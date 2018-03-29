Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 37F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.