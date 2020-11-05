BROCKWAY — Brockway converted on a pair of set pieces and used its strong passing to lead to two more goals as it secured a 4-1 victory over Clarion-Limestone to claim the District 9 Class A title Wednesday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
For the Rovers, the title win is their fourth in as many years and second in a row under second-year head coach Andy Daugherty, as the first two championships in the run came under long-time head coach Rich Esposito.
With the championship win, Brockway’s six-player senior class became the first class in program history to win four district titles.
“These guys have worked their butts off and it’s non-stop, it’s not just during soccer season, these guys have a ball at their foot all year long,” Daugherty said. “It doesn’t come easy, it takes a lot of work and they definitely deserve this.”
Wednesday’s victory continued the tradition of a high-powered offense and stout defense, as the Rovers have one the four titles during the current stretch by a combined 16-1, topping Port Allegany 7-0 in 2017 before beating Karns City 2-0 in 2018 and following with a 3-0 victory over Coudersport last season.
This year’s title game saw Brockway come out strong despite a near hour-long delay forced by the opening game of a Class A title doubleheader go into penalty kicks before Redbank Valley came out with the crown by defeating the Lady Rovers.
The top-seed Rovers fired shot after shot on goal throughout the game before eventually breaking through in the 16th minute with the first of their two set piece goals on the night.
A pair of Brockway’s seniors did the work to lead to the corner kick, as Ryan Lin threaded a through ball to Noah Bash, who saw his shot from the right side of the box deflect off a C-L defender and out of bounds.
Dom Inzana then took the corner kick from the right side, as his high looping cross dropped down to Bash on the far edge of the 6-yard box.
Bash was able to get a head on the ball, sending it directly to Alex Carlson in the center of the box, as the sophomore found space between a pair of Lions defender and net minder Tyler Bingham to head in the game’s first goal at the 15:17 mark of the opening half.
Just over two minutes later the Rovers appeared to double their lead when Jared Marchiori dropped a pass off to Carlson, who fired a shot on goal that was turned away by Bingham, who was unable to corral the rebound.
Dylan Antonuccio was there for the rebound, heading it over the keeper and into the net, but the junior was ruled offside on the play as the score remained 1-0.
Brockway was able to add to its lead in the 26th minute when Inzana chased down a long through ball in the box and snuck a low shot past Bingham, who charged off his line on the play, as his shot got a friendly bounce off the left post and rolled into the net to give the home side a two-gaol advantage with 14:50 left in the first half.
The Rovers, who earned nine corners on the night, used one of those set pieces in the 34th minute to stretch their lead to three.
Marchiori set things up as his shot from well outside the box deflected off a defender and rolled out of bounds to the right of the net.
The corner kick was once again taken by Inzana from the right side, as he once again found Bash, who this time finished things off himself by rising above his marker and driving the ball past Bingham to make it 3-0 with 6:12 remaining in the opening half.
Brockway took its three-goal advantage into the second half before the second-seed Lions were able to break up the shutout.
Just over 14 minutes into the second half, Nick Schweitzer sent a through ball to Beau Verdill, as the C-L senior was able to sneak a low shot past Brockway keeper Lewis Painter from the right side of the box inside the left post to cut the deficit to two goals.
“We made one mistake back there, but they are the unsung heroes of this team,” Daugherty said of his defense and goalkeeper. “They don’t get a lot of press, but they’ve played rock solid all year long for us.”
The Rovers used tic-tac-toe passing to add an insurance goal and close out the scoring in the 62nd minute.
Marcus Bennett began the play by sending a through ball to Marchiori into the right edge of the 18-yard box, as he then sent a low cross to a wide open and charging Bash who powered a low shot to the right of Bingham and into the net for his second goal of the night.
“With these guys there is a lot of precision in the passing,” Daugherty said. “The passing with these guys is just phenomenal and I think that’s what puts us above.”
Brockway finished with a 32-12 edge in shots, as Bingham came up with 11 saves while Painter made six saves in the win for the Rovers.
Brockway now advances to the PIAA championships for the fourth year in a row, as it will look to win a state playoff game for the first time since 2017 when it made a run into the state semifinals.
The Rovers have a bye into the quarterfinal round on Nov. 14 where they will take on the winner of an opening round game between the District 10 and District 6 champions.
BROCKWAY 4,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 1
Score by Halves
C-L 0 1 — 1
Brockway 3 1 — 4
First Half
B—Alex Carlson (Noah Bash assist), 15:17
B—Dom Inzana, 25:10
B—Noah Bash (Dom Inzana assist), 33:48
Second Half
CL—Beau Verdill (Nick Schweitzer assist), 54:02
B—Noah Bash (Jared Marchiori assist), 61:58
Statistics
Shots: Clarion-Limestone 12, Brockway 32. Saves: Clarion-Limestone 11 (Tyler Bingham), Brockway 6 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: Clarion-Limestone 3, Brockway 9.