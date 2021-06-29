RIDGWAY — The Fox Township/Ridgway Senior League All-Star baseball team stayed alive in the District 10 Tournament Monday night with a wild 12-7 victory that took nearly three and half hours to complete and finished in the dark.
The game, which actually began about 15 minutes earlier than the 6 p.m. scheduled start time, featured a little bit of everything — from several argued calls, a blown lead midway through the game and a failed protest late in the contest over an illegal bat being used that did get one of Fox/Ridgway’s coaches ejected.
Once the dusted settled around 9:10 p.m., it was Fox/Ridgway celebrating its 12-7 victory, which came courtesy of a five-run top of the sixth after it saw a 6-2 advantage evaporate in the fourth.
Derek Beimel played a big role in the win as he went 5-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored while also notching the win on the mound after throwing 5 2/3 innings. His team’s big top of the sixth secured the win for him before Shawn Geci came on in the bottom of the sixth to finish things off.
With the win, Fox/Ridgway advanced to Wednesday’s District 10 championship against DuBois at Stern Family Field at 6 p.m.
A full story on Monday’s night game will appear in Wednesday’s Courier Express.