MOON TOWNSHIP — The Tri-County Area enjoyed quite the weekend at the 2020 Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships, capturing a pair of state titles while bringing home a total of eight individual medals in three different divisions.
St. Marys had both gold-medal performances, headlined by the Lady Dutch winning the Bronze Division Team title with a score of 128.274. Bellefonte (125.991) finished second, with Waynesboro (121.782) and DuBois (116.266) also competing in the Bronze team competition.
It marked the first time in 13 years of competing in the Bronze Division that St. Marys captured the state team title.
The Lady Dutch came home with an individual gold medal, as Gina Salvaggio won the state title on floor (8.15) in the Bronze Division. Salvaggio, one of six St. Marys gymnasts to compete on vault in the Bronze, finished 13th in the event with an 8.267.
Teammate Anna Mattivi finished just outside the medals (Top 5 in Bronze) with a seventh place on vault with an 8.500. Bella Field (10th, 8.383), Danielle Rolley (12th, 8.367), Grace Mattivi (8.133) and Anna Lundin (25th, 7.667). Grace Mattivi also was 11th on floor (7.750).
St. Marys had two other competitors — Davan Lion and Therese Guido — win state hardware in the Gold and Silver Divisions, respectively. The Top 10 win medals in those two divisions.
Lion collected four medals competing in the Gold. Her best finish was a fifth on beam (8.917). She also was eighth on floor (9.05) and 10th on bars (8.400).
Lion’s strong individual event performances led to her setting a school record in the all-around with a 35.000 to capture a ninth-place medal in that competition.
Guido captured a silver medal on the floor (8.700) in the Silver Division. Guido also was 22nd on bars (7.300) and 40th on beam (6.533).
The Lady Dutch’s final state competitor was Lauren Mosier, who was in the Gold Division along with Lion.
Mosier’s top finish was 13th on bars (8.150). She added a 27th on vault (8.667) and floor (8.750) and a 29th on beam (7.900). She placed 24th in the all-around (33.467).
St. Marys wasn’t the only area team to bring home some state hardware though.
DuBois’ Savanah Morelli was a double-medalist in the Bronze Division.
Morelli captured silver on the vault (8.700) and a bronze medal on bars (7.700). She also finished 10th on floor (7.767) and 13th on beam (6.583) en route to an eighth-place finish in the all-around (30.750). She missed a medal in the all-around by 0.350 points.
Teammate Madee Finalle also competed in all four individual events in the same division.
Finalle was 10th on bars (5.950), 12th on beam (6.667), 14th on vault (8.267) and 15th on floor (7.567). The end result for Finalle was a ninth-place in the all-around (28.451).
Lady Beavers Shana Vansteenberg and Morgan Bojalad finished 19th (8.100) and 28th (7.067), respectively, on vault in the Bronze Division.
DuBois’ lone competitor in the higher divisions was Morgan Allman, who competed in the Silver Division.
Allman’s best finish came bars, where she placed 14th with a 7.667. She also was 24th on beam (7.700), 27th on vault (8.517) and 35th on floor (8.067) on her way to a 20th-place showing in the all-around (31.951).
Ridgway had four competitors in the Bronze Division, with the Lady Elkers’ top finish coming from Marissa Gulnac — a 10th on beam (7.050). She also was 13th on floor (7.667).
Teammate Kayla Reynolds was 12th on floor (7.717) and 22nd on vault (8.033). Keyona Gardner and Abby Haight were 17th (8.167) and 26th (7.633), respectively, on the vault.