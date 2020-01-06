ST. MARYS — Some athletes burst on to the varsity sports scene as a freshman or sophomore and make headlines throughout their careers, while others quietly go about their business doing the little things.
Both are key to any team’s success, and sometimes the players who don’t always find the spotlight are just as, if not more, important in a victory.
Elk County Catholic senior Ellie Fledderman falls into that latter category but has found a way to make her mark as a three-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Crusaders.
Fledderman, who has a pair of varsity letters in each sport, began playing both basketball and softball around the fourth grade before picking up volleyball as a third in seventh grade.
Although she started volleyball the latest, is the sport she has come to enjoy the most.
“Volleyball is definitely my favorite sport because of the feeling I get after winning a big point or a big match,” said Fledderman. “And, I get to play it with some of my best friends.
“I like the fact that you can meet so many great people and friends through sports. And, you are able to see those people on the court or on the field and still be great friends.”
She has certainly played a significant role in most of those big points and victories on the volleyball court in recent years. While senior teammate Taylor Newton made a lot of splash plays the net as the team’s middle hitter — going over the 1,000 kill milestone this past fall — Fledderman is the person who made a majority of them possible the last two seasons as the team’s setter.
Without precise passing from Fledderman, those kills by Newton — and the other ECC hitters — wouldn’t come as easy.
The connection between the two helped lead the Lady Crusaders to their first District 9 Class A finals appearance since 2015, where ECC fell in straight sets to annual power Clarion. The runner-up finish earned ECC its first trip to the state playoffs since 2016 — back when D-9 got three berth to states and the Lady Crusaders were the third-place team.
Fledderman considers the journey to the D-9 finals as the top moment in her sports career.
“It is definitely my favorite (accomplishment) because I’m not sure many people saw us doing as well as we did this season, even though we didn’t come out with the gold medal at the end of the day,” said Fledderman.
Her volleyball career came to a close in the opening round of the state playoffs with a four-set loss to District 10 champ Cochranton.
Outside of her high school sports, Fledderman is also a member of the Outdoor Club, Drama Club, and Students for Life Club at ECC and plays for the St. Marys Pounders travel softball team. Fledderman and her family also are huge Penn State fans and attend volleyball, football, basketball, and softball games whenever possible.
Fledderman, the daughter of Tom and Danielle Fledderman, has a younger sister Tessa — a freshman who plays the same three sports as as her older sister. She said her parents have played a huge part in her life.
“I don’t necessarily have a role model in sports, but in life I’d have to say my parents because they are always there for me,” Fledderman said. “I can 100 percent count on them for anything.”
After graduation, Fledderman plans to attend college and major in radiology.