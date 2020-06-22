BROOKVILLE — In his first start of the Federation League season, Pulaski Generals left-hander Corey Bookhamer handcuffed the Brookville Grays in a 4-2 win at McKinley Field Sunday afternoon.
That’s four wins in a row for the 6-1 Generals, who played poorly and committed six errors in a 9-3 loss at home against the Grays back on June 11. That’s the only blemish so far for Pulaski, which rode the strong outing of Bookhamer.
Bookhamer, who had made two relief appearances to start the season, mixed effectively his fastball, curve and changeup in a four-hitter. He walked just one and struck out six. Both runs in the seventh were unearned.
“I threw a lot of changeups. That’s always been my out pitch,” Bookhamer said. “That’s just the pitch I feel comfortable throwing with a little bit of downward movement. Guys pound the ball on the ground and my defense did a great job today. The ball hit up the middle and (shortstop Eric Schneider) dives, makes a play and gets a forceout and saves us. Drew (Bankovich) makes a nice play at third. Mike (Misiewicz) made a great play at second throwing across his body. So my defense bailed me out today.”
The play of the game turned out to be a bloop fly ball into the “bermuda triangle” with two outs in the top of the sixth. Phil Myers lofted one into shallow right field. Centerfielder Thomas Plummer, second baseman Drew Celis and rightfielder Hunter Geer converged. The ball was caught by a lunging Plummer, who then collided with Celis and Plummer lost the ball when he hit the ground.
All players were fine after a break in the action with Plummer getting the brunt of the collision. Jordy Frank and Dante Armanini were able to score from first and second on the play. Frank reached on her forceout grounder and after two outs, Armanini singled between a diving first baseman Tanner LaBenne and Celis at second.
“Without that collision, who knows, we could still be scoreless,” Generals manager Tom Frank said. “But that’s the way baseball is. I thought one of them had it even when they were laying on the ground. I saw something flying, but thought it was sunglasses. But then the umpire called him safe and apparently he dropped it.”
Grays starter Kane McCall allowed three hits over five scoreless innings before yielding to Tanner Klein in the sixth. The Generals scored two insurance runs in the seventh off Jamison Rhoades with Ty Bittner doubling in a run and Eric Schneider singling in the other.
The Grays got to Bookhamer in the seventh, albeit with two unearned runs. Dan Ion led off with a single, was forced out at second on Joey Lopez’s grounder and after two outs, Nathan Bonfardine doubled. LaBenne’s pop fly to shallow left was dropped by Schneider to allow both runners to score. Schneider’s diving stop of Lopez’s hard grounder up the middle three batters earlier turned out to be a huge play in denying any Grays rally.
“If the collision hadn’t occurred in the outfield, we might have won that ball game,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “That’s what kicked it around, but we didn’t have any hits. We only had two through the first six innings.”
Both teams play Tuesday, the Generals hosting the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field and the Grays (4-3) traveling to Curwensville to play Kuntz Motor Company. The Showers Field showdown will be a battle for first place as the league rolls into the second half of its 14-game regular season.
“We have a nice roster of over 20 players and when they’re all here, we have a rally good team,” Frank said. “We had 13 here today and 13 pretty good players. We haven’t been hitting like we should, but we’re coming along and we’re winning.”
GENERALS 4, GRAYS 2
Score By Innings
Generals 000 002 2 - 4
Grays 000 000 2 - 2
Generals –4
Phil Myers 1b 3022, Mike Misiewicz 2b 3000, Corey Bookhamer p 2010, Kevin Gnacinski cr 0100, Adam Bankovich c 3010, Ty Bittner cf 2111, Drew Bankovich 3b 2000, Eric Schneider ss 2011, Jordy Frank lf 3110, Tyler Passmore rf 3000, Dante Armanini eh 2110. Totals: 25-4-8-3.
Grays –2
Joey Lopez ss 2100, Tanner Klein lf-p 3000, Nathan Bonfardine c 3120, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Thomas Plummer cf 2000, Jamison Rhoades p 1000, Brady Caylor dh-lf 2000, Kane McCall p 0000, Cayliff Worling rf 0000, Hunter Geer rf-cf 2000, Drew Celis 2b 2010, Chase Palmer 3b 2000, Dan Ion eh 2010. Totals: 24-2-4-0.
Errors: Grays 1, Generals 1. LOB: Generals 4, Grays 2. DP: Grays 3. 2B: Bookhamer, Bittner, Bonfardine. HBP: Bittner (by McCall), D. Bankovich (by Rhoades).
Pitching
Generals: Bookhamer 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Grays: McCall 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Klein 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Rhoades-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bookhamer. Losing pitcher: Klein.