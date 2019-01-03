CENTRE HALL — The first half of the inaugural PAFootballNews.com Coach’s Select All-State Football Teams were announced Wednesday, and four players from the Tri-County Area received honors in Class A.
Record-setting running back Austin Newcomb of Clarion-Limestone garnered First Team accolades. The junior, who set a District 9 single-season record with 2,627 yards and scored 35 rushing touchdowns, was one of two running backs named to the top team. He scored 43 total touchdowns on the year — two shy of the D-9 single-season record of 45 set by Clearfield’s Dave Richards in 2002.
Newcomb’s teammate, junior Ben Smith, was named to the Second Team as an offensive guard, while Elk County Catholic senior Ben Sherry made the Second Team as an offensive tackle.
Smith helped pave the way for Newcomb and a Lions offense that ranked first in the area in rushing yards per game (352.4) and total yards per game (438.4). Sherry was the anchor on a Crusaders offensive line that opened holes for the area’s second-leading rushing attack at 239.6 yards per game and fourth-best offense (355.3 yards per game).
Curwensville senior Noah VonGunden also was a Second Team selection as a defensive back. VonGunden led the Golden Tide with 87 tackles (60 solos) and finished second in the Tri-County Area with six interceptions.
The All-State honors were the second for Newcomb and Smith, who last week were named the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class A All-State team.
The All-State squads for Class 3A and 5A were also released Wednesday. No local players made the 3A teams. There are no 5A schools in the Tri-County Area.
PaFootballNews.com asked every school’s head coach to submit nominations for their class and other classifications if they chose to do so. Over 700 players were nominated across the six classifications.
Once compiled, the ballots went back out and nearly 200 coaches voted on the 2018 All-State teams. The website tried to incorporate an original offense/defense scheme for each team with a first team and a second team. Some adjustments were necessary due to the number of nominations at some positions. Any ties were broken by stats and film review by the website’s staff.
The website’s All-State teams for Class 2A, 4A and 6 A will be announced today. Like Class 5A. there are no 5A schools in the area.
