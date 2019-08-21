BROOKVILLE — James A. Calder, Kate A. Hynes, Tina Nabatchi and Nathan T. Smith have been selected for induction into the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame Class of 2019 by the school’s Hall of Fame Review and Selection Committee.
The four join the innagural 2018 class of Robert Himes III and the late Al “Bud” Lefevre.
All six will be formally inducted at a public reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium prior to the Brookville Raiders homecoming football game vs. St. Marys.
Members of the new 2019 Class and their families will also be introduced during halftime of the game.
Calder, of Gettysburg, was valedictorian of Brookville’s 1980 graduating class, and a 1984 summa cum laude graduate of Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He has achieved substantial career success and recognition as a chief financial officer, financial consultant and a private investor.
He is a partner with Stone Circle Holdings LLC, a privately held real estate investment firm in the Washington, D.C., metro area. He has also consulted with several companies regarding corporate finance matters. He served nine years as CFO of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., based in Madison, Wisc., and seven years as CFO of Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Inc. in Arlington, Va. Calder previously worked as a senior vice president and corporate controller for ICF Kaiser International, Inc. in Fairfax, Va., and as an audit senior manager for Deloitte LLP in Washington, D.C.
Calder is a member of Penn State’s Startup Leadership Network, a group created to match Penn State’s startups with industry-specific management talent, guidance and expertise. He also serves on the Board of Advisors for the Happy Valley LaunchBox, a Commonwealth-wide initiative to spur economic development, job creation, and student career success. He has been recognized for his numerous gifts to the PSU Libraries and is an investor in the Nittany Lion Fund, a Penn State student-managed investment fund.
He founded and administers the Thomas W. Hetrick Memorial Scholarship Fund, a fund established as a memorial to his late 1980 classmate. Since 1996, the fund has awarded scholarship monies each year to Brookville High School seniors. He also works for the United Way’s volunteer income tax assistance team to prepare free federal, state and local tax returns for families and individuals.
Hynes, of York, is a 2005 BAHS graduate, and a 2010 magna cum laude graduate of Drexel University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She received her Juris Doctorate in 2013 from the Dickinson School of Law at Penn State, where she served as the senior editor of the Penn State Journal of Law and International Affairs. Hynes is an associate attorney at the Stock & Leader Law Firm in York, focusing on commercial business transactions, commercial finance, mergers and acquisition, and intellectual property.
She was an NCAA Division 1 All-American in diving at Drexel in both 2008 and 2009, and was ranked ninth in the country. She received the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) Silver Star for 2010, which honored 25 of the most influential athletes in the previous 25 years. Other Silver Star recipients included Olympians, national champions and professional athletes such as baseball’s Justin Verlander and basketball’s David Robinson.
Hynes was also the CAA Women’s Diver of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, setting conference records in both 1- and 3-meter diving, and completed her career undefeated in dual meets.
She was an ESPN Magazine Academic All-American in 2009, the Philadelphia Inquirer Women’s Academic Athlete of the Year in 2008, was awarded the Drexel University Mascoli Scholar-Athlete Award in 2006 and received the Drexel award for having the highest cumulative average in business administration in 2006.
While at Brookville, Hynes won three gold medals as the PIAA Pennsylvania Class AA State Diving Champion in 2003, 2004 and 2005, and a bronze medal as the third-place finisher in 2002. She holds all PIAA District 9 diving records with four straight district titles, and was the Courier Express Athlete of the Year in 2004 and 2005.
She volunteers with several York organizations, serving as a board member and executive committee member of the United Way of York County and board member of the York County Business Improvement District Authority. She was formerly the president of York’s YWCA Junior Board and a board member of Downtown, Inc.
Nabatchi, currently of Syracuse, N.Y., is a 1990 BAHS graduate. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from American University in 1994, her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Vermont in 1999, and her doctorate in public affairs at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ill., in 2007.
Since 2007, she has been an assistant, then associate professor of public administration and international affairs, and a Tenth Decade Faculty Scholar at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University. She is a full professor and the holder of the Joseph A. Strasser Endowed Chair in Public Administration. Nabatchi is also co-director of the Collaborative Governance Initiative and a faculty research associate at the Program for the Advancement of Research on Conflict and Collaboration (PARCC).
Nabatchi’s research focuses on citizen participation, collaborative governance, conflict resolution and challenges in public administration. She has more than 80 publications, including three books, numerous book chapters and dozens of peer-reviewed journal articles.
She travels to numerous domestic and international locations to present at conferences and consult or train government leaders on collaboration, conflict resolution or important issues. Her primary missions are to improve governance, advance democracy and make the world a better place through scholarship and teaching.
Prior to joining the Maxwell School at Syracuse, Nabatchi was the research coordinator for the Indiana Conflict Resolution Institute at Indiana University-Bloomington, where she was responsible for the design, implementation, analysis and publication of various research projects
In addition to being a Maxwell Scholar at Syracuse from 2015-2018, she was elected a Fellow in the US National Academy of Public Administration in 2016; received the 2016 North America and International Research Project of the Year Awards from the International Association of Public Participation for her work in “Using Deliberative Methods to Understand Patient Roles In Reducing Diagnostic Errors;” the 2013 Daniel Patrick Moynihan Award for Teaching and Research at Syracuse University; and the 2012 and 2018 Birkhead-Burkhead Teaching Excellence Award and Professorship at Syracuse.
Smith, from Pittsburgh, is a 1997 BAHS graduate. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 2001 at Allegheny College and his master’s in business administration in 2005 at Clarion University.
He is a financial representative with USI Insurance Services in Pittsburgh.
Smith has had a decorated career as an amateur golfer. He has won 48 amateur tournaments placing him fifth on the all-time amateur win list, which includes being a six-time United States Golf Association champion, winning the USGA’s National Mid-Am Tournament an unprecedented four times, and won the innagural US Amateur Four Ball Tournament with Todd White in 2015 along with the 2009 USGA State Team Championship representing Pennsylvania against all other states. Other wins include the 2011 Sunnehanna Amateur, the Pennsylvania Amateur in 2002 and 2009 and the Pennsylvania Match Play championship a record six times.
He has qualified to play in five major championships, including four times at The Masters, golf’s most prestigious tournament, in Augusta, Ga., in 2004, 2010, 2011 and 2013, and the US Open in 2004 at Shinnecock Hills, N.Y. He has also played on three consecutive USA Walker Cup teams in 2009, 2011 and 2013, which represents the country’s best amateur golfers against the best amateur golfers of Europe.
Teammates have included the likes of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. The United States was victorious in 2009 and 2013. Smith had the clinching winning match in 2013 hosted at the National Golf Links in Southampton, N.Y.
Smith was a Division III All-American at Allegheny College each of his four years there from 1998 to 2001.
He was also Pennsylvania’s Golfer of the Year a record six times, and captured the PIAA gold medal in 1994, which includes all schools Single A through Quad A. Smith was also District 9 Medalist three times in 1994, 1995 and 1996.
For more information on the BAHS Hall of Fame, contact John Pozza, HOF coordinator, at (814) 648-3739 or at jpozza@comcast.net.