (24:21, 62nd), Emily Martz (25:12, 72nd) and Samantha Hetrick (25:23, 75th).
That group helped the Lady Raiders finish eighth as a team with a 204. Knoch captured the team crown with an 89, while Punxsutawney (106) was second.
Other Lady Raiders to compete were Janelle Popson (25:57, 85th), Maddy Golier (26:58, 102nd), Chloe Smith (27:26, 109th) and Emma Afton (28:01, 121st).
As for the Lady Rovers, they were led by Chloe Benden (23:41), who collected a 39th-place finish. The trio of Sylvia Pisarchick (26:04, 87th), Emily Calliari (26:30, 94th) and Mariah Alanskas (26:36, 95th) all placed in the Top 100.
Other Lady Rovers to compete were Kayley Benden (27:16, 107th), Brooke Franci (27:28, 111th), Alexis Allen (27:30, 112th) and Emily Yates (34:43, 150th).
On the boys’ side, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle (18:53) posted the top finish by an area runner by crossing the line in 30th. Teammate Bryce Baughman (19:01) wasn’t far behind in 37th place.
They were the only Raiders to crack the Top 100 though. Cameron Moore (20:43) came in just past that at 104, while Luc Doolittle (22:13) and Gideon Waterbiry (22:24) were 163rd and 169th, respectively. Hunter Rapp (22:26) was 171st in a field that featured 258 runners,
Brookville was 14th in the boys team standings with a 411. Cambridge Springs won the title with a 65, while Punxsy (76) was a close second.
Landon Schmader (19:01) paced the Rovers at the event with a 36th-place finish, finishing just ahead of Brookville’s Baughman with the same time. Teammate Micah Williamson was 73rd with a time of 19:59.
Rover Tanner Pearce (20:56) was 119th, while Ethan Buttery (23:24) came in 215th and Jeremy Duckett (25:00) 225th. Nathan Bennett (26:29, 238th) and Levio Scolese 27:19, 244th) rounded out the Rovers who competed.
Brockway finished 17th in the team race with a 495.
Magnusson was the lone Ridgway girl to compete, while Elkers Drew Young (24:35, 219th), Tyler Annis (25:36, 232nd) and Josh Reffo (30:08, 252nd) hit the course in the boys event.
The boys individual champ was General McLane’s Dylan Throop, who ran a 16:23. Cochranton’s Noah Bernarding (17:22) was second, while Punxsy’s Aiden McLaughlin (17:40) and Owen Bartlebaugh (17:43) were third and fourth, respectively.
Brockway travels to Ridgway Tuesday for a tri-meet that also features Elk County Catholic. Brookville’s regular season is now complete.