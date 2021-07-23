NEW YORK CITY — Former Philipsburg-Osceola football coach Chris Davidson has been named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nomination for the NFL Foundation’s Don Shula High School Football Coach of the Year award.
Davidson, a 1989 graduate of Curwensville High School, coached the Mounties from 1997-1999.
He is currently the head coach at Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. Ridge Community is an 8A school with around 3,000 students.
Davidson took over the Bolts two days into the season in 2020 and went 6-5 before falling in the first round of the playoffs. The team lost its first three games as Davidson and his three assistants got reorganized.
“I am very excited and proud to be able to represent my school, Ridge Community HS, and to represent Central PA and my hometown of Curwensville,” Davidson said. “I was lucky to have great role models for coaches growing up, (Lyle Domico in football, Vic Gearhart in basketball, and ironically Andy Evanko was my coach in Little League). The assistant coaches were also very influential, Gene Thomas, Bill Wetzel, Elmo Irwin, Steve Koval, and Jerry Bloom in Basketball. I would like to believe that this recognition in some part makes them feel proud to have been a part of my growth.”
The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award honors high school football coaches that demonstrate the integrity, achievement, and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history — Don Shula.
Many NFL players have benefited from coaches who have positively influenced their lives; this program is one way that the NFL and its players can recognize and support these special individuals.
All coach nominees should demonstrate a commitment to the health and safety of their players as well as the exemplary characteristics of the late Coach Don Shula.
To be eligible for the award, coaches must be in good standing and should also be pulled from the pool of past or current Coach of the Week winners.
Each club should indicate the length of the season and if football was played in the fall or spring. Each NFL team must complete an application for their NFL Coach of the Year winner from the Coach of the Week program.
Davidson was nominated by the Buccaneers organization. He is one of 32 nominations for the award. According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, he received over 100,000 votes to win the organization’s community award.
Since leaving Philipsburg-Osceola, Davidson has coached at several Florida high schools, including East Ridge and Tenoroc High Schools.