If you’re a golf enthusiast or course owner, Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement on Monday that some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities — including golf — were being lifted starting Friday must have felt like an early Christmas present.
The announcement was somewhat surprising, as it appeared May 8 would be the earliest any such decision or undertaking might occur prior to Monday. But, the governor reversed course and went with the earlier date, so long as courses follow updated life-sustaining business guidelines.
When contacted Tuesday about the announcement, several area courses were already in full gear putting together final preparations for opening day Friday in regards to following those guidelines for playing. Maintenance work, such as mowing fairways and greens, had already been ongoing to keep the courses ready for when the green light — or in the case of COVID-19 speak yellow light — came for opening.
As most said though, it won’t totally be business as usual as — particularly early on as each individual course figures out how to handle the guidelines set by the governor to continue social distancing and safety for everyone involved.
Chief among those are one person per cart if you’re not walking and some form of a raised cup or swimming pool noodle device on flagsticks to stop patrons from having to touch them or retrieve balls from inside the cup on made putts.
Most courses, but not all, are also requiring tee times to play to start, so golfers should call ahead before showing up at any course to make sure of availability that day.
Treasure Lake is going with a soft-opening on Friday and only allowing members on the course to start, while most of the other area courses are opening as usual for members and the general public.
“We’re only going to be open to members (to start), and only the Silver Course will be open for them to walk. There are no carts right now,” said Treasure Lake Golf Director Jude Lander. “The pro shop isn’t allowed to be open, and we can only take phone calls and not interact with the members or guests.
“I would imagine in a week or so we’ll readjust according to the governor and by then the Gold Course will likely be open. I’d say by the middle of May, around May 15, we’ll probably be open to the public when everything is a little better.”
Tee times are required for members to walk the Silver Course.
Lander said all leagues are currently suspended and there can be no tournaments until that social distancing ban is lifted for large gatherings.
He also wanted to get out that Treasure Lake is currently looking for summer help — both inside and outside staff — for both courses. Interested applicants must be over 16 years of age and should fill out an application as soon as possible. To do so, applicants can contact Lander at the Silver Course pro shop at 913-1480.
Over at Scottish Heights Golf Club, Shawn Whalin, who owns the course with his wife Jacki, was excited about the news and said it was long overdue.
“It’s something that needed to be done sooner than later, and it’s going to help us out tremendously, and once the restaurant is opened here (full-time) we’ll be back to full swing,” said Whalin. “For the governor, I think it was a very wise move to just get something going. We’re outside and I don’t think the coronavirus impacts us as much it potentially would for other different activities.
“I think it could have been done a little sooner, at least in our county, no doubt in my mind. But, I’m not a health specialist. they have do what they have to do, and I’m just glad they finally pulled trigger on it and opened us up. If everyone is as safe as they can on golf course, we won’t have any problems.”
And safety is the Whalins top priority at Scottish Heights.
“We are going to keep a very safe environment here and will be disinfecting anything and everything, the golf carts in particular,” said Whalin. “We have always pressure washed ours (between play) and now we are using a CDC approved disinfectant spray.
“There will be one person per cart, which limits you. We have 50 carts here, so instead of being able put 100 people out on course, we can only put 50 out there. We get a lot of walk ups here, so we’re going to require tee times. I’m not saying someone couldn’t walk up here and play, but we’re pretty much going to stay to the requiring of tee times (call 265-4653) to manage our carts.
“We’re also going to follow the 6-feet rule and are doing some things out on the golf course so people don’t have to touch the flag stick (when putting out).”
Whalin said people can also walk to play, but isn’t something all that common for his course.
“Our course isn’t one where a lot of people walk it, but we already had a guy call and make a tee time to walk,” he said. “Everyone has different opinions about the coronavirus, and I think he is one of any people who just want to get out and play and stay safe (and not use a cart). That (safety) is our main goal with this until we see what any other restrictions that can be lifted.”
As for paying for the round, Whalin said golfers can pay in advance when making their tee times or pay at the course, where they are setting up a non-contact pay system.
The restaurant will remain closed for dining in, with their regular takeout hours of 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday remaining the same. With the course now open, Whalin did say a scaled back menu will likely be provided for takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those golfers who wish to take something with them after playing.
Also because of the coronavirus, and as a way to get more people involved in the golf, Whalin said Scottish Heights is offering free memberships for this year for people age 24 and under.
Up the road at Brockway Golf Course, Superintendent Mark Becker had similar sentiments.
“We’ve been keeping up the course and trying to get ready now (for Friday),” said Becker. “It (opening) kind of came early. We thought it would be the 8th, but we’re up and ready to go. Our course is in good shape and is always in good shape.
“It’s still early and just May (on Friday). Usually, if we get some good play in April, that’s really a bonus any how, We had those nice days at the beginning of April, and I think we lost some revenue there a little bit. But all-in-all, the last few weeks haven’t been very conducive to playing much golf anyhow.
“I’ve been kind of looking for something on what they want us to do. I know in Florida, so you don’t touch the pins, they have been putting the cups up maybe an inch and when it (ball) hit the cup they call it holed. That way no one touches pin or reaches hand in grab ball out cup where maybe there could be some residue of the virus.
“The other thing they did say is you need to take your own cart. If you have four people out here, then you have to have four carts out there. That limits how many people can be out there at same time.”
Becker said people can call for tee times at 268-4325, but they aren’t requiring them.
“You can call for tee times or just show up when you want to,” he said. “I had two guys call about tee times today (Tuesday), but as far as we’re concerned, just show up and play golf. We’ll get you out there. We have carts and have them ready to go and will be sanitizing them after they come in every time.”
The clubhouse and food sales will remain closed, although Becker said takeout beer sales may be available for golfers.
Kenterra Golf Course is another place that will have some of it’s own unique rules in place outside of the one-cart rule and other uniform measures in place.
“When your income ends in October and you have nothing to go on and are looking for early spring opening and then it gets cut off on you ... it’s been tough,” said owner Greg Kennis Sr. “We’re real thankful that we can open up on Friday. We’ve been working since the grass started to grow and keeping the course in shape so that we would be ready when it did open.”
Like a lot of courses, Kennis is requiring all people to call ahead to make a tee time to play for now, and those can be made by calling 771-6609. If no one answers, people are asked to leave a message about when they would like a time and how many golfers will be playing.
“I would like people to make tee times so that we don’t get too many here at one time,” he said. “I don’t want people waiting to get on the course. I’d rather it be come and just go (play).”
Kennis also has some requirements in place when people come to pay before playing.
“I’ve heard they want everyone to pay by credit card online so there is no need to check in, but some people in those area just aren’t able to do,” said Kennis. “I’m not really set up to do it that way any way. So, I’m going to make an exception if you don’t want to pay with a credit card (on site) and you can pay normal way.
“We’re going to require people to wear masks when they check in (not to play), and they are going to have to disinfect their hands before they come into the pro shop one at time so they keep their distance. We’ll also have them swipe their own credit card to avoid a point of contact.”
Like other courses, Kenterra will be employing the pool noodle set up on the greens so people won’t have to touch flag sticks, and all carts will be disinfected after each use. Kennis also said there will be no ball washers on the course to avoid people touching them, and garbage cans on the course won’t have lids to avoid another point of contact for people. He also asks all golfers clean out any trash from their carts when they are finished playing so course staff don’t have to do so.
Beechwoods is also ready to open Friday, and owner Fred Crawford said they are currently taking tee times for the weekend. People can call the pro shop at 371-7611 to make a tee time and check on other requirements for playing at the course.
No matter where you decide to tee it up at in the coming weeks, a good general rule would be to call ahead to see if a tee time is required and to ask any other questions you may have about playing at that course.