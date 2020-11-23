MECHANICSBURG — Dominant.
There’s no better word to describe the magical season the Clarion volleyball team put together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — one that culminated in the program’s second PIAA Class A state title Saturday following a sweep of Marian Catholic, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 in a battle of state powers at Cumberland Valley High School.
Clarion did everything right in every sense of the word as the 2020 edition of the Lady Cats forever etched their place in the storied history veteran coach Shari Campbell has helped create since taking over the program in 1999.
The team — led by the likes of seniors Brenna Campbell (Shari’s daughter) and Erica Selfrifge, junior Korrin Burns and sophomore Aryana Girvan — now finds itself alongside the 2012 squad that captured the school’s first state title.
That 2012 team was led a large senior class — a group that included Burns’ older sister Ellie (team’s libero) — who played in three straight state finals while consistently playing the best schools (regardless of classification) in Pennsylvania. Because of that, Clarion is still the only District 9 school to ever reach the state finals three years in a row in the same team sport.
This year’s team wasn’t afforded the same opportunity to play the best of the best from across the state because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the Lady Cats from playing their best from start to finish as they nearly put together the perfect, perfect season in lifting the championship trophy early Saturday afternoon.
With Saturday’s sweep of the Fillies, Clarion finished off a perfect 24-0 season that saw them go an incredible 69-1 in the 70 sets they played on the year while receiving one forfeit win (A-C Valley in D-9 quarterfinals).
The only school to win a set from Clarion all year was Maplewood, which took the opening game (26-24) in a regular season match at Maplewood on Sept. 23. Maplewood went on to win the District 10 Class 2A title and reached the state quarterfinals, where it lost to eventual runner-up Philipsburg-Osceola (D-6 champ).
Clarion went on to win that Maplewood match, 3-1, starting a run of 57 straight set wins to end the season. Despite that dominant run, the Lady Cats, their coaches and fans all had some anxious moments early on Saturday as the team finally showed some nerves to open the state finals.
And, Marian Catholic — a program with just as much history that was playing in its seventh state finals — took advantage and raced out to leads of 6-1 and 8-2 in the opening set.
However, Clarion showed why it was considered the best Class A team in the state from the start of the season and rallied to win the set going away thanks in large part to the all-around play of Selfridge and the serving of Girvan and fellow sophomore Jordan Best.
Girvan had a key three-point service stint that steadied the ship for the Lady Cats and pulled them back within two points (9-7), while Best later added three points of her own that gave Clarion the lead for good in set at 16-13.
Selfridge pretty much did the rest as she recorded nine of her 18 kills and five of her match-high 16 service points in the first game to help grab the momentum back from the Fillies. Selridge’s net game was fueled by setter Campbell, who recorded 39 assists in her final high school match.
Once Clarion had that momentum, it never let it go in what turned out to be the Lady Cats’ 22nd and final sweep of the season.
“I would hope (they had) a little bit of jitters (at start,” said Shari Campbell. “I want them to feel like this is epic ... you want to feel like you did something. I’m glad we felt challenged because then feel like you earned it.
“This means everything. It’s just amazing,” added Campbell. “This whole season has been minute-by-minute, detail-by-detail, managing it making sure that we get here. We have enjoyed every single thing we have accomplished, every ball that we have touched. We have been so full of gratitude for it. They have worked for it. It is so special.
It (year) has been like a dream and so surreal in juxtaposition to what the rest of the world is experiencing. It is so beautiful to be a part of it and have that (win title) happen. I hope everybody watching can appreciate the beauty of what these girls have done.”
Girvan’s first service stint of the match arguably was the biggest for the Lady Cats as she served up a pair of aces while getting the third point off a Selfridge kill to help calm down her team.
A long series of sideouts ensued, with Clarion getting single points from Selfridge (on an ace) and Payton Simko (on Burns’ kill) before Best gave the Lady Cats the lead with her three-point spurt. One of those points came on an ace.
Selfridge then gave Clarion some breathing room with a four-point run that featured three aces and a kill by Burns. The service line proved vital all match long for the Lady Cats, who finished with a 16-3 edge in aces. Selfridge led the way with seven aces, while Girvan and Burns had three each.
Fittingly, Clarion won the opening set (25-16) on an ace — this one from Burns.
The second set opened as a back-and-forth battle, with neither team leading by more than a point or two through nearly a full team service rotation. However, Selfridge got the Lady Cats rolling in her first trip to the line, ripping off six straight points to put her team up 13-7. That run featured an ace, two kills by Burns and one kill by Simko.
Clarion maintained that lead for the remainder of the set before Girvan and Selfridge finished off the game with two points each. Selfridge served up the final two points, winning the set with yet another ace. She had eight service points to go along with six kills in the set. Burns had seven of her match-high 19 kills in set No. 2.
Leading 2-0, Clarion didn’t let a potential lull happen in the third set and jumped out to quick 4-1 lead behind three points (2 aces) by Burns. Marian Catholic then managed to pull even at 8-8, but Clarion promptly created some space again thanks to a sideout on a Burns kill and five straight points by Simko, who had six in the match.
The Lady Cats maintained that six-point lead until the duo of Selfridge and Burns finished off the Fillies.
Selfridge served up the final three points, with Burns recording back-to-back kills to end the match and send the Lady Cats into a frenzy after securing state title No. 2 in school history.
“It feels awesome, and the team is excited,” said Burns of winning her own state title. “The beginning was a little scary, but we adjusted very quickly. It feels amazing that I get to honor my sibling and my family with this.
Brenna Campbell agreed with Burns about the start.
“I think everyone was a little nervous,” she said. “I was nervous, but like my mom said ... We worked so hard you deserve to be confident, don’t be nervous, and we played like that (after start).
“It’s awesome how tremendous this team. The skill and athleticism we have is out of this world. We worked so hard and girls sacrificed so much to have moments like this. Everyone has a special role, and it doesn’t matter if you are a starter or sitting on bench. They all do something for this team, and everyone understands that which is super important. We’re like a family.”