DuBOIS — Live and learn is an adage that is likely to get plenty of usage from the DuBois Area High School boys’ volleyball team this season.
The Beavers (0-3) got a little more of both in a four-set loss to visiting Forest Hills Thursday.
DuBois came out surprisingly quickly, grabbing a big lead in the opening set before holding on for a 25-23 victory.
However, it was all downhill from there as the Rangers went on to take the next three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 26-24.
“We started out great and I was really happy about that,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “We should some energy and the effort was good but it’s not a good sign when you’re up (eight points) and end up winning, 25-23. So we snuck out of there with that one.
“Then the second and third games we weren’t playing offense to try to score but to not make a bunch of mistakes,” Gustafson added. “And that comes from inexperience, so I get that. Then they came back in a tight game in the fourth and buckled down and play much better, so I’m happy about that.”
DuBois did well enough in the opener to eventually build an eight-point, 19-11, margin before some mistakes allowed Forest Hills to creep back.
The advantage then all but disappeared before the Beavers came away with the 25-23 victory.
The second set was primarily one of streaks as DuBois senior P.J. Wheaton picked up the first with a four-point service run to give the Beavers a 5-3 advantage before Forest Hills picked up five to make it 8-5.
Freshmen Tyson Kennis eventually put DuBois back on top, 11-10, with another four-point run but it was all downhill after that as the Rangers’ Jacob Flynn-Long rolled off eight-straight from the line to all but seal the 25-16 win.
Forest Hills was in control through much of the third set, going up by as many as nine several times.
DuBois did rally behind a five-point service from Wheaton that cut the margin to 19-16 before the Rangers salted the 25-18 victory.
The final set was a back-and-forth affair.
DuBois junior Weston Bacha had a pair of three-point service runs that put the Beavers in front by scores of 4-0 and 15-10 but Forest Hills managed to rally each time.
Forest Hills tied the game at 20-20 before pushing things to the brink at 24-22.
It looked like the Rangers’ Carl Berkheimer ended the game with a kill but, after being ruled over the net, the mistake gave DuBois a final gasp.
A pair of service points from DuBois’ Ryan Gildersleeve gave DuBois a 25-24 advantage before a sideout tied things again at 25-25.
This time the Rangers took advantage of a sideout on a DuBois kill attempt to take the lead before ending it on a kill of their own by senior Dylan Kundrod.
The Beavers travel to Derry this evening.