EMPORIUM — The Adam Fox era at DuBois Central Catholic started off with a win, as the Cardinals pounded host Cameron County 15-1 on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.
The game lasted just five innings due to the Mercy Rule.
DuBois Central Catholic jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as the Cardinals took advantage of three Red Raider errors in the frame.
Justin Miknis, who went 2-of-3 on the day, had a double in the first before scoring on an error.
Cameron County scored its lone run in the bottom of the first on an error and three singles.
The Cardinals poured on six more runs in the top of the second, as Brandon Walker brought home two runs on an double. Garrett Prosper and Noah Bloom each added a sacrifice fly, while both Damon Foster and Domenic Toretti had RBI singles.
DuBois Central Catholic chased Raider starting pitcher Marcus Brown in the third, scoring three more runs to take a 11-1 advantage.
Foster had a leadoff double in the top of the third, before being plated on a single by Walker. Walker scored on an error, while Toretti singled home Miknis.
The Cardinals’ Anthony Kness pitched three innings, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk to get the win. He also struck out five batters.
DuBois Central scored its final four runs in the top of the fifth off Raider reliever Ty Bauer. All four runs were unearned.
Marcus Brown took the loss for Cameron County, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits and three walks.
Foster finished the day 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cardinals. Walker had two hits, three RBIs and scored twice.
Toretti tallied two hits, two RBIs and scored once, while Bloom was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
DuBois Central Catholic (1-0) returns to action on April 4, hosting Johnsonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.