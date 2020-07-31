DuBOIS — S&T Bank was missing three of its main starters for Thursday night’s DuBois Little League playoff semifinal game against Service Clubs, but it was hard to tell as righty Grady Galiczynski tossed a one-hitter in a 7-1 victory at Way Memorial Field.
Galiczynski kept Service Clubs’ hitters off-balance, especially after the top of the first when he allowed his lone hit and run of the game. He dominated from there, as Service Clubs mustered just two base runners — two-out walks by Ayden Walker and Bryson Kail in the fourth and sixth, respectively — over the final five innings.
The S&T Bank righty retired 17 of the final 19 batters he faced. He allowed the one earned run on one hit while striking out 11 and walking just two.
His offense got him all the runs he needed with a 3-spot in the bottom of the first. S&T bank then added an insurance run in the third before putting the game away with a three-run bottom of the fifth.
Overall, it was a balanced attack for S&T Bank as eight of its nine player recorded a hit, while four different players had RBIs. One of those players with a hit was Brayden Zatsick, who the team picked up from LCPS — which lost its semifinal game to Lowe’s Wednesday night — to field a 9-man team. No player had two hits in the contest.
Both teams entered the game with identical 7-5 records, and it was Service Clubs that got on the board in the top of the first.
Wes Clyde got things started with a one-out walk and quickly took second on a wild pitch. Maddix Clark then reached on an error that allowed Clyde to score. Bryson Kail followed with single, his team’s lone hit of the night, but Galiczynski halted the rally there with back-to-back outs.
S&T Bank answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Service Clubs starter Eric Lindemuth opened the inning with a strikeout, but Ben Bash then ripped a double to right-center. Galiczynski followed with a single to left and took second on a throw home to put two runners in scoring position.
Brady Glass stepped in and did the same thing, singling to center to score Bash while ending up at second on a late throw to the plate. Lindemuth then recorded his second strikeout of the inning before being removed because of his pitch in hopes of keeping him eligible to pitch in finals had his team won.
Clyde came on to pith, and Blake Wadding greeted him with a 2-run single to right to give his team a 3-1 lead. That proved to be all the runs Galiczynski needed, although his team got him some insurance as the game progressed.
After stranding two runners in the second, S&T Bank tacked on a run in the third when Carter Genevro drew a one-out walk and scored on a two-out single to right by Kinley Knisely.
The game remained 4-1 into the bottom of the fifth when S&T bank all but sealed its win with another 3-run inning.
Galiczynski opened the inning with a walk, then was safe at second on a fielder’s choice when the throw was dropped. The error proved costly for Service Clubs, as the next batter struck out, while Wadding reached on another error that would have ended the inning. Galiczynski scored on that second miscue.
After reliever Madix Clark recorded his second strikeout of the fifth, Mason Tyler delivered a clutch two-out single that plated Glass. The ball was held on the throw in, and Wadding — who was initially held — raced home without a throw as well to set the eventual final at 7-1.
S&T Bank will battle top-seeded Lowe’s (11-2) for the title tonight at 7:15 p.m. Lowe’s swept the three-game regular season series.
S&T BANK 7,
SERVICE CLUBS 1
Score by Innings
Service Clubs 100 000 — 1
S&T Bank 301 03x — 7
Service Clubs—1
Eric Lindemuth p-cf-lf 3000, Wes Clyde cf-p-cf 2100, Madix Clark 1b-p 3000, Bryson Kail lf-p-1b 2010, Easton Harris ss 3000, Ayden Walker 3b 1000, Jack Statler c 2000, Tyler Hanzely rf 2000, Harvey Klinger 2b 1000, Ian Smith 2b 1000. Totals: 20-1-1-0.
S&T Bank—7
Alex Chamberlin 3b 4010, Ben Bash ss 3110, Grady Galiczynski p 2210, Brady Glass cf 3211, Carter Genevro c 2100, Blake Wadding 1b 3113, Kinley Knisely 2b 3011, Mason Tyler lf 3011, Brayden Zatsick rf 2010. Totals: 25-7-8-6.
Errors: Service Clubs 2, S&T 1. LOB: Service Clubs 4, S&T 6. 2B: Bash. SB: Kail. HBP: Zatsick (by Clark).
Pitching
Service Clubs: Eric Lindemuth-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Wes Clyde-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Bryson Kail-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Maddix Clark-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
S&T Bank: Grady Galiczynski-6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Galiczynski. Losing pitcher: Lindemuth.