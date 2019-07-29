REYNOLDSVILLE — Pulaski pounded out 18 hits on its way to a 17-5, six-inning victory to secure a 4-2 series win over Sykesville on the road Sunday afternoon.
With the win, the Generals advance to the Fed League championship series where they will take on the winner of the DuBois-Brookville series with Game 1 being played Thursday.
The Rockets defeated the Grays 4-3 Sunday evening to force a Game 7 that is to be played Tuesday at Stern Field at 6 p.m.
The Senators took the early lead in the first inning when Brandon Sicheri reached on a lead-off error and later came in to score.
Pulaski responded in the bottom half, as Justin Mikinis reached on a one-out single, before Adam Bankovich singled and Corey Bookhammer singled to score Mikinis to tie the game.
Bankovich and Bookhammer both later scored on errors to give the Generals a lead they would hold the rest of the game.
In the second inning Pulaski added three to its lead on a three-run homer by Bankovich to score Miknis and Bryson Paulinellie, who had both reached on singles.
Sykesville got a run back in the fourth when Jake Felix led off with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Jude Lander.
The Generals got the run back and added three more in the bottom half to take a 10-2 lead.
After Miknis drew a walk to lead the inning off, Bankovich doubled and Bookhammer was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Phil Myers followed with a single to score Miknis, then Ryan Pasternak singled to center to score Bankovich.
Bookhammer scored when Jack Frank grounded into a double play, as Myers scored the final run of the frame on an error.
The Senators battled back in the fifth, putting up three runs to trim the deficit to 10-5.
Sicheri reached on a walk before Adam Fox got on board on a one-out error.
Jake Felix later brought home Sicheri on a sacrifice fly to left, as Devon Walker and Ryan Walker drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Lander then came through with a clutch two-out hit, singling to center to bring home Fox and Devon Walker to cut Pulaski’s lead to five.
The Generals put up three runs of their own in the home half of the inning, as Miknis led off with a solo home run.
Bankovich followed with a single, as Myers then reached on an error as Bankovich scored on a Pasternak single while Myers scored on a squeeze bunt by Frank.
Pulaski then secured the mercy-rule victory by pushing across four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Paulinellie starting things with a single before Mikinis doubled to put runners on second and third, as a sac fly to center by Bookhammer plated Paulinellie.
Myers then started a two-out rally with a single, followed by a Pasternak walk to load the bases.
Frank was then hit by a pitch to score Miknis, as Cole Kriner followed with a single to right to score Myers and Pasternak to finish of the 17-5 victory.