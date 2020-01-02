The first half of the 2019 PAFootballNews.com Coach’s Select All-State Football Teams were unveiled on Thursday, and four players received honors between Class A and 3A.
St. Marys senior Jake Walter (offensive guard) and junior James Davis (safety) both garnered Second Team honors at their respective positions in Class 3A, while Redbank Valley senior Trent Bowersox (offensive guard) and sophomore Joe Mansfield (defensive end) were both Second Team selections in Class A.
Walter and Davis were both key in St. Marys’ turnaround 2019 season that saw the Flying Dutchmen go 6-5 after ending a 22-game losing streak that dated back to the 2016 season.
Walter (6-0, 279) anchored an offensive line that allowed a new-look offense under Coach Frank Varischetti to average 34.6 points and 380.7 yards (245.4 passing, 135.3 rushing) a game. The offense ranked second in the area in total yards and third in points per game.
Davis put together a nice season on the defensive side of the ball. He finished fourth in the team in tackles (69) and third in tackles for a loss (9) while tying for third in the Tri-County Area in interceptions with four. He returned three of interceptions for touchdowns (23, 34, 76 yards).
Like Walter, Bowersox was the main cog up front for a Bulldogs’ line that paved the way for Redbank to run for 2,393 yards on the season (199.4 ypg) and throw for another 1,374 yards (114.5 ypg).
Mansfield enjoyed a breakout sophomore year on defense, recording a team-high 80 tackles, including 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss. He also had an interception, three caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and blocked a punt.
All head coaches in the state were asked to nominate, then vote for their All-State teams. Upwards of 250 coaches nominated and voted this year. Coaches were asked to at least nominate and vote in their team’s respective class, but several did so in a few more or all six classifications.
The Class 5A All-State teams were also released Thursday, but the area has no team in that classification.
The website’s All-State teams for Class 2A, 4A and 6A will be announced today.