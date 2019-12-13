ST. MARYS — Coming off a lopsided 58-16 win Tuesday night against Punxsutawney, the St. Marys wrestling team knocked off its second District 9 Class AAA rival in three days Thursday with a 47-26 victory inside the Dutch Oven.
St. Marys won seven of the 12 bouts wrestled on the mat — six by way off fall — while getting a forfeit win at 132 from Lane Dellaquila.
Dutchmen Waylon Wehler (182), Jeremy Garthwaite (195), Alex Lukaschunis (220) and Colton Swanson (285) recorded their pins all in a row to give St. Marys an early 24-6 lead. The Owls were never able to rebound from that deficit despite recording four pins themselves.
Isaac Dellaquila (120) and John Wittman (160) also secured pins for the Dutch, while Gregory Tettis added a major decision as St. Marys won the bonus-point battle 22-12.
“It was a good performance,” said St. Marys coach Dominic Surra. “Mt message this week was we didn’t want to underestimate anybody. These were two District 9 meets, and if you have a bad loss against one of these teams, it could really affect you a couple months from now (postseason). So, we really tried to get the guys geared up for these bouts becaxuse we know down the road it’s really going to matter.”
Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank opened the night with a second-period pin of Raivis Bobby in their bout at 170, building a 14-3 lead before getting the fall in 3:24. That proved to the Owls’ lone lead of the night as St. Marys responded with its run of pins in the upperweights.
Wehler started that run with a second-period fall at 182. He jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one period against Dakota Panighetti before pinning the Owl 38 seconds into the second period.
Garthwaite flattened Dawson Smith in 1:21 at 195, while Lukaschunis needed just 1:04 to deck Andrew Krainz in their bout at 220.
Swanson capped the Dutch’s early run with a third-period fall at heavyweight against Dylan Mazzone.
The Dutchmen grabbed the lead with a four-point move late in the first period, then added to his advantage in the second after Mazzone chose top. Swanson escaped, then added a takedown before securing three backpoints for a 10-0 lead.
Mazzone fought off his back and reversed Swanson with 35 seconds left in the period, but it did little to phase the Dutchmen, who quickly took down the Owl from a neutral position in the third and got the fall 24 seconds into the period to put the Dutch up 24-6.
St. Marys could have received a forfeit at 106, but Surra elected to bump sophomore Tanner Quackenbush up to 113 to face Devan Poe since the Dutchmen also got a forfeit Tuesday vs. Punxsy.
The bigger Poe controlled the match, building a 6-1 lead before pinning Quackenbush in 1:02.
“We wrestled tanner up and didn’t have too,” said Surra. “But, I felt like we were comfortable there. And, people don’t want to see forfeits. He had one the other night and didn’t get to wrestle, so I wanted him to get a chance to wrestle. He’s a little bit light, and I’m happy he went out scrapped with the kid. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we want to wrestle.”
St. Marys countered with a 51-second from Isaac Dellaquila against Quinn Lasher., as the teams traded wins back-and-forth from there over the final eight bouts.
Lane Dellaquila got his forfeit win during that stretch, with Tettis and Wittman adding victories at 145 and 160, respectively.
Tettis and Thompson battled on their feet for most of the first period in their matchup before the Dutchman got the opening takedown with 31 seconds left. Tettis then put the Owl on his back late in the period, getting three nearfall points at the buzzer to go up 5-0.
It was all Tettis from there.
The Dutchman tacked on an escape and takedown in the second period for an 8-0 lead before Thompson worked free for an escape late in the period. Thompson then chose neutral in the third and took down Tettis at the 1:12 mark to make it 8-3.
Tettis wouldn’t be denied though, as he escape just past the midway-point before taking down Thompson with 40 seconds left. He then rode out the Owl to secure the extra team point with the major decision.
Wittman needed just one takedown in his closing bout vs. Kayden Miller, although the Dutchmen did have to work to put the Owl on his back before securing the fall in 1:47.
On the other side, Bradford got wins down the stretch from Lucas Laktash (126), Elijah Fitton (138) and Drake Hayden (152).
Laktash topped Connor Gausman, 4-0, while Fitton and Hayden pinned Isaac Marche and Kaden Snelick in 3:00 and 3:18, respectively. Fitton and Marche were tied 2-2 after one when the owl pinned the Dutchman from the top position in the second period.
“Those guys up top who all got bonus points (outside Garthwaite) are all freshman or still inexperienced,” said Surra. “So, you can see some of the progress our guys have made. Colton has made a significant amount of progress at heavyweight.
“Then Lukaschunis and Wehler and Jeremy (Garthwaite) got pins. Those guys are doing a really nice job so far this year. And in the middle, we got a good win from Tettis and John Wittman was a leader for us to being a senior.
“The cylinders we need firing are right now, and we know where we need to get better. And, we dod need to get better. All-in-all was a good match, but we have a big tournament this weekend and we’ll have to bring our ‘A’ games.”
St. Marys (2-0) returns to action today at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College.