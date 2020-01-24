JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg wrestling team hosted Port Allegany for Senior night Thursday and put up a valiant effort against the Gators despite giving up three forfeits.
The Rams won seven of the 11 bouts contested on the mat, winning those matchups by a score of 26-16, but the three forfeits proved too much to overcome as Port Allegany came away with a 34-26 victory.
Johnsonburg honored its two seniors — Tyler Watts and Christian Krug — prior to the match, which proved to be one of two major runs.
Port Allegany (9-2) won seven of the first bouts to race out to a commanding 34-6 lead, then held off a comeback big by the Rams. Johnsonburg (15-4) won the final five bouts but couldn’t capture the bonus points it needed to help offset the trio of forfeits in had to give up.
In the end, both teams had seven wins, with the Gators’ 13-5 edge in bonus points — nine coming via forfeits — being the difference.
“It was kind of a mixed bag of results tonight,” said Johnsonburg coach Mike Votano. “Giving up 18 points in forfeits never helps. We’re always looking to make up those points, especially against a team with full lineup, and against a solid team like Port Allegany bonus points don’t come that easy.
“We wrestled hard though, but it’s tough losing. If we see those guys next week (at team duals) and certain matches go other way, we’re right there with them.”
The match opened at 195, where Watts (20-3) notched a win on his Senior Night with an 11-5 decision against Derek Kallenborn (13-7).
Watts used a pair of takedowns in the first period to lead 4-1 before adding a another takedown in the second. Leading 6-2 entering the third, Watts put the bout away with a reversal and later a takedown.
Gators Justin Young and Owen Roboski then received forfeits at 220 and 285, respectively, before teammate Chase Weimer (12-3) pulled out a tight 5-4 win at 106 against Wyatt Shaffer (17-6).
Weimer took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where he turned Shaffer from the top position for three nearfall points and a 5-0 lead. The Ram fought off his back and worked for a reversal to make it 5-2 after two periods.
The Gator chose neutral in the third, and Shaffer quickly pulled with a point on a takedown 13 seconds in. However, he was unable to turn the Gator in the final 1:47 to come away with the win. He got a one-count from the referee late in the period, but Weimer fought off his back to preserve the victory.
Port’s Bryent Johnson followed with a forfeit win at 113 to make it 21-3.
Johnsonburg got back on the scoreboard at 120 when sophomore Collin Porter (11-9) scored a takedown with two seconds remaining to knock off Scott Fuller (16-4), 4-2.
“Collin Porter had a huge win at 120,” said Votano. “When that happened, I thought things were looking pretty positive for us there. Fuller is a solid kid, but Collin has been been putting in exyta work before and after practice. And, tonight it paid off.”
Unfortantely for the Rams, Port responded with three straight wins to make it 34-6.
Braedon Johnson (15-4) recorded a 17-6 major decision against Cole Norlin (10-9) at 126 before Isaiah Caden (20-5) pulled out a 5-2 win against Nolan Shaffer (21-2) at 132.
All seven points where scored in the final period, with Shaffer getting on the board first on a reversal just before the midway point. It looked like Shaffer may ride out the Gator, but Caden reversed the Ram with 23 seconds left and then put him on his back for the winning move (three nearfall points) in the closing moments.
Port’s Eli Petruzzi (17-2) then pinned Dalton Stahli (17-5) in 5:40 at 138. Stahli led 4-3 entering the third period before Petruzzi notched a pair of takedowns to gain the upperhand before pinning the Ram.
Caden’s comeback win and Petruzzi’s pin proved to be key wins for the Gators, as they didn’t get another one after 138.
Freshman Kaden Dennis (18-5) started the Rams’ comeback bid by beating senior Montgomery Tanner (18-6), 5-0, at 145. Dennis used a second-period reversal and three nearfall points just past the midway point of the third to capture the win.
Fellow freshman Aiden Zimmerman (21-3) then needed just 1:43 to deck Trey Ayers at 152.
Junior Cole Haight then stepped into the Rams’ lineup for the first time this season and pulled out a wild 10-7 win against Taro Tanaka (12-9) at 160.
With the bout tied 2-2 after one period, haight grabbed control in the second with an escape, takedown and two backpoints to go up 8-2 before taking an 8-4 advantage into the fourth.
The pair traded reversals in the final two minutes before Haight evntually came away with the three-point win.
Johnsonburg then closed out the night with a pair of major decisions from Cole Casilio and Isaac Zimmerman, but it wasn’t quite enough to pull the Rams all the way back for the overall win.
Casilio (23-1) bested Ethan DeBockler, 16-5, while Isaac Zimmerman (20-4) upended Dalton Distrola (12-11), 11-1. Casilio notched six takedowns and a set of backpoints in his win, while Zimmerman had two takedowns, a reversal and two sets of backpoints.
Johnsonnburg is back in action today at West Branch’s weekend Ultimate Warrior Tournament.