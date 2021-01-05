BROCKWAY — Like many things in life, sports often times can teach athletes things they don’t even know at the time — only realizing it when they have time to reflect.
That was the case for Brockway senior Ryan Lin when it comes to his soccer career.
Lin has played the sport since he was a youth and spent four years at the varsity level, earning letters in each of his final three seasons.
“My favorite sport is soccer. I have played since I was 4, and it’s been my life until now,” said the Rover. “I always thought that I liked soccer because I liked winning or scoring goals. But, after I my senior season, looking back on it I realize just playing the game with my friends was what made it fun.”
That camaraderie also is what helped the Rovers enjoy all the winning they did the past four years, as the team’s ability to work together was the foundation of that success.
And, boy did the Rovers win on the pitch. All Brockway did during Lin’s varsity career was capture four straight District 9 Class A titles and reach the state semifinals twice (freshman, senior years) — the first two Final Four appearances in program history — while compiling a record of 64-11-1.
He played sparingly as a freshman in 2017 when the Rovers went 20-1 and made a run to the state semifinals for the first-time in program history.
Along the way, they captured the school’s first two wins against WPIAL opponents, only to fall to WPIAL champ North Catholic, 1-0 in overtime ,with a berth to the state finals on the line. Lin did scored the seventh and final goal in a 7-0 win against Port Allegany in the D-9 finals that season.
Lin’s playing time increased his sophomore year before becoming one of the Rovers’ main scoring threats his final two seasons from his forward position. He finished second on the team in goals (13) this past season as Brockway went 15-3, won that fourth straight D-9 crown and made a return to trip to the state semifinals.
However, the opportunity to play for a state title wasn’t in the cards for Lin and his teammates as they once again landed on the wrong side of a one-goal loss to a WPIAL champion — this time 2-1 to Greensburg Central Catholic in another hard-fought game that went down to the wire.
Despite the loss, Lin said that semifinal game against GCC was the most memorable of his career.
“We didn’t win, but we played our best and represented Brockway and put D-9 (back) on the (state) radar,” he said.
Lin planned to add tennis to his athletic resume this past spring, but never got the chance to hit the court as the season was canceled in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he’s an athlete, Lin’s role model comes from outside the sports world. He said it’s business magnate Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX.
“He can do anything, and he fears nothing,” said Lin.
Outside of sports, Lin is a member of the school’s ski club and secretary of the Chemistry Club. He also enjoys binge-watching television show series.
The son of Andy and Tracy Lin, the Rover senior as a younger brother Adam who also plays soccer.
After graduation, Lin plans to attend either Pitt or Penn State for pharmacy.
“These two schools both have competitive soccer programs, and I probably won’t be a part of it, as I plan to put academics first,” said the Rover.