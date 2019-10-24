With the 2019 regular season coming to an end Friday night, five area teams will look to pick up a crossover win in Week 9.
Three of the games, Ridgway-Union/A-C Valley, Curwensville-Brockway and Redbank Valley-Punxsutawney, are a crossover between Large School and Small School teams, while Elk County Catholic battles Smethport in a crossover between Small School South and North divisions.
For three of those teams (Ridgway, ECC and Redbank) Friday night will look to provide some momentum heading into the District 9 playoffs, while Curwensville and Brockway will look to end their seasons with a win.
Three of the four matchups kickoff Friday at 7 p.m., with the expedition being the Rovers home game against the Golden Tide, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s crossover games:
Ridgway (8-1)
at Union/A-C Valley (7-2)
Ridgway will look to record its eighth win in a row and lock up the top seed in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs with a win on the road over the Falcon Knights.
The Elkers, who dropped a tough 25-21 contest on the road against Kane in Week 1, have powered their way through some of the toughest completion in the Large School league over the last few weeks.
With a win, Ridgway wraps up the top seeding heading into the playoffs, as a loss would open the door for Clarion (8-1) if it can come away with a win at home over James Buchanan.
The last three weeks have seen Ridgway, led by a shut down defense and an efficient offense, roll off wins over the previously undefeated Bobcats, followed by a win over Karns City (6-3) and then Brookville (7-2) last week.
The Falcon Knights enter on a two-game winning streak as their two losses on the year have come to Coudersport (8-0), the lone undefeated team remaining in the district, and Keystone (8-1).
Like the Elkers, Union/A-C Valley relies on a balanced offensive attack, as they currently have 1,363 yards in the ground game this season and 1,061 through the air.
Quarterback Luke Bowser is a threat on both fronts, as he is 85-of-170 passing this year for 1,051 yards and 14 touchdowns, but has also thrown 12 interceptions on the year.
Bowser also leads the team in rushing scores with seven, as he has carried the ball 37 times for 164 yards.
Kylar Culbertson leads the team in yardage on the ground with 463 on 64 totes and has found the end zone four times.
Caden Raieny and Tanner Merwin are Bowser’s main targets in the passing game as Rainey has 32 catches for 446 yards and four scores, while Merwin has caught six touchdown passes on 25 receptions for 394 yards.
Curwensville (1-8)
at Brockway (2-7)
Both the Rovers and Golden Tide have struggled throughout the season, but will both look to end their year’s on a high note with a win Friday night.
Curwensville enters the game off a bye week and has lost six in a row after a 20-0 win over Cameron County in Week 1 moved the team to 1-1 on the year.
The six-game skid has included four shutout losses, as the Tide have been shutout five times on the year and are averaging an area low 6.2 points per game.
Despite coming out on the losing end, one of Curwensville’s best offensive outputs of the year came in its last game in a 38-22 loss to Otto-Eldred.
Brockway has not fared much better on offense this season, as they averring just 19.0 points per game, second-worst ahead of Curwensville, as those numbers are helped by an average of 50.5 points per game in its two wins over Bradford and Punxsutawney.
While the offense as a whole has struggled this season, Jon Wood has had success as a dual-threat quarterback after being moved behind center part way into the year.
Wood is third among area ball carriers with 925 yards on 128 rushes and has found the end zone 11 times, as he is also 32-of-49 passing for 380 yards and six touchdowns along with two interceptions.
The Golden Tide offense is led by Duane Brady, who has 373 yards on 108 carries and three touchdowns this season.
Curwensville sits second from the bottom in the area with a minus-4 turnover ratio as it has turned the ball over 16 times to 12 takeaways, while Brockway sits third from the bottom with an even ratio as it has 13 turnovers as well as 13 forced turnovers.
Elk Co. Catholic (4-4)
at Smethport (5-3)
The Hubbers have lost two in a row and three of their last four games after opening the season 4-0.
Smethport relies heavily on its ground game, as 1,471 of its 1,957 yards this season have come from its rushing attack.
Dual-threat quarterback Noah Lent has carried the Hubber offense for most of the year as he currently sits as the team’s leading rusher.
Lent has carried the ball 144 times for 690 yards and seven scores, while the sophomore is 41-of-95 passing for 486 yards and seven touchdowns along with six interceptions on the season.
Junior Braedon Johnson has added 547 yards in the ground game on 95 rushes for three touchdowns, as well as leading the team on the defensive side of the ball with 55 tackles.
Like its host Friday night, ECC also has a ground-and-pound offense, which is led by Sam Kaul, who stepped in for an inured Stephen Bobby and has put up impressive numbers this season.
Kaul sits second in the area behind Clarion’s Austin Newcomb in rushing yards as he will look to surpass 1,000 yards this week as he enters just 21 yards shy of the mark and has scored 10 touchdowns this season.
Behind center, Mason McAllister is 51-of-99 passing for the Crusaders for 843 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Elk County Catholic’s defense has forced 15 turnovers on the year, led by four interceptions from John Wittman, while the offense has committed just eight turnovers as the team sits fourth in the area with a plus-7 turnover ratio.
Redbank Valley (7-2)
at Punxsutawney (0-9)
After starting the season 7-0, Redbank Valley has gone into a downward spiral over the last two weeks, as it has suffered back-to-back losses to drop out of position for the top seed in the D-9 Class A playoffs.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back from their offensive struggles of late as they have scored just seven points over their last two games, including a shutout loss to Coudersport, after averaging 37.1 in their seven-game winning streak to open the season.
Kam Falgout and Peyton Hetrick have split time behind center for Punxsy this season, as Falgout has been seeing more time at quarterback due to his dual-threat abilities.
While Hetrick leads the team with 460 yards on 34-of-69 passing for two scores and nine interceptions, Falgout is 32-of-73 passing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and seven picks along with being the team’s second leading rusher.
Falgout has carried the ball 108 times for 630 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns, while Max London leads the team with 664 yards on 99 totes and four scores.
The Chucks have coughed the ball up 30 times on the year on 16 interceptions and 14 fumbles for an average of over three turnovers per game.
Punxsutawney is allowing an average of 51.7 points per game this season while its offense is only averaging 13.4 points a contest.