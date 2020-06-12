DuBOIS — Brookville and Pulaski squared off Thursday evening at Stern Family Field Thursday evening at DuBois City Park in the first meeting between the two since Brookville swept the Generals in last year’s Federation League Championship series.
And, it was the Grays who got the best of Pulaski again Thursday, thanks in large part to Hunter Geer, whose arm and bat played a major role in a 9-3 victory.
Geer, who will enter his junior year at Brookville High School in the fall, tossed 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to notch the win as he and starter Blaise Roush combined on a two-hitter. Geer allowed one hit while striking out one and walking four. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
Brookville jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second, only to give that lead up as Pulaski scored three times in the bottom of the of the second.
However, the Grays got Geer all the runs he needed with a five-run top of the third. Brookville use three hits and two walks to capitalize on a pair of Pulaski errors in the frame to take the lead for good at 7-3.
Geer silenced the Generals’ bats from there as Brookville improved to to 3-0 on the young season.
“I thought we looked pretty good today,” said Grays manager Bob McCullough. “And, that young kid Hunter Geer who came in did a nice job. That really surprised me, because I didn’t expect him to go that long. We were planning extra pitchers down the line who was going to throw next, and he surprised me.
“We seemed to capitalize on their mistakes today and had a couple big innings there. It was a good game, and defensively we looked good too. We had a couple bulldog infield practices, and I don’t think they liked them, but I think it pays off.”
Pulaski starter Noah Schneider worked around a pair of first inning errors to keep the Grays off the scoreboard, while Roush sent the Generals down in order in the bottom of the inning.
Schneider wasn’t as fortunate in the next two two innings.
Brookville’s Chase Palmer and Jamison Rhoades drew back-to-back walks to open the second. Schneider countered with back-to-back strikeouts before Geer gave the Grays the lead.
He hit a roller up the middle that second baseman Drew Bankovich made a diving try on. However, the ball deflected off his glove and rolled into the outfield, allowing Palmer to score on the single and Rhoades to reach third. Rhoades then came home on an error to make it 2-0.
Pulaski answered right back in the bottom of the second.
Nick LaBrasca led off the inning with a monster home run that hit a car parked beyond the left-field fence. Bankovich then reached on an error and stole second before taking third in a passed ball.
Jackson followed with a walk before the pair pulled off a double-steal with Frank swiping second and Bankovich home on the throw to second. Frank scored moments later when he took off for third on a wild pitch and continued home on a throwing error by catcher Rhoades on the play to put Pulaski up 3-2.
Roush was pulled with one out after walking Hunter Antonuccio. Geer walked the first batter he faced before getting Garrett Starr to hit into an inning-ending 5-3 double play.
Brookville then broke the game open with its five-run top of the third, during which two Pulaski errors led to three of the five runs being unearned. The Generals committed five of their six errors in first three innings.
Nate Bonfardine got the inning started with a leadoff single, while Joe Culler singled with one out. Palmer then reached on an error that allowed Bonfardine to score to tie the game.
A walk by Rhoades loaded the bases for Sam Leadbetter, who smacked a two-run single the other way to right field. Geer later scored on a run on a fielder’s choice to put Brookville up 7-3.
DuBois tried to counter in the bottom of the third against Geer, as Adam Bankovich doubled with two outs. Geer then intentionally walked LaBrasca before also walking Drew Bankovich to load the bases.
He ended the rally there though, striking out Jackson Frank to leave the bases full. That proved to be Pulaski’s final threat, as Geer retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced en route to the win.
Brookville added a run in the fourth and another in the sixth to set the final score.
Aaron Park led off the fourth with an infield single and later scored on Culler fielder’s choice, while Tanner LaBenne singled home Geer in the sixth after Geer reached on a leadoff infield single.
Brookville returns to DuBois Sunday to take on the DuBois Rockets (3-0) at Showers Field at 2 p.m. The two teams are already the lone unbeatens in the league this season.
BROOKVILLE 9,
PULASKI 3
Score by Innings
Brookville 025 101 0 — 9
Pulaski 030 000 0 — 3
Brookville—9
Brady Caylor 2b 4010, Aaron Park dh 4110, Blaise Roush p-rf 0000, Jared Hetrick rf 0000, Nate Bonfardine 3b 3110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3011, Joe Culler eh 4111, Chase Palmer cf 3200, Jamison Rhoades c 1200, Drew Beichner c 1000, Sam Leadbetter 2b 3112, Trent Corle lf 1000, Cole LaBenne lf 2000, Hunter Geer rf-p 3122. Totals: 32-9-8-5.
Pulaski—3
Bryson Paulinellie cf 3000, Jordy Frank cf 0000, Braden Paulinellie ss 3000, Damon Foster 2b 0000, Adam Bakovich c 3010, Nick LaBrasca 1b 1111, Cole Kriner 1b 0000, Drew Bankovich 2b 1100, Lucas Burkett 2b-ss 1000, Jackson Frank 3b 1100, Corey Bookhamer p 1000, Ty Bittner lf 2000, Jace Miner lf 1000, Hunter Antonuccio rf 0000, Phil Myers rf 1000, Dante Armanini ph 1000, Shane Price eh 1000, RJ Olson ph 1000, Garrett Starr dh 2000, Noah Schneider p 0000, Eric Schneider 3b 0000. Totals: 23-3-2-1.
Errors: Brookville 2, Pulaski 6. LOB: Brookville 9, Pulaski 3. 2B: A. Bankovich. HR: LaBrasca. SB: Park, Palmer, Leadbetter, Geer; D. Bankovich 2, Ja. Frank.
Pitching
Brookville: Blaise Roush-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Hunter Geer-5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Pulaski: Noah Schneider-3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Corey Bookhamer-4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: N. Schneider.