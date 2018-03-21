DuBOIS — The Adam Fox era is underway at DuBois Central Catholic, and expectations run high for the first-year coach who inherits a team that returns a vast majority of the players who saw significant playing time a year ago.
Central did lose three senior starters to graduation in Jackson Frank, Michael Misiewicz and Austen Cogley from a team that went 13-5 and lost its playoff opener at Oswayo Valley. All three hit over .300, with Frank being amongst the team’s top hitters (.423 average) and the lone Cardinal to hit a home run last season as he finished with two.
Even with those losses, Fox and DCC look to have a much deeper squad this season with 16 of the 18 players on the roster being underclassmen. Eleven of those players are juniors, with Thomas Grecco and Zach Shoeneman being the lone seniors. An influx of five freshmen will only aide in the team’s depth and versatility.
“We have 18 kids on the team, and all of them are capable of contributing, and they all will contribute as the season goes forward,” said Fox. “We have 12 kids who can get up on mound and pitch, and I feel pretty good about those numbers.”
Grecco and junior Anthony Kness look to lead the staff. Grecco was 4-5 last year with 63 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA in 43 1/3 innings. Kness posted a 2-0 record with 21 strikeouts and a 0.84 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.
Beyond that duo, juniors Noah Bloom, Garrett Prosper, Dom Torretti and Justin Miknis look to be key pieces on the mound as well. All saw some action a year ago.
“I feel two guys we can really depend on in Grecco and Kness,” said Fox. “I hoping to get a lot out of Noah Bloom and for him to step up and help us out. After that, it’s going to be whoever is throwing strikes and getting guys out.
“You don’t really know who that might be until you get on the field and start competing, and even then you don’t know sometimes until you’ve played a few games.”
Miknis returns to anchor the DCC defense behind the plate, as well as being one of the team’s most formidable hitters. He hit .339 (21-for-62) a season ago with 18 RBIs, 24 runs, six doubles and four triples.
“Justin is a phenomenal kid and a phenomenal leader,” said Fox. “It’s nice to sit back and watch a kid like that do his thing and watch others follow. That makes our lives as coaches easier because he just takes control. He’s got a head on his shoulders that is beyond his years. It helps all the guys around him.”
Prosper (.429, 17 RBIs, 16 runs) returns at first base, while Grecco (.275, 10 RBIs) will be at third when not pitching. Bloom (.278 in 18 at-bats) looks to be the starting shortstop, with freshman Damon Foster likely to open the season at second base.
Kness (.250 in 20 at-bats), when not on the mound, looks to be the team’s super utility player and could play second, shortstop or third depending on who is pitching.
The starting outfield will be an experienced one. Junior Tyler McIntosh (.280, 14 RBIs) will start in center and be flanked by fellow juniors Dom Torretti (.323, 10 RBIs, 3 doubles) and Brandon Walker (.377, 15 RBIs, 4 doubles) in left and right, respectively.
Given Fox’s reputation from his playing days, it should come as no surprise he’s trying to instill a winning culture at DCC.
“You’re nothing without goals,” said Fox. “The first thing I said to them is, ‘I’m looking for a state title.’ Why not aim for that and believe we can do it. I want to create that mentality here, where if you’re going to come play ball here, we expect to win.
“With the leadership we have, and the fact we’re only losing two guys and have 11 juniors this year and some freshmen stepping in and couple eighth graders coming up next year — I believe it’s going to keep rolling and we’re always going to have that goal.”
Fox will be assisted by Dan Miknis, Denny Haag and Dan Wascovich.
The Cardinals are slated to open the season Friday at Cameron County.
ROSTER
Seniors: Thomas Grecco, Zach Schoeneman. Juniors: Noah Bloom, Peter Downer, Zach Edwards, Caleb Elias, Zane Felix, Anthony Kness, Tyler McIntosh, Justin Miknis, Garrett Prosper, Dominic Torretti, Brandon Walker. Freshmen: Dante Armanini, Damon Foster, Ethan Kness, Zach Spellen, Loren Way.
